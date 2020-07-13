If we look at a long-term chart of CNX Resources (CNX), we see the potential for a long-term double bottom pattern to play out here. As we can see from the chart, price actually tested the down-cycle trend-line in April which is a positive sign. We need to first see another test of this resistance area and then a breakout to confirm the pattern.

The reason why this pattern piqued our interest is because if indeed the bottoming pattern plays itself out in the months ahead, the minimum price target we would be targeting would be $30 a share. At present, shares are trading around the $8.50 mark which means the $30 price target is well over 250% above the current share price.

With respect to controlling risk, trading or investing in this stock is advantageous for a number of reasons. First, it is a low-priced stock which means we can limit our risk to a certain degree if we want to sell options for example. Furthermore, although the market cap of the firm presently comes in at just under $1.6 billion, the firm's options are pretty liquid which means we can get good fills on our trades. CNX's 52-week IV percentile presently comes in at 81% and its implied volatility comes in at 85%. Suffice it to say, we may definitely have opportunity here with respect to selling option premium due to elevated volatility.

Although we believe that a stock's technicals are essentially the culmination of the firm´s fundamentals, if our bullish bias is correct (double bottom formation), we should be seeing this bullishness being played out in the numbers. In the latest operational update for example, management announced what it has been doing in order to hit its seven-year $3 billion consolidated free cash-flow plan. It announced the cut in production in order to optimize price as well as its improvements in efficiency in the Marcellus. Also, we were made aware of efficiency gains in the Utica. Management stated that all of these updates will support solid cash-flow generation in the quarters to come.

When we go to the cash-flow statement, we can see these encouraging improvements showing up in operational cash-flow. Over the past five fiscal years, operating cash-flow has increased from $506 million in 2015 to $939 million over the past four quarters.

This brings us to the stock's present valuation. Presently, shares are trading with a book multiple of 0.4. They had the same valuation back in 2015 when cash-flow was more than $400 million less than it is at present. As we can see from the chart above, shares at the back-end of 2015 quickly bottomed after stooping to that valuation and went on a very aggressive rally. Shares today have the same valuation and one could make the argument that the fundamentals are better now than they were back at the tail-end of 2015.

Remember as long as no fundamental has gone awry in the firm, the most probable course of action for the share-price here would be for history to repeat itself. Bears will bring up the uncertainty of natural gas pricing but one thing which does not change is human sentiment or human psychology. When shares rally aggressively out of oversold conditions as they have done in the past, the most probable course of action is that this will also take place going forward.

If we go to the daily chart, we can see that shares over the past few weeks have come down and successfully tested the 200-day moving average. This is an encouraging sign. If $30 a share is a viable price-target for CNX going forward, then shares have no business breaching the 200-day moving average and potentially testing the March lows once more. We also have a nice bullish divergence on the RSI momentum indicator and the MACD indicator is very close to giving a buying signal. The encouraging aspect here for the bulls is that apart from the 200-day moving average, shares have a lot of solid support around the $8 level which definitely limits downside risk at least in the short term.

Therefore, to sum up, CNX definitely holds potential from a long perspective. In order to stack the odds more in our favour, we may just sell some option premium below that above-mentioned support level. Although selling something like a naked put or credit spread would mean our gains would be capped, we always place more priority on protecting the downside over upside gain. Let´s see how shares trade early next week.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.