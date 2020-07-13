With the increase in oil prices to $40/bbl, support from crude oil hedges, and cash infusion from asset sales, Devon Energy looks all set to live well within cash flows.

Devon Energy will carry most of this year' E&P work at the Delaware Basin, particularly in the Wolfcamp formation where it has drilled some of its best oil wells.

Devon Energy (DVN) is facing a tough future. The weakness in oil prices will push its earnings lower but it will get some support from its drilling program under which it is concentrating on producing oil from its most productive and lowest cost asset. Moreover, with the improvement in oil prices to $40 a barrel, I think Devon Energy should now be able to fully fund its capital expenditures with cash flow from operations in the upcoming quarters. In my opinion, the company is currently in a better position than before to face the downturn.

The shale oil and gas producers will likely report a large drop in earnings when they release their second quarter results during the upcoming earnings season. The weakness in oil prices, declining production, and write-downs may push many oil producers towards losses. Devon Energy will also likely report a large drop in earnings. The company realized crude oil prices of almost $45 per barrel in Q1-2020 and $56 in Q2-2019. But with the US oil price averaging just around $27 per barrel in Q2-2020, Devon Energy will likely realize weak levels of crude oil prices which will push its earnings significantly lower.

Additionally, Devon Energy's previous earnings have benefited from strong production growth numbers. In Q1-2020, for instance, Devon Energy posted an 11% increase in total production led by a 16% increase in oil production. But following the plunge in oil prices, Devon Energy reduced drilling activity and curtailed roughly 20,000 boe per day of production in the second quarter, including oil production of 10,000 bpd. Note that Devon Energy wasn't as aggressive as its peers - like Continental Resources (CLR), Parsley Energy (PE), Marathon Oil (MRO), and Apache Corp. (APA) - in cutting output or reducing drilling activity.

Devon Energy's curtailed oil output is equivalent to just around 6% of its Q1-2020 production. But it is not targeting growth anymore. In fact, its output will gradually decline in the coming quarters, forecasted to fall from 163,000 bpd in Q1-2020 to 150,000 bpd in Q2-2020, and I think it will fall further in the subsequent quarters. As a result, the weak oil prices and declining levels of production will push the company's earnings lower from adjusted profits of $0.13 per share in Q1-2020 and $0.43 in Q2-2019.

During the downturn, however, Devon Energy will primarily work on its highest-return oil-producing acreage, which I think will help the company greatly in softening the impact of weak oil prices. The company has a diverse multi-basin portfolio, with acreage in Powder River Basin, Anadarko Basin, Delaware Basin, and Eagle Ford. But during the downturn, it will focus on carrying exploration and production work in the Delaware Basin which holds some of its most productive and lowest-cost wells. The company has earmarked roughly 75% of this year's $1 billion capital budget for the Delaware Basin. Nearly three-fourths of Delaware's drilling work will be done in the Wolfcamp formation.

Image: DVN, Investor Presentation, June 2020

At Delaware's Wolfcamp formation, Devon Energy has reported some of the strongest oil EUR rates in the industry for the first six months. Its Wolfcamp drilling and completion costs have fallen to $705 per foot, which I think are one of the lowest in the industry. I expect Devon Energy to deliver superior economic returns from wells than other oil producers as it carries nearly all of this year's development work in the Wolfcamp formation. This should have a positive impact on the company's earnings.

A number of oil producers will find it difficult to generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund their capital expenditures. Many might burn cash flows and may have to rely on debt to meet the shortfall. But I think Devon Energy is well-positioned to live within cash flows and might even generate free cash flows this year.

Devon Energy's cash flows will fall this year as production declines and it realizes low levels of oil prices. But it will also substantially reduce its cash outflows by cutting this year's capital budget by 45% to $1 billion. Furthermore, the company will extract $250 million of cash cost savings, mostly by cutting production expenses and G&A costs. That's going to help the company greatly in minimizing cash outflows.

Devon Energy's cash flow from operations, on the other hand, will receive support from three factors. Firstly, by reducing capital spending significantly, cutting costs, and drilling primarily in its lowest-cost shale oil play, Devon Energy has said that it can bring its cash flow break-even price down to $40 WTI. This means that the company can generate enough cash flow from operations to fully fund its capital expenditures at $40 oil. Devon Energy may have burned cash flows in Q2-2020 but the WTI's rise to $40 a barrel at the time of this writing will make it easier for the company to live within cash flows.

Secondly, Devon Energy has hedged a large chunk of its estimated oil production for 2020 which minimizes the direct exposure of its cash flows to oil price swings. The company has covered approximately 90% of its estimated oil production for Q2-Q4-2020 with hedges with an average floor price of $42 per barrel. As a result, even in a weak oil price environment, Devon Energy will continue to receive a decent price for a vast majority of its barrels.

Thirdly, Devon Energy will also receive a total of $570 million of cash proceeds by the end of the year (of which $170 million was received in April) related to the sale of Barnett Shale assets. I think if the company were to face a cash flow deficit, it will get funded by the asset sale and any excess cash can then be used for dividend payments. Therefore, I think the company can self-fund its operations in 2020, without relying on debt.

For these reasons, I think Devon Energy can stand firm during one of the most challenging periods for the exploration and production industry. Devon Energy's shares have fallen by 60% in the last six months and are currently trading 5.2x EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, which makes it one of the cheapest mid-to-large-cap E&P stocks, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The company's shares are priced substantially lower than the sector median of 7.8x. I think we've gone past the worst phase of the downturn and those investors who can tolerate some oil price-related swings should consider buying Devon Energy stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.