While the company is not yet profitable, it burns little cash and has plenty of it, and valuation of the shares is modest.

The company also has the chance to lift on the global expansion plans of Rakuten, an ambitious Japanese MVNO.

Radcom's NFV solutions were perhaps a little ahead of their time but the advent of 5G will give a big push for the company's solutions.

RADCOM (Radcom) (RDCM) is an Israel-based provider of NFV (network functions virtualization) solutions which, despite the pandemic, has reaffirmed its 2020 outlook and is set to benefit from a shift towards NFV (and SDN, software defined networks) in the telecom world which is gathering pace with 5G as a big driver.

To start off, one might wonder what NFV is and what the advantages are. Here is Red Hat:

Network functions virtualization (NFV) is a way to virtualize network services, such as routers, firewalls, and load balancers, that have traditionally been run on proprietary hardware. These services are packaged as virtual machines (VMs) on commodity hardware, which allows service providers to run their network on standard servers instead of proprietary ones. With NFV, you don’t need to have dedicated hardware for each network function. NFV improves scalability and agility by allowing service providers to deliver new network services and applications on demand, without requiring additional hardware resources.

However, despite these advantages, it isn't all that straightforward, management argued in the 2019 20-F that:

While NFV provides many benefits, transitioning infrastructure to NFV adds significant complexity when it comes to service assurance and CEM. Prior probe and management solutions were not designed for NFV. Whereas prior solutions focused on monitoring physical network devices, new solutions must broaden capabilities to monitor internal virtual machine to virtual machine communications between various virtualized network functions all hosted on the same server as well as communications between servers. New solutions must also work tightly within the NFV eco-system to provide benefits from a full closed loop approach, where the monitoring solution acts as a virtualized network function with full automation capabilities.

And perhaps that's why management has admitted that NFV deployments for existing networks did not occur at the expected pace.

Which in part explains the disappointing performance of the company. However, management also argues that with the advent of 5G, this is about to change (20-F):

major CSPs are currently evaluating and/or moving parts of their network to support NFV as NFV and software-defined networking, or SDN, are expected to play an important role in 5G networks.

Growth

There was a decline in revenue accompanied by operational deterioration that seems to have been arrested.

Data by YCharts

That deterioration has also been noticed by investors:

There were two main reasons for the decline:

The company was first in this market, which was still in its infancy and only big sophisticated telecom operators like AT&T (NYSE:T) could embark on such ventures.

Most operators were waiting for the advent of 5G to make the switch.

There are a number of growth drivers:

The shift towards NFV

The halo effect of Rakuten's (OTCPK:RKUNY) first virtual radio network

5G implementation with Rakuten and other carriers

Rakuten going global

Like so many industries, telecom services are also not immune from a shift to the cloud. Some of the complexity has been taken out of the process so it's now more accessible to more operators.

Some of the advantages have already been described above, but here is NETWORKWORLD (our emphasis):

Over time, NFV will deliver high-performance networks with greater scalability, elasticity, and adaptability at reduced costs compared to networks built from traditional networking equipment. NFV covers a wide range of network applications, but is driven primarily by new network requirements, including video, SD-WAN, Internet of Things and 5G.

That is, 5G is the big driver here, and management has also emphasized this (Q1CC, our emphasis):

a big opportunity of 5G that everyone will need to replace their assurance. So we are definitely looking after more accounts that will need to replace some of them are using obsolete technology that is good for the 4G, because the 4G in many operators feel physical appliances and implementation or they can continue and stay with their 4G legacy assurance solution. But when it comes to 5G they will need to change.

And largely as a result of that, the market growth is expected to be rather brisk, from Global Markets Insights:

Other assessments are not quite as bullish, predicting a 22.9% CAGR between 2019-2024:

Service providers such as telecom service providers and cloud service providers are actively leveraging NFV to optimize networks, improve service delivery times, increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX). NFV transforms networks into more open and programmable frameworks by implementing a decoupled centralized control layer, which optimizes network resources, resulting in reduced network congestions, enhanced network user capacity (bandwidth requirement), and the minimized cost associated with hardware requirement for network user expansions.

But there are even more bullish assessments out there, for instance from Technology Business Research:

It saw a whopping 92% GAGR but keep in mind this was an assessment made in 2017. However, it does point out some of the obstacles that are falling away:

“Though technology interoperability, human resource challenges and operator-vendor disagreements, among other issues, have limited adoption of NFV/SDN technologies thus far,” said TBR Telecom Senior Analyst Chris Antlitz. “The ecosystem will work through these challenges and the market will scale during the forecast period.”

While the exact percentages will only reveal themselves after the fact, what we can safely deduct from these (and other) reports is that NFV is a growth opportunity and 5G is an important catalyst.

Existing customers

The company only has a handful of customers, which are large and in multi-year contracts generating recurring revenues.

Two of its most well-known tier-1 companies are AT&T, a customer already for five years and Rakuten from Japan, which is a more recent win.

The contract with AT&T was recently renewed, and this is set to expand with the nationwide rollout of its 5G network, from the Q1CC:

Our cutting-edge software and support play an important role as AT&T continues to move forward with its network virtualization to prepare for the expected nationwide rollout of 5G.

Rakuten is perhaps an even more interesting customer as it's a relatively new entry, an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that is disrupting the Japanese telecom market enabled by Radcom's technology solutions. From Rakuten Today (our emphasis):

During Rakuten Technology Conference 2018 in Tokyo last October, Rakuten Mobile Network Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Tareq Amin explained for the first time the revolutionary approach that his team is taking to build Japan’s fourth major network. “The journey that we are embarking on in Japan will enable a complete transformation in the telecom infrastructure buildout,” Amin explained. “We are building the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized cloud-native network!!”

Fully virtualized means also the RAN (radio access network), not just the core. Rakuten launched in April and, according to management, the cost savings of its network technology enables a substantial reduction in CapEx, which can be passed on to consumers.

And Rakuten will go full speed ahead adding 5G, creating a lasting earnings stream for Radcom. For Radcom, this is a showpiece (Q1CC):

Rakuten is first of all a demonstration to our industry -- our telecom industry of the power and maturity of the virtualized metal technology.

It's impressive that they were able to launch this in the midst of a pandemic. But it doesn't necessarily stop in Japan. The goal of Rakuten is to perfect its cloud connectivity platform in Japan, and then take the same platform to other markets elsewhere, with Radcom as its technology partner, essentially creating a channel for Radcom.

Guidance

There doesn't seem to be much, if any impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. Telecom services have become ever more critical, and there doesn't seem to be any slowdown in the deployment of 5G networks.

The company continues to see a flow of RFPs and has reaffirmed its 2020 guidance for revenues to come in between $35M-38M, most of this on good visibility from existing customers, much of it already in backlog.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Q1 gross margin was a little depressed because of an unusually large hardware component, which can be a little lumpy quarter to quarter. But management expects 2020 gross margin to be similar to that last year (74%).

The company isn't yet profitable, but management expects this when it exceeds $45M-50M of revenue.

Cash

The company actually generated $6.8M in cash from operations last year and burned just $1.9M the year before (20-F). But the 2019 figure was all thanks to a $9.3M contribution from receivables.

But the important takeaway is that despite the fact that the company still makes a loss, it's not burning huge amounts of cash, and it has plenty left.

The company will also receive $1.8M in R&D grants from the Israeli government this year. The company had $63.3M and no debt on its books at the end of Q1. Not surprisingly, there has been some dilution:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation has really come down and is as low as it has been. Given improving prospects, there is room for a valuation multiple expansion here.

Conclusion

We think the shares have considerably more upside. The advent of 5G is making its virtualization solutions much more relevant, and it has shown it can service big tier-1 companies like AT&T and Rakuten.

Valuation has fallen back to the depressed level of the end of 2018 while the company is facing little or no pandemic headwind and its prospects are improving.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RDCM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.