It is a great stock to own for the next 5 years, and the recent run-up could be just the beginning.

Spotify's stock has rallied over 100 points since my first article on the stock back in April, and it is now very close to my price target.

Introduction

Spotify (SPOT) has achieved an astonishing 60% return since my first article on the stock back in April, and it is now approaching my $280 price target. Despite the bull run, it is still a great stock to hold. I highlight three reasons why Spotify has yet to achieve its full potential.

1) Pandemic Proof

Considering an investment in this uncertain environment is not an easy task. The economy and the stock market have rebounded quickly, but they are still standing up on shaky legs. The main reason of worry for both bull and bears is obviously the coronavirus. A second wave could be soon underway, and fear will start building up again as soon as the common cold and flu symptoms begin in the fall. In this environment, the best stocks to hold are the ones that can easily withstand lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, and grow even faster thanks to them.

During the past few months, Spotify has proven to be one of them. In Q1 the pandemic had minimal impact on Spotify. The biggest detrimental effect of Covid-19 was on Ad-Supported revenues, which still grew by 17% YoY. Revenue maintained solid growth of +22% YoY to €1.85 billion. Before the pandemic outbreak and related advertising cuts, revenues were on track to outperform the company's forecast. As the economy slowly reopens and companies' advertising budgets return, I expect the Ad-revenue segment to pick up where it left before the crisis.

In the long term, Spotify is well-positioned to benefit from the revived spending trends. In the short term, the decline in ad-revenue is not significant, as the company relies only marginally (9%) on advertising revenue.

2) Massive User Base

Spotify had a massive user base at the end of Q1, amounting to 130 million users. Spotify users growth historical rate is an average of 7% per quarter over the last 4 quarters. Growth is expected to continue if not accelerate in Q2, as early data following the stay-at-home have shown that consumption of Spotify’s product increases significantly in such a scenario. In the last earnings call, Spotify could show off an impressive 50% increase in listening rates across various segments (e.g. smart TVs, Speakers, Gaming Consoles).

A big catalyst for growth is the new podcasts acquisitions of Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian and DC Comics. The timescale of these deals will mean an accelerated trend in user growth, which will start picking up pace by the end of this year and reach its peak at the beginning of 2021. At the beginning of the new year, the Joe Rogan podcast will become exclusive to Spotify. Kim Kardashian and the DC Comics podcast series starting dates were not officially disclosed, but should probably air by early 2021. These podcasts can count on a loyal follower base that will migrate to the Spotify platform, and will likely stick with it according to Spotify's low active cancellations.

3) Growth Will Come For Years

Think about where the world is headed, the future is digital and subscription-based. Radio is slowly dying, and forecasts predict it will cease existence in around 10 years' time. Digital services are changing the way people listen to music, and Spotify is at the forefront of this historical shift. Spotify is the business with the highest number of paying subscribers only after Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which counts about 180+ million subscribers, while the third place is occupied by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime, with 112+ million subscribers. Spotify is practically unchallenged in Europe, while its biggest competitor in America is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which struggles to expand its services to non-iOS users. At this stage, its large user base and the lack of tangible competition for a global music platform suggest that Spotify will maintain its leadership at least for the next 5 years, also considering that the user base and the business are still growing fast going into 2021.

Now that the business is shifting its focus to podcasts, their exponential growth could go hand-in-hand with Spotify consumption rates and revenues. In fact, podcast consumption grew by triple-digits during the quarter compared to last year. Moreover, podcasts represent an opportunity to expand Spotify’s video platform, which could include a mix between exclusive and non-exclusive podcast video (and in the future probably more) from which users can search, navigate and discover new content just like Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube.

Once its video platform takes form, it will become serious competition for a slice of YouTube's market. This has already started with the JRE podcast, with which Spotify took from the competitor about 3 million daily views.

A Word On Valuation

Those screaming at Spotify’s high valuation see the company as a digital aggregator of record labels. This causes them to focus on the Music segment’s margins and scalability. However, some fail to realise how Spotify is transforming by expanding into original Podcasts and Video. Spotify’s well-established music business gives the company stability and a strong user base, which can, in turn, be exploited to expand its business and revenue in these more profitable segments.

Spotify will generate positive free cash flow during the rest of the year, it has no debt and €1.8 billion in cash at the end of Q1. The company is in a very healthy financial position, and the growth it is achieving is building on a strong financial base. A P/S of 6.2 is very low compared to similar subscriber-based businesses such as Netflix, which has almost double the ratio at 11.5 P/S.

Conclusion and Takeaway

A solid business, financially healthy and with significant upside potential. Looking at where consumer behaviour is going, I’m quite confident Spotify will be a big part in the future of our society. It is a great stock to own for the next 5 years, and the recent run-up could be just the beginning.

