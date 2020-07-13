Due to its end-market exposure in residential Europe, and the potential tailwind that Covid-19 could provide for the elevator business, we like Schindler among its peers.

This market share strategy seems to be priced in with Otis multiples the same as Schindler's, where margins and ROIC are almost paired.

By Alessandro Orsini

Schindler (OTC:SHNDY) has seen slowdowns in revenue growth as Otis (OTIS) transforms from being United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) cash cow to becoming an even more price aggressive independent elevator company. Although this continued strategic shift towards market share gains over margins by Otis is going to mean more pressure on Schindler's market share, this impact seems to already be priced in, where members of this increasingly uniform oligopoly are valued at the same levels. With very resilient demographic trends in Europe, where Schindler leads, and social distancing supporting non-residential income, we think it could be a moment to revisit Schindler, now that an increasingly leveled playing field in the elevator oligopoly is coming to pass. In a Covid-19 market, Schindler offers more risk management benefits for an all-weather portfolio.

Standalone Otis

As is well known, Otis is one of the entities that was carved out following the merger of Raytheon (RTN) and United Technologies' aerospace businesses. Thanks to fellow authors on SA, light was shed on the explicit details on how Otis envisioned its strategy following the carve-out, which was to continue to press for market share over margins. The strategic change is going to have implications for Schindler, which shares the European market substantially with Otis (note conversion CHF:$ is 1:1.06).

(Source: OTIS Issued Trading Pres)

(Source: Schindler FY 2019 report)

The key problem is that Schindler has enjoyed more competitive market share gains relative to Otis for many years now. Schindler and Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF), which have had more similar margins throughout the years, has seen revenue growth of 30% each since 2014, while Otis' revenue has only grown by 15%. While Kone has a different strategy focused on China leadership, Schindler has managed to achieve its growth with a focus on leadership in European markets, and successful large project wins such as for infrastructure in India and for highrise construction projects in Shanghai. Relative to Otis at least, they have also been able to do this due to more competitive pricing. Schindler and Kone both have been maintaining operating margins at around 12% and 14% respectively in recent history, with margins now paired at 12%. Meanwhile Otis' margin has declined from a massive 22% operating margin in 2011 to a margin a little bit above 15% today.

Below we have the comps:

(Source: Valkyrie Research, Otis Prospectus, Schindler Annual 2019 disclosures)

Here we calculated ROIC on the basis of current market caps. The reason we used market-based ROIC is because of the relevant link between ROIC and value creation. With the ROICs here approaching the likely WACCs of these businesses, we understand that the current multiples, which are rather high compared to market averages, are expansive due to excellent economics, specifically structurally low working capital requirements due to the razor-and-blades business model and generally low capital intensity. Given that these businesses are of fundamentally similar levels of risk and long-term prospects, it makes sense that their market-based ROICs would be similar, with Otis' slightly higher with the expectation that it is going to be driven down some more in accordance with their pricing strategy.

Since the relative valuations seem fair, the main consideration for us at this point is resilience of end-markets. For the Covid-19 environment we prefer Schindler in this regard, which as explained below has resilient end-markets to protect capital in an uncertain environment where risk management is key.

Demographics

Although there are positives to the Otis thesis, including factors like their improving presence in the China growth market where transaction velocity tends to be high, there are many aspects to Schindler's thesis that we think lend itself to a more solid exposure from a risk management perspective.

Similar to Otis, most of Schindler's end-markets are residential. This has meant substantial resilience even during Covid-19 when offices and many government buildings were vacated for lock-downs. But with Schindler's leading position in Europe, much of this residential exposure is in European residential properties. Europe's ageing population provides a tailwind both for the new installation business and for the service business, with both the number of elevators and the ad hoc reparations of them likely to rise as more elderly people make use of them.

Also, European exposure as it relates to the severity of the coronavirus is also more favourable. With further phasing in of pre-Covid-19 life in Europe proceeding rather well, companies like Otis that focus on American markets may have to contend with a more challenged business environment, if failures to manage the virus properly result in more necessary lock-downs. Even in Europe, a more beleaguered environment has led to increasing pricing pressure, but at least with the situation being less severe, European clients are in a better position to maintain current contract terms.

(Source: Q1 2020 Schindler Pres)

Final Remarks On Covid-19 Risks

Covid-19 has been a concern for some regarding the elevator business. There was a fear among some commentators that commercial customers might reduce the number of elevators in use in order on save on service costs, with hotel clients being especially prone to something like this. Given the high margin that the service segment commands, a slowdown in maintenance cycles would be very impactful on Schindler's finances. However, there is no evidence that this has started to happen yet, and even simply rebate requests for maintenance services has been rather limited.

Moreover, with general uncertainty around the breadth and depth of the coronavirus, which has a broad impact on the market, it is unclear how pricing might be affected across the elevator business, with the possibility of an even more challenged economic environment causing broad-based price cuts by Schindler and its peers. However, with promising re-openings in Europe, where the pandemic response measures have seemed relatively successful, perhaps even the hotel clients are going to continue as normal.

In fact, social distancing might even be a tailwind for the elevator business. Consider that with offices even just partially reopening, maintaining 6ft apart standards in elevators will mean extremely frequent elevator trips and long elevator lines. Certainly, if lines are forming in front of elevators, no office can afford to close elevators in order to reduce costs. These same trends will affect governmental contracts and residential contracts alike. With increased elevator use due to worse carrying efficiency, an increase in ad hoc repair due to accelerated depreciation could be of benefit to service segments.

Although there is the remote risk that office buildings might become substantially more vacated due to the adoption of smart working on a massive scale, which would perhaps mean downsizing offices where elevators are less critical, this is not a particularly likely outcome. People are definitely eager to get back into the office, and there are many that can't deal with the colleague social model that exists when working remote.

Overall, with Schindler's European exposure, resilience in residential markets in case of more lock-downs, as well as the general tailwind that social distancing in offices could be for elevator companies, we think that Schindler is certainly worth revisiting as an exposure for an all-weather portfolio, providing a strong store of value critical in an environment that awards good management of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.