Week 29 MDA Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Multiple mid-year portfolios and reports were released this week with the Premium Portfolio now up +15.64% YTD with max negative values at -0.17% in this volatile year.

The Momentum Gauges® volatility and negative levels have been unusually high all week and closing Friday at Negative 50 and Positive 56.

The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days continues to 135 out of 165 trading weeks (81.8%) not counting multiple gainers.

Last week was a strong week with all 4 selections beating 10%+ in less than 5 days and peak returns in SOLO +132.6%, OPRA +22.7%, ZVO +16.2% and EGAN +11.3%.

Two new sample MDA Breakout Stocks for Week 29 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and now up an average 152.47% YTD.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 165 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now provide 6 different ways to beat the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

2020 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k avg daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The returns were at +41.50% in the first 9 weeks of 2020, consistent with exiting the portfolio following the negative Momentum Gauge® signal of Feb. 24th (red weeks below).

The cumulative average returns YTD are +152.5% compared to the S&P 500 -1.42% over the same period. The very best case timed returns at +309.4% and in the worst case, fixed buy/hold, do nothing, equal weighted returns through Week 28 the returns are -0.25%.

So far YTD, 43 stock selections in the past 28 weeks have gained over 10% in less than 5 days with 17 of those short term picks gaining over 19% and as high as +132.6%. I have removed the best case returns from the chart below as it begins to distort the chart between the very worst possible returns and the actual S&P 500 returns shown below.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The best case average weekly returns are +11.05% and worst case average -0.16% YTD as shown below. These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines, but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

You can see how each of the 8 prior events numbered above relate to the Momentum Gauge topping signals shown below. These forecasted market tops are detailed in my recent article:

Evaluating The 8th Market Correction Signal On June 24th That Has Preceded Every Recent Decline

Over the years, the evidence is clear that timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. We have recently experienced a new Negative Momentum Gauge™ signal on June 24th that may mark a longer term downturn.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Market Conditions into Week 29

Tuesday continues with historical patterns well documented in published research as the best day of the week, especially in weeks with FOMC meetings and the current POMO schedule. Research studies discussed in the Members' Library show that this is a pricing behavior patterned on the Fed's strong intervention activity called pre-FOMC drift. Last year with less Fed intervention, Friday's were by far the best day of the week.

The S&P 500 index delivered the last high volatility move on June 26th this year with 38 daily moves greater than +/- 2% on the S&P 500 in just the past 6 months. These are more daily +/- 2% moves than the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019 COMBINED. If the second half of 2020 continues like the first half we will have more record volatility days than 2008 during the financial crisis.

We can confirm the Fed eased $18.1 billion in domestic security purchases up from a reduction of -$16.2 billion last week but at pre-pandemic low levels consistent with normal operations. This brings the total easing to around $2.46 trillion in liquidity just the past 6 months. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is at the highest level in US history to over $7.1 trillion.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge® chart shows the start of weekly improvement after a peak in the positive momentum values from 183 in Week 23. So far the average scores for through the week are not showing a crossover yet. The Weekly Momentum Gauge® chart below also shows the Fed's easing activity in dark blue from the SOMA holdings report that has returned to low pre-pandemic levels.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The MDA momentum gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began. The more detailed daily Momentum Gauges are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - July 10: Markets Lower With Momentum Gauges® Confirming Negative Signal Yesterday And Premium Portfolio Halted

V&M Breakout Morning Update - July 9: Markets Mixed And Jobless Claims On Deck With Momentum Gauges® Positive But Recording High Negative Values

V&M Breakout Morning Update - July 8: Markets Higher With S&P 500 At 3140 Support And Gold At 9 Year High And VIX Up To 30

V&M Breakout Morning Update - July 7: Markets Lower With Positive Trend From June Intact And Tuesdays Averaging +0.65% YTD

V&M Breakout Morning Update - July 6: Dow Up Over 330+ And Markets Higher After Record June Jobs And Momentum Gauges® Positive From Tuesday.

The Week 29 - 2020 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections consist of two Healthcare, one Consumer Cyclical and one Basic Materials gold sector stock. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning and already reached gains of over 4% led by YJ +8.7% and BLFS +6.2% and still more room to run.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) - Healthcare / Medical Instruments & Supplies Yunji Inc. (YJ) - Consumer Cyclical / Internet Retail

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) - Healthcare / Medical Instruments & Supplies Price Target: $23.00

(Source: FinViz)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials.

(Source: StockRover)

Yunji Inc. (YJ) - Consumer Cyclical / Internet Retail

Price Target: $14.00

(Source: FinViz)

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 29

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection (NKE) Nike Inc. -0.45% (GS.PK) Goldman Sachs +4.13% (PG) Procter & Gamble +7.52% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group +1.52% (HD) Home Depot +1.40% (IBM) Intl Business Machines -3.36% (CSCO) Cisco Systems +3.53% (TRV) The Travelers Companies +0.45% (RTX) Raytheon Technologies -17.25% (CVX) Chevron Corp -15.45%

If you are looking for a broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks with detailed analysis and strong returns I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term gains:

The July MDA Breakout Growth & Dividend stocks

The Dow pick for next week is:

Walmart (WMT)

Setting up for strong breakout conditions with very high net MFI inflows and all the short term indicators positive. Initial resistance around 132/share and likely to head much higher above 135/share on very positive sentiment.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

The point to be made is that the Momentum Breakout model was designed to increase the frequency, i.e. the rate over time, for selecting stocks that make greater than 10% moves. I know that when using the arbitrary period of 1 week (4 or 5 trading days) this model is consistently outperforming the market at more than 4 times the expected market frequency. So what if I take a look at longer momentum survivors? Can we see decay in performance among the top stock selections? ~ Value & Momentum Breakouts 2017

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These percentages reflect the results from 208 MDA breakout selections through 2019 across 52 weeks with 4 stocks selected each week. MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. An additional Stock Market column was added to compare similar groups that exclude high volatility penny stocks below $2/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.