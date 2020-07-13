Analysis of Disney's intrinsic value on Seeking Alpha has centered on an analysis of multiples. There is great danger to relying only on this method.

The main advantage of using a discounted cash flow analysis to value companies is that it ignores investor sentiment and aims to objectively look at dollars and cents. DCF analysis answers the ultimate investor question:

After satisfying all financial obligations necessary to run the business, how much money is left for me as a shareholder?

It so happens that this advantage is also the primary weakness of a DCF analysis. After all, stock prices are determined by investor sentiment. The emotions of the masses are perhaps the primary push/pull mechanism that shoves stock prices up or yanks them down. I don't believe it is wise to ignore investor sentiment.

That is why we have multiples, right? Using the P/E ratio, P/S ratio, or P/B ratio to value companies captures what people think and feel about forward prospects for return. An analysis of multiples answers the investor question:

How many times over are people willing to pay for last year's or next year's earnings (or sales per share, etc.)? In that context, how much should I be willing to pay?

I have found that using both strategies is a powerful way to determine the maximum price that ought to be paid for any given company in order to achieve a desired rate of return.

It is with that backdrop that I will undertake a valuation of Disney (DIS). My method will be the discounted cash flow analysis. After having read the last dozen or so articles recently published about Disney on this platform, I noticed that none of them conducted a thorough DCF analysis. It was almost all about multiples. I want to get into the weeds a bit.

I am a shareholder of Disney. I have a good profit. I need to know if I should cash in and walk away or not. I hope my explorations aid others in their decision making.

Intrinsic Value

Let's say that some Disney magic happens and the company is able to generate as much revenue in the next twelve months as they did in the past twelve months, as measured from the end of the most recently reported quarter. In other words, people come back to the recently re-opened theme parks in droves (capacity limits notwithstanding) and their slate of movies coming out each crushes it at the box office. Disney+ keeps piling on subscribers, their cruise ships fill up and sail on more frequent schedules, and their merchandise absolutely flies off the shelves. They miraculously make up every cent of lost revenue from the shut-downs that happened in response to COVID-19. I know this is basically impossible, but bear with me. Let's say they can go the distance and do it.

Let's also say that Disney is able to grow revenue in the next ten years at the same rate that they grew revenue in the last decade, or 6.93% annually. This in spite of the fact that larger numbers are harder to compound at the same rate of return.

Further, let's assume that no margin contraction happens this year, and their cash from operations margin comes in at their historical average of 20.58%. Thereafter, margins expand by about 100 bps every year so that the margin ends up at around 28% nine years from now. For context, the highest margin Disney has ever achieved was in their 2018 fiscal year, coming in at 24%.

Even under those best of circumstances, what if I told you that Disney is only worth $113 a share (they currently trade near $120)? Don't believe me? Ask the digits:

*Data by author

(I assumed that CAPEX stayed in line with their historical average of 7.31% of sales and terminal free cash flow growth of 2%)

The discount rate I used was 10%. This is because I expect that most investors want a return that is at least in line with the long-term stock market average, or about 10%. In other words, buying Disney at $113 will result in 10% returns annualized if they can achieve the cash flow results shown above. The problem is that there is no conceivable way Disney can pull that off. Here's why:

- Revenue is certainly going to go down this year. Using the revenue from last year's comparable quarter as proxy, Disney missed out on more than $73 million a day in their parks segment during closures. Total dollars lost was nearly $6 billion in that segment alone.

- This is to say nothing of the absence of revenue from the studio segment that had no theatre releases. Some big movies were already supposed to hit the silver screen this year like the live action "Mulan," "Black Widow," "Jungle Cruise," "Onward," and "Artemis Fowl." Of those, the first three now have delayed release dates and the last two are going straight onto Disney+ with no theatrical showings. In the case of the Disney+ debuts, that means no ticket sales, and no revenue beyond the paltry $7 it costs per month for the streaming service. Even as theatres are re-opened, they will be at limited capacity to guarantee physical distancing. This in addition to the fact that some people will avoid going at all for fear of virus transmission. So the theatre releasing is going to be disappointing too. The studio segment will struggle.

- Margins will assuredly fall off. Their U.S. parks closed on March 15 but employees were paid through April 18. That is more than a month's worth of wages without zero sales coming in. Not to mention the decrementals coming off of a fixed asset base unsupported by sales. Even the recovery in margins happening years down the road is too optimistic. Getting to 28% operating cash generation is well above their historical norms.

- Don't expect Disney+ to save the day either. As of the last quarter, they are still operating that segment at a loss. Even with a tidal wave of new downloads, I can't imagine revenue being substantial enough to make up for the tremendous damage in studio and parks. Their direct-to-consumer segment is still quite small. Any operating leverage there will do little for the overall picture.

What I am trying to get at is that there is no way.... I cannot fathom any scenario where revenue doesn't drop in the next year and margins don't suffer substantially. That much is a given. I am quite sure everyone accepts that reality. But my point is that even if revenue didn't go down and margins didn't contract and cash generation was still profound, Disney is still overvalued. Remember, intrinsic value was at $113 in my DCF analysis but Disney closed Friday trading at $119! In the best of all possible worlds, Disney is still overpriced. Here is the breakdown of how FCF would have to grow every year for the next nine years in order for intrinsic value to be $113, 2021-2029:

*Data by author

That is insane growth from year to year. And that is with no downturn in year one as a result of COVID consequences. Any less FCF in year one means that the growth has to be even more impressive to make up for the lower starting value. And yes, of course FCF is going to go down this year. The most FCF Disney has ever generated was in 2018, and they brought in $9,830 million. Under my scenario, where intrinsic value is $113, year one FCF would have to be $10,378 million. In a year where there is so much fall-out from coronavirus, which has impacted Disney arguably more than most other companies, is it really plausible for them to beat their best cash generating year on record by half a billion?

Conclusion

Everything discussed in this article reinforces why DCF analysis is so important as a compliment to valuing companies based on multiples. It takes sentiment out of the equation. It turns a blind eye to brand power and moats. It's all about dollars and cents: after all obligations are satisfied to keep the company running, how much cash will be left over for me as a shareholder, and what is its present value?

At its core, using multiples as the primary means of valuing companies is reverting to a strategy that the best investors in the world warn against: buying an asset because you think someone else will be willing to pay more for it than you did. Buying because the market is assigning a multiple that you deem to be too low means that you think people are going to assign a higher multiple in the future. It's the greater fool theory. This is what I fear many Disney bulls are relying on right now. Now, If you think the higher multiple will be assigned because of healthy underlying cash flows, that is the appropriate marriage of the two techniques. Trying to measure the trajectory of sentiment can be a part of the puzzle. But relying on that alone is gambling, in my opinion. DCF shows the hard reality of what kind of monies can reasonably be expected to be generated by the company. If the present value of all those future monies isn't enough to justify the stock price, buying anyway is to rely on hope alone. With Disney, even extraordinary cash generation can't justify the current stock price if a return at or in excess of 10% is to be expected, multiples be damned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.