The shortfall and dramatic performance in the UK illustrates just how much further COVID-19 stress could hurt the company.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has not been able to ''benefit'' from the Covid-19 crisis as I concluded in this article early April.

The company reported second quarter results early April, as it is very important to realize that the numbers were not very indicative as the quarter ended February of this year, and hence Covid-19 had no, or no meaningful impact on the results.

For the quarter sales rose by 3.7%, yet continued margin pressure has been observed with adjusted earnings per share down 7% to $1.52 per share, as the company would have maintained the adjusted earnings per share guidance around $6 for the year excluding Covd-19. With GAAP earnings trending around $4 per share, investors have to realize that the discrepancy was caused by real costs such as restructuring and acquisition related costs, some amortization costs and swings in the equity stake of AmerisourceBergen (ABC).

Net debt of $15.8 billion translates in to a 2.3 times leverage ratio based on an annualized EBITDA number around $7 billion, as net debt falls to just $9 billion if the near $7 billion investment in AmerisourceBergen has been adjusted for. That being said, the company has $22 billion in lease obligations relating to stores and other assets appearing on the balance sheet as well, yet these are accounted for in the P&L already. Reasons for the non-demanding multiple at $40 absence of Covid-19 is the long term trend of continued margin pressure as this was a 5-6% operating margin business years ago, but gradually has seen margins fell towards 3-4%, accompanied by valuation multiple deflation, as investors fear a secular decline scenario.

The Real Picture

The real information was provided on the conference call, with comparable sales up 26% in the first three weeks of March, yet this turned a violent manner in the final week of March with US comparable sales down in the mid-teens. Furthermore, the UK operations with Boots reported comparable sales declines equal to two-thirds in the final week of March, as the earlier outbreak of Covid-19 in Europe vs. the US made investors rightfully fearful, even as the nature of the operations is not comparable.

Given this inherent uncertainty, it were the third quarter results which were awaited with great interest. As reported early July, Walgreens actually reported a 0.1% increase in sales towards $34.6 billion. The company estimates that Covid-19 impacted sales by about $700-$750 million, almost entirely attributable to the non-US business, which is actually not that bad, at least in my eyes. Boots reported an 85% drop in sales in the month of April and while many pharmacy stores were open, high margins products and top-selling stores other airport destinations were effectively closed.

The margin picture was less pretty as sales focused on lower margin products, greater supply chain costs were incurred, as S,G&A rose on the back of social distancing and greater cleaning costs. The combined impact of this on earnings was the same as the estimated sales impact, as conditions furthermore triggered a $2 billion impairment in the UK.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share, a $0.64 per share decline from the year before, essentially all attributable to the estimated impact of Covid-19. For the year the company now set an adjusted earnings guidance of $4.70 per share, as the impact of Covid-19 is estimated to hurt earnings to the tune of $1.08 per share. After adding this back, earnings come in a little softer, as pharmacy sales and hospital and doctor visits are down. With adjusted earnings so far totaling $3.72 per share, that suggests earnings come in around a dollar in the current quarter, at least according to expectations which do not factor in a so-called second wave.

To address the situation, the company embarks on more cost cuts, digitalization efforts, major restructuring in the UK and opening of neighborhood health visits centers. These efforts are much needed to remain competitive, as Walgreens has a reputation to keep up with, having raised dividends for 45 years in a row. While current conditions do not warrant a hike, the board hiked the divided by 2% to $1.87 per share in order to protect this legacy.

With net debt stable at $15.7 billion and AmerisourceBergen now supporting a $7 billion valuation, net debt levels are flattish, although EBITDA is trending at least a billion lower at around $6 billion a year. This pushes up leverage ratios, certainly as adjusted numbers continue to conveniently adjust for many restructuring and transformation costs, often involving real cash outflows.

What Now?

Quite frankly I am not that surprised that shares are down nearly 10% and trade at $38, testing the Covid-19 lows. Sales have held pretty well in the US, as the events in the UK are painful to see, yet one has to wonder what will happen to sales, let alone earnings if the US gets more affected, as the deleveraging on the bottom line in relation to sales trends is very disappointing.

The story remains one of continued disappointments in terms of margins due to competitive pressures as further margin pressure continues to hurt free cash flow with the higher dividend actually limiting potential to make real transformational efforts in order to reduce debt. Consequently, there is less free cash flows to turn the company around or reduce debt in order to overcome any potential debt overhang issues if more disappointments are seen.

In April, I noted that the risk-reward seems reasonable, although there are few triggers other than a low valuation to trigger a rebound. While shares look cheap and I might consider buying a few shares on the back of that argument, I lack conviction to buy shares in size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.