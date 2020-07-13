Given the recent news, it appears highly plausible that the deal could be approved by regulators in the next few weeks.

Australia's antitrust authorities will not give their decision on the transaction until August 13th, but their approval is not required for the deal to close.

Google's (GOOG )(GOOGL) $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit (FIT) has been pending since both parties struck an agreement back on November 1, 2019. Given that FIT shareholders have already approved the deal, the last major impediment is to receive the proper regulatory approvals. The Department of Justice has been investigating the transaction, as well as Australia's antitrust regulators and EU's antitrust investigators.

Yesterday, news broke that Google may be able to avoid a full-scale investigation from EU's antitrust regulators as long as they provide concessions in the form of a binding pledge to EU competition enforcers to not use FIT's data for Google's ads. Google has already pledged not to do so, but there was no binding commitment with repercussions if it was not followed. Clearly the market views this as positive news, indicating that regulators may approve the transaction, as FIT jumped from around $6.20 per share to $6.80.

However, FIT still trades at roughly an 8% discount to the buyout price of $7.35 per share, indicating that there is still skepticism from some investors.

What's Next

Moving forward, Google has until Monday, July 13th to offer the European Commission concessions. According to the Reuters report, Google's failure to offer those concessions may trigger an additional four-month long investigation. However, if the concessions are acceptable, Google may receive approval as soon as July 20th. Since Google has already made this pledge and agreed to a $250 million breakup fee if the transaction is not approved by regulators, I believe it is highly likely Google will offer such binding concessions.

There are still two other regulators that are reviewing the transaction though: the Department of Justice and Australia's antitrust authority. Australia's antitrust authority has voiced concerns over the acquisition and announced that they will give a final decision on August 13th. Nonetheless, the Merger Agreement only requires approval under the HSR Act and the European Commission's approval. As such, Australia's antitrust regulators' approval is not required to close this deal. Therefore, the long pole in the tent appears to be the DOJ.

In April, the Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who heads the DOJ's antitrust division, recused himself from the case due to his past lobbying work for Google and the DOJ announced a second request review. Given the recusal, Attorney General William Barr took over as the head of the investigation. The DOJ is also reviewing Google for overall anti-competitive behavior and Barr said that investigation would be wrapped up "by early summer." It is unlikely that a decision on the FIT transaction would be given before the overall investigation is complete. However, since it's already almost mid-July, that decision may be coming any day now.

If we assume that Google offers the binding concessions that they said they would offer (albeit on a non-binding basis) it appears likely the EU Commission will approve the deal. If the EU Commission approves the deal, it will also appears likely to lead to the DOJ approving the deal as well. As outlined on the DOJ's website, it seeks to align and coordinate review of deals to "minimize conflicts and to promote a degree of convergence among nations." Since the EU Commission appears willing to accept concessions to approve the deal, it is likely that the DOJ would be amenable as well, given that they're likely coordinating on this investigation.

Conclusion

Given the recent news, I believe it is highly plausible that an approval from EU's antitrust commission and the DOJ could come within the next few weeks. Once approval happens, it would likely take another week for the transaction to close. I remain long FIT and believe the acquisition will close sometime this summer.

