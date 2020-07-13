Shareholders in the overall space should not take that analysis lightly, as if done correctly, Apple could soon find itself challenging Netflix in key areas that will impact profitability.

(Image Credit: Apple)

There is an old expression: “The first one through the wall gets the bloodiest.”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is about to go through the wall, but in this case, the blood is already there from when Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) rammed itself through over the last decade. Of course, Apple isn’t the first to go through the opening the current streaming leader created, but it may be the one with the best chance of catching the same lightning that has powered Netflix for years.

So, why does it look like Apple is ready to pounce now? And more importantly, why will it be successful? Both are smart questions for investors to ask - and here are the answers.

First, as always, some background.

It is hard to forget Apple’s initial foray into original content.

Knowing what a group of perfectionists the tech team in Cupertino is, it probably still haunts them to this day how badly its “coming out” party went.

Just how bad? It was probably one of the worst-conceived press conferences in the company’s history. Celeb after celeb came out touting their new shows with absolutely no footage to back it up. It was as if Apple just forgot it needed a sizzle reel for each show until that morning and thought nobody would notice.

They noticed.

The talent looked just as confused about why they were there, outside of being contractually obligated. And it didn’t have to be that way, it wasn’t an accident - it was a carefully constructed, but badly conceived, strategy.

Apple could have easily waited until closer to launch to talk to press. After all, the company turns a new iPhone around in just weeks after a reveal, it could do the same thing with a TV platform. Yet, it wasn’t about being a new streaming powerhouse rival to Apple, it was about selling devices through the content - and it showed.

Investors were not happy, and they had every right not to be. It was an open secret that Apple was gunning to get into the streaming space, and the team probably didn’t envision it to be both poorly received and mocked.

Now, I mention this (as I do often) because it is important for investors to understand that was then and this is now - and it is a massive difference.

Apple’s mindset has seemingly shifted.

Netflix and the like have ruined us as a culture because it has made everyone forget it’s not so easy to just make content that works. Just because Apple went out and hired the pair behind Sony’s (SNE) resurgence didn’t mean it was going to instantly hit it out of the park. Yes, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg are two smart executives, and while they helped launch Breaking Bad, The Crown and Rescue Me, they had plenty of flops along the way.

That’s just the industry - nothing’s guaranteed to work.

And outside of The Morning Show, you could argue nothing did (at first). Then again, when you assemble a cast led by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, you try to make sure the material supports the talent.

Still, even after understanding the difficulty of the task, it's Apple, so you expect a better win/loss ratio. That didn’t happen, and Apple was forced to go back to the drawing board, especially with all of those free one-year trials set to expire in a matter of months.

Though, with the learning curve flattening, the company’s fortunes are changing, as series like Mythic Quest and Defending Jacob are getting buzz and launch drama Dickenson is even seeing some new life. In general, it is making things more palatable for investors because they are seeing returns on investment beyond the stock price.

As I’ve written in the past, if you combine those milestones with the company’s rumored “bundling” strategy and its entrance in the film world, you can see a turnaround in the works. And this last weekend marked the start of that process.

Apple’s first foray into film is Greyhound - a World War II-era drama based on actual events, starring Tom Hanks. It is a role he’s mastered - a beleaguered captain who must protect his crew against dire circumstances. It is a role that was written for Hanks - and I mean that literally, because Hanks wrote the screenplay.

You write what you know.

Of course, with a Tom Hanks film, you get everything that you pay for - a beyond affable lead, great acting, huge exposure and the million-dollar aspect, Oscar buzz.

That takes us back to the wall I referenced upfront.

Greyhound premieres this weekend on Apple TV+ and immediately becomes an award contender. Remember, because of COVID-19, the rules have changed. Movies, at least for this year, are not required to screen in theaters to be eligible. That’s a massive shift, but then again, the pandemic has forced massive shifts all over the place, so it tracks.

Where this will get fascinating (at least to me) is seeing how Oscar voters respond. You’ll remember Netflix got the bloodiest over its feud with theaters over “windowing” (i.e., the amount of time between when a film hits theaters and when it becomes available for home viewing).

In fact, the battle over eligibility has long been a point of contention between the old guard and new regime in Hollywood. Where we have seemed to net out (or at least one theory) is that Oscar voters have decided to take their frustration out on Netflix versus the talent that it employs. To put it in simpler terms, voters have an easier time voting for the creatives than the company.

Case in point, Roma. Alfonso Cuarón’s love letter to his home country received a slew of nominations, and while he won for Best Director, the film lost to upstart Green Book. That trend continued last year, when hand-crafted awards movie The Irishman racked up a ton of nominations, but the Martin Scorsese epic ultimately was shockingly blanked on awards night.

That’s the game... and yes, it’s caddy, and yes, it’s absurd, but what in Hollywood actually makes sense?

The point is that because of COVID-19, Apple won’t have to contend with angry theaters or ticked-off voters. Going the theatrical route just is not a realistic option, especially for an upstart - and it only was able to make the acquisition because Sony didn’t want to go theatrical in the first place because of the pandemic.

Apple has also already committed to teaming with Paramount for a full theatrical run for the next Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon - so it has put its (very expensive flag) in the ground as a friend (for now) of the traditional model.

After watching how Netflix seemingly did everything wrong in its jump into films, Apple is trying to do everything seemingly right.

And you can disagree with me about Netflix doing things wrong. I get it - to the average investor, you can take one look at the stock price and believe the company is clearing thriving. That said, internally having the awards version of a football pulled away right as you are about to kick a game-winning field goal is about as big of a recurring nightmare to the company as that Apple press conference.

Netflix also has analysts questioning its methods.

And investors should care, because guess where a sizable portion of their money is going to - yep, to awards and “For Your Consideration” campaigns, so yes, it clearly matters.

It is also why Apple wants in.

These awards and all that come with them - are both vindication and justification for a company to have pursued this route. It is something tangible that can never be taken away. Apple has now grown up and realized it is not just about using content to sell devices. Eventually, those devices will stop being as profitable as they are now, but content (and the financial value of that content) lives forever.

By pivoting into film, Apple is showing it is taking this seriously, and that message was one that investors needed to see. Without it, you go from having a Tom Hanks-like figure at the wheel as your captain to having a ship on auto-pilot with no crew.

The pieces are now finally in place and Apple is steering itself into a new direction. It is showing the industry and shareholders that they have a real roadmap in place, and by next year (COVID-19 potentially notwithstanding), the company thinks it can (at a higher level) compete with the Netflix machine.

Apple can have its “Netflix moment.”

Greyhound being acquired and launching was step one - and again, make no mistake, the pandemic allowed Apple to basically bypass the lead-up to that step, because as mentioned, it had an award-level film literally drop in its lap. It also doesn’t hurt that this is going to be a very weak year for films because of all the delays, so the bar is not the same as in the past.

Investors also need to keep in mind that even though reviews are solid and not spectacular, they don’t need to be. Greyhound just has to be in contention, and Hanks assures that, as even the more negative reviews put over the actor’s superior prowess and talent.

Shareholders also don’t have long to wait until the next milestone, as the Emmy nominations are slated to be announced in a few weeks - where the Morning Show is a heavy favorite to make the cut for Best Drama.

Again, it doesn’t have to win, it just to has to get the nomination. Even it doesn’t, its cast being recognized does the trick, and even outside the leads, supporting star Billy Crudup became a breakout performer, where in some projections, he’s even favored to win.

Combined, you can see the puzzle coming together and engines firing on all cylinders. It is no longer a pipe dream, and even if the whole thing fails, Apple has back-ups and back-ups in the works to try again and again. What shareholders need to take away this onslaught of rapid-fire moves is that Apple is finally ready for primetime and it senses the opportunity to finally make these big bold moves that paid off for Netflix.

In the process, it also will allow the company to compete with Netflix to a great level, which goes beyond subscriber count. Again, content is king, and Apple is putting together high-level packages that could siphon off projects that originally seemed earmarked for the Netflix pipeline.

More importantly, all of this proves that Apple is finally ready for us to take it seriously as a player in streaming, as the company has proven it is finally taking itself seriously as a player in streaming. It may sound crazy to say that, but it is true. Netflix never for a second underestimated itself or its value. Even though that type of confidence can be construed as cocky and arrogant, the company bet on itself to succeed and did.

Netflix always knew its identity, Apple didn’t - but now that it does, the streaming wars just got a whole lot more interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.