The 33 Fit Dividend Stocks For Our Times: July's, 2020 Assortment

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Fit Stocks For Our-Times dogs showed 21.96% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller, lower-priced, stocks led the fitness pack this month.

The 65 select-stocks ranged 0.00% to 7.91% in annual-yield and ranged -24.18% to 86.93% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers 7/9/20.

Kiplinger article-titles were, '15 best Nasdaq stocks'; '20 Best Stocks.During A Recession'; '11 Best-Stocks to Ride-Out the Coronavirus-Outbreak'; '11 best E-Commerce Stocks'.; '10 Health-Companies Fighting.Covid-19.' Barron's posted 'Payout Protection Picks.'

Kiplinger listed five sets of dividend stocks qualified to survive the pandemic. Barron's weekly added one more. Those six "our-times" articles include 33 dividend stocks out of 65 listed.

Foreword

This article is based on five Kiplinger investing articles, plus one from Barron's Weekly, aimed at survival qualities endemic to our-times:

Pros' Picks: The 15 Best Nasdaq Stocks, by Dan Burrows, published 5/13/20, "screened the Nasdaq Composite for stocks followed by a minimum of 10 analysts [and]... stocks with an average broker recommendation of Buy or better [to find]...the top-scoring names. The process gave us a host of stocks, from small biotechnology plays to some of the biggest, best-known companies in the world."

20 Best Stocks to Invest In During a Recession, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA published 2/25/20, 'The International Monetary Fund believes the world economy will remain in a weakened state all year, with GDP contracting 3% – before rebounding with 5.8% growth in 2021. The companies best suited to survive, if not thrive, in this kind of environment, are defensive stocks that provide products and services people simply can't live without."

11 Best Stocks to Ride Out the Coronavirus Outbreak, by Will Ashworth, published 4/16/20 "We'll get through this. But in the meantime, we have to deal with a stock market that could suffer considerably at the hands of this worldwide health scare.”

11 Best E-Commerce Stocks for Electrifying Returns, by Patrick Sanders, published 5/5/20, "E-commerce giants have risen to the challenge and largely met consumer expectations," says Jeremie Capron, director of research at New York-based index, advisory, and research company Robo Global. "As a result, we expect an increase in adoption, not only during this crisis but also on the other side of it."

10 Health Companies Fighting the COVID-19 Coronavirus, by Lisa Springer, published 3/12/20 updated 5/18/20, "Here are 10 health and pharmaceutical companies playing a role in the fight to control the COVID-19 coronavirus. Stocks for each of these companies has the potential for considerable gain, whether it's because they're developing a treatment or their products are in greater need amid the outbreak.”

PPP for Income Investors: Payout Protection Picks

by Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com published 6/12/20.

"These eight companies should have the financial strength to keep their dividends intact -- and raise them in some cases -- during the coronavirus crisis."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this Kiplinger/Barron's collected group of fit stocks for our-times are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the July 9 data for 33 dividend stocks plus 32 no-pays.

The prices of two of the 33 dividend payers (listed by yield) fit stocks for our-times made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those two are HRB and GSK. Both live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices.

To learn which of those two (if either) are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here after July 15th, and see the fit stocks "safer" article in my dividend dogcatcher marketplace Volio portfolio.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 11.93% To 38.47% Net Gains For Ten Top Fit Dividend Stocks For Our-Times To July, 2021

Four of ten top fit for our-times dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these June dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 9, 2021 were:

H&R Block (HRB) was projected to net $384.69 based on the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $275.69 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Lockheed-Martin Corp (LMT) was projected to net $273.35, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) was projected to net $235.71, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Service Corp International (SCI) was projected to net $213.21, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $151.11, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% under the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) was projected to net $145.51, based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Diageo PLC (DEO) was projected to net $129.73, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

The Hershey Co (HSY) was projected to net $122.88, based on a median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) was projected to net $119.32, based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 64% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 20.51% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Four Fit For Our Times Top Yield Dogs To Average A 10.4% Loss to July, 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) projected a loss of $62.74 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from twelve analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 6% opposite the market as a whole.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) projected a loss of $80.84 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from nineteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks/volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Clorox Co (CLX) projected a loss of $120.11 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from sixteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks/volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

eBay Inc (EBAY) projected a loss of $144.76 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from thirty analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 40% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net loss including dividend and price was estimated at 10.21% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 52% less than the market as a whole.

Source: mnn.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50Fit Stocks For Our Times Per July Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Fit Stocks For Our Times Per July Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Fit Stocks For Our Times By Yield

Top ten Fit Stocks For Our Times represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place went to the lone consumer cyclical representative, H&R Block, Inc (HRB) [1].

Second, and sixth through ninth places, were claimed by five consumer defensive sector representatives, Philip Morris International Inc (PM) [2], Unilever PLC (UL) [6], General Mills Inc (GIS) [7], PepsiCo Inc (PEP) [8], and Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) [9].

Finally, four healthcare stocks occupied third through fifth and tenth places: AbbVie Inc (ABBV) [3], GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) [4], Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) [5], and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) [10], to complete the Fit Stocks For Our Times top ten by yield field for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Fit Stocks For Our Times Showed 10.85%-31.56% Upsides While (31) Seven Lowly Down-siders Ranged -2.02% to -14.56% In July

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 27.25% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Fit Stocks For Our Times To July, 2021

Ten top Fit Stocks For Our Times were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Fit Stocks For Our Times stocks screened 7/9/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented three of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Fit Stocks For Our Times (32) Delivering 19.02% Vs. (33) 14.95% Net Gains by All Ten Come July 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Fit Stocks For Our Times kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.25% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest-priced selection, Philip Morris International Inc (PM), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 27.57%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Fit Stocks For Our Times as of July 9 were: H&R Block Inc (HRB); GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK); Unilever PLC (UL); General Mills Inc (GIS); Philip Morris International Inc (PM, with prices ranging from $13.15 to $70.14.

Five higher-priced Fit Stocks For Our Times as of July 9 were: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)); AbbVie Inc (ABBV); PepsiCo Inc (PEP); Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), whose prices ranged from $74.71 to $142.49.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features the 33 Fit Dividend Stocks for Our Times. Doing that, nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 65 stocks listed alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Sources: Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Fit Stocks For Our Times purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: mnn.com

Get The 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Fit For Our-Times Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.