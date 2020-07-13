Their strong liquidity further supports their overall financial strength and thus their ability to sustain their distributions.

Whilst their distribution coverage by free cash flow appears likely to remain very weak in 2020, this is not necessarily a problem for the time being.

The recent court ruling against the Dakota Access Pipeline sent the unit price of Phillips 66 Partners down heavily and thus pushed their distribution yield to a very high 11%.

Introduction

When news regarding the court ruling against the Dakota Access Pipeline came out last week, the unit price of Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) fell around 17% in a single trading session. Despite staging a slight recovery in the following trading sessions, this has still pushed their already high distribution yield towards a very high 11%. Whilst this is undoubtedly an unfavorable development, they retain ample financial strength to navigate this latest drama and thus sustain their highly desirable distributions.

Executive Summary and Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Ratings Summaries and System

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

Whilst their coverage using distribution cash flow has been adequate, their previous cash flow performance from 2017-2019 shows that their distribution coverage has been very weak on average at only 50.83%. This indicates that their distributions have normally been funded through debt and whilst this sets a negative precedence, their prospects going forward are more important.

To provide adequate distribution coverage in 2020, they will need to at least remain cash-flow neutral. Given that their distribution payments were $200m for the first quarter of 2020, these will amount to $800m per annum, barring any change to their outstanding share count. When looking towards their guidance for 2020 capital expenditure they have indicated that this will sit at $900m, as per slide seven of their May 2020 Investor Presentation.

Thankfully, this is an easy open-and-shut case, with them requiring operating cash flow of $1.7b to remain cash-flow neutral during 2020. Considering their operating cash flow was only $1.035b during 2019, it seems completely unrealistic to imagine them seeing a 70% increase year on year and thus their distribution coverage will likely remain very weak for 2020. Whilst this is not ideal, since they are a large organization with a strong sponsor parent, being Phillips 66 (PSX), the extent that this matters in the short to medium term depends upon their capital structure, leverage and liquidity.

Interestingly, they have not reduced their capital expenditure guidance for 2020 year on year like virtually all of their peers, as the graph included below displays. This means that they should see superior earnings growth in the coming years and thus it is easier to be lenient on their very weak distribution coverage in the short to medium term, as this is materially more worrying when it persists despite capital expenditure already being reduced to the bare bones.

Image Source: Phillips 66 Partners’ May 2020 Investor Presentation (previously linked).

It is also important to review the scale of their operations to provide context of the impact if the Dakota Access Pipeline is ultimately shut down. When looking at the large scale of their partnership it helps to put the pipeline into perspective, as the diagram included below displays. Whilst it traverses a long length of the United States, they still have many other assets that provide for a diversified asset base and thus their future earnings are not solely reliant on this particular pipeline.

Image Source: Phillips 66 Partners’ May 2020 Investor Presentation (previously linked).

Image Source: Author.

Whilst their net debt has continued to increase across the years due to their debt-funded distributions, so has their equity, which oddly sets a fairly positive precedence for their capital structure. Given their 25% ownership in the Dakota Access Pipelines, they have indicated that they may have to contribute $631m if the outcome is ultimately negative. This would increase their net debt by 18.43% to $4.055b and whether this is a reason for concern will depend upon their current leverage.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, their leverage is easily only moderate, which provides ample financial flexibility for a large midstream company with fairly stable earnings and a strong sponsor. This is primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.98, which comfortably sits in the moderate range between 2.01 and 3.50. Their interest coverage of 8.86 further supports this assertion and indicates that they could in theory service even twice their current net debt without significant stress.

If their net debt was to increase by $631m due to the Dakota Access Pipeline issues, then their net debt-to-EBITDA would only be between 2.81 and 3.53, based upon their 2019 and annualized first quarter of 2020 performances, respectively. This certainly would not pose a risk to their ability to remain a going concern and nor should it to their distributions. To provide additional context, many of their peers already have a net debt-to-EBITDA of between 4.00 and 5.00.

Image Source: Author.

Further backing up their financial strength is their strong liquidity, which helps to strengthen their ability to navigate this turmoil. Their decent current ratio of 1.05 is further backed up by a fairly large cash balance, which is important given they will need to continue accessing debt markets to fund the cash shortfall from their distribution payments. Thankfully, they still retain $747m available undrawn from their credit facility and thus there are no reasons to foresee any liquidity crisis.

Due to their only moderate leverage and strong liquidity, their debt maturity profile is not of overly high importance but this nonetheless still further enhances their situation. They face no material debt maturities until December 2024, as the table included below displays. Since they are a large organization with solid overall financial strength and given supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot continue finding support in the debt markets to issue new debt and provide liquidity whenever required.

Image Source: Phillip 66 Partners’ Q1 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Whilst many master limited partnerships have reduced their distributions recently, despite the setback from the Dakota Access Pipeline ruling, they appear unlikely to take this path. Since the prospect of receiving an 11% distribution yield is highly desirable, I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate.

