The weak guidance provided during the last earnings call suggests Tenable might be underprepared to gain from demand-side tailwinds in the cloud security space.

Tenable's (TENB) security capabilities mostly revolve around its vulnerability assessment platform. In the past, its strong brand positioning and culture of innovation have driven growth. The current macro environment doesn't favor niche players. Bundling from competitors and IT budget costs will have a significant impact on near-term momentum and cash flow. Investors should wait until the next earnings to increase their position.

Demand (Neutral)

Global Reach-VM-Cloud-OT-Compliance-Threats

Tenable offers vulnerability management solutions to tackle cybersecurity threats. In recent quarters, it has added more capabilities to its cyber exposure platform. The timeliness of the additions has assisted its growth factor as it has been able to pick some low-hanging fruit in the cloud security space. The last earnings call was a mix of strong reassurance of the capabilities of its platform and a weak macro outlook as it withdrew full-year guidance. The move to withdraw guidance is due to the timing of its earnings report which coincided with the peak of the COVID-19-induced fear.

Our expectation for our business in the current environment is as follows; growth in new logos will likely be lower. Upsells into our installed base is also expected to be slower, but feel less of an impact. Renewal rates are expected to remain healthy, but will likely experience a modest decrease from our high historical levels.

Going forward, investors will have to improve their risk appetite as the year unfolds. Tenable has the capacity to win deals. However, revenue collection might be challenged, and new growth opportunities might be sparse. Leading indicators of growth weren't promising during the last earnings. Near-term growth measures were in line with ARR reported at above 90% of revenue (vs. 93% in Q4'19). The billings guidance provided was weak. If the low guidance makes it easy to beat the revenue target next quarter, cash flows and margins might come in below expectations due to conservative budgeting from weak enterprises.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

Platform-Hiring-Margins-FCF-Liquidity

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Tenable has a unique brand positioning that revolves around its cyber exposure platform. It recently added capabilities in operational technology and analytics. Besides the strong reputation of its vulnerability management engine, it has been able to grow revenue using its land and expand strategy due to its solid go-to-market motion (channel partners and attractive compensation). Going forward, short-term volatility might impact its growth factor. Gross margin will reflect more cloud hosting cost. Opex % of revenue has improved. This is due to internal sales optimization efforts. These efforts led to Tenable recording positive free cash flow last quarter. If we take out the cash flow volatility that might result from longer sales cycles and revised payment terms from weak customers, the cash flow trend should continue into 2021. This means investors need to develop the risk appetite to stay invested for the rest of the year.

It is reassuring to know that Tenable is debt-free, and it has enough cash ($227m) on its balance sheet to last the next four quarters. Working capital is positive, and its current ratio (1.12) reflects its ability to meet its short-term obligations. The biggest balance sheet pressure will come from the need to update its cloud security capabilities. This means more capital deployment toward internal innovation or acquisitions. This is inevitable because competitors are not resting on their laurels.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Brand-Partnerships-Integrations-Innovation

Tenable is ranked number one in global market share and revenue for 2018 and 2019 and is growing more than twice as fast as its closest competitor. The IDC market share report credits Tenable’s success to the company’s focused innovation and continued investments in delivering the best-of-breed enterprise vulnerability management platform

Tenable was ranked as the highest vulnerability assessment platform by market share and growth according to recent research by IDC. This is a result of its strong brand positioning and sales execution. This is important because cybersecurity players who put in the extra effort to invest in their brand often record solid growth regardless of the level of competition in their operating segment. CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) are good examples.

Going forward, Tenable isn't totally safe because competitors are investing in cloud and operational technology. OT (operational technology) extends security to industrial systems. Extending its capabilities to OT and cloud security will help Tenable improve the breadth of its vulnerability management platform. This will improve its threat coverage and bolster its chances of offering security solutions like EDR (endpoint detection and response), and SIEM (security information and event management). Showing up at the doorstep of prospects with the right poise has proven to be a strategy that works in recent quarters. This strategy might help Tenable navigate the coming quarters.

Investors/Valuation (Neutral)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Tenable has outperformed since the beginning of the year. It trades fairly inline with its peers. Going forward, its growth factor is expected to be impacted by macro volatility. Its improving margins will be under pressure to boost other valuation factors. Growth optionality is concentrated in its vulnerability management platform. Diversification is mostly around risk prioritization and analytics. Risk prioritization and analytics mostly drive customer retention. This product strategy doesn't help near-term volatility or growth. As a result, Tenable's EPS and profitability factors have to assist growth. This will be a tough bet to play heading into earnings.

Risks

Tenable's growth strategy revolves around the vulnerability management space. While it is recording the fastest growth compared to its peers, the strategy remains risky due to competitors bundling and discounting to gain market share.

Given that Tenable is using its brand and culture as a competitive advantage, achieving sales efficiency might be counter to the incentives put in place to motivate employees. This might impact its ability to expand margins and operating cash flow.

Valuation-related risk factors are inline. The vulnerability management space trades at a discount to other cybersecurity segments due to the limited capability of VM players to prevent (block) sophisticated cyber attacks. Most VM platforms detect and respond to threats.

Conclusion (Underweight)

Investing in Tenable heading into earnings requires a huge risk appetite. Tenable's little diversification beyond the vulnerability management space is risky. It will take some quarters for the new cloud bets to be significantly accretive to revenue. A post-earnings dip might offer a better entry point.

