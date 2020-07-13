The Stock Price May Not Firm Up Soon

Source

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) faces various moving factors that are pulling its outlook at different directions post-COVID-19. In the current environment, waste handling solutions, solutions related to the pharmaceutical and hygiene industry, and increased adoption of EMV have kept the top line relatively steady. The company's backlog has been steady, lending steady visibility beyond the short term. However, the automotive aftermarket, OEM, and the company's textile digital printing operations are likely to see a sales decline. The volatility in the energy sector will also inject uncertainty over the demand for equipment.

Although it has set cost-reduction initiatives in place, I do not think the cost-cutting targets are adequate to offset the pressure on the margin in the near term. Sensing the need to boost free cash flows, the management can readjust capex further in FY2020. Thankfully, it has sufficient liquidity and no near-term debt repayment. I think the stock is fairly valued relative to its peers and also compared to its past average. In my view, DOV does not provide much upside, but investors might want to be interested in accumulating the stock at a lower price level.

Gauging Outlook: Fueling Solutions And Engineered Products Segments

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, DOV's Fueling Solutions segment witnessed the steepest revenue fall (19% down). The segment EBITDA also declined the most (23% down) among the segments during this period. Despite relatively steady operations in North America, its revenues from Europe and Asia declined due to COVID-related project deferrals and production and supply chain disruptions. However, investors may note that the retail fuel business is typically less cyclical. Also, even if the volume goes down, the margin remains stable when the crude oil price declines, as it did recently. The segment can see headwinds in the form of delays in capital outlays related to the transportation of vehicle wash markets.

Let us also discuss the Engineered Products segment, which has the highest share in DOV's revenue mix (25% of Q1 2020 revenues). From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, its Engineered Products segment was relatively resilient (3% down), while the segment EBITDA declined by 6%. Operational interruptions in the vehicle aftermarket business in China and Europe primarily caused the slowdown, while significantly robust digital sales in the waste business partially mitigated the decline.

Until recently, the industrial automation and vehicle aftermarket have been trending downward, which signals the impending decline in the top line and margin. The segment results will likely deteriorate further in Q2. To minimize the impact on the margin, the company has begun to right-size cost and working capital. On a more positive note, waste handling will be more resilient or may even see an improvement because of its importance as an essential service post-COVID-19. In February, it acquired Soft-Pak Software Solutions, which provides back office, route management, and CRM solutions to the waste and recycling fleet industry. I think in the short term, the company will see increases in demand for waste management from the residential customers, which is more truck intensive.

Deciphering The Mixed Outlook In Other Segments

In the Pumps & Process Solutions segment, the near-term outlook looks quite bleak. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the subsequent economic slowdown, drilling and completions activity, especially in North America, has nearly collapsed. The U.S. onshore rig count has declined by more than 60% since the start of Q2. The crude oil price, in contrast, has recovered handsomely in Q2 so far after the lows in Q1. While the completed wells have declined rapidly in Q2 (57% down), the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells have been steady.

However, investors may note that much of the segment demand arises out of consumables or installed base replacement. Since it does not require any significant capital investment, I expect the segment to witness steady sales in the coming quarters. Demand from military, chemicals, food and beverage, power generation, and some industrial verticals has been resilient. On the other hand, biopharma and hygiene are expected to see strong growth following the new health protocols. For example, mod plastics and polymer equipment continue to see higher backlog, which accounts for more than 50% of the segment revenues.

As home-based consumption of packaged goods rises, businesses from operations like marking and coding are expected to be resilient in the Imaging and ID segment. However, digital textile printing jobs will continue to be adversely affected by pandemic-related apparel and retain crash. Also, some of the company's customers are likely to delay planned maintenance due to visitation or travel restrictions. To strengthen its offerings in this segment, in January, the company acquired Systech International, which offers software and solutions to pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers. Similarly, the segment that can see the most substantial headwind in Q2 is the Retail and Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment. The retail food business faces lower traffic volumes and local restrictions.

Key Indicators

Source

In June, the ISM Manufacturing PMI went up above 50 for the first time since April, which indicates an expansion in manufacturing activities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment declined to 11.1% in June after it went as high as 14.7% in April. According to data available from the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units increased by 14% in May 2020 compared to the previous month. Investors may note that month over month, the construction rate fell by 21% in April. Although the indicators are mixed at this point, I do think they will culminate in a benign outlook for the company in the short term.

Prominent Drivers In Q2

I will now highlight a couple of the latest trends in the company's business (both positive and negative). The EMV adoption in the Fueling Solutions segment has been going up for the past couple of quarters. EMV (Europay, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V)) is the global standard created for a secured card transaction. In 2020 so far, the order backlog has been robust. However, I expect Q2 to be more modest than Q1.

On the other hand, the food retailing part of the company's business is due for a severe slowdown. A majority of the backlog here has shifted to the second half of the year due to various operating challenges. On top of lower revenue, the company may also reduce capacity and curtail volumes, which can cause under-absorption of fixed costs, which, in turn, can increase costs by $35 million to $40 million in Q2. However, the cost reduction measures adopted by the company can mitigate the pressure on the margin.

Cost Management Measures

In Q1 2020, the company's gross margin remained steady at 37% compared to Q4 2019, while the EBITDA margin shrank by 70 basis points. In FY2020, DOV has targeted to reduce costs by $50 million, which should translate into a $13 million cost reduction in Q2. The company's information technology spend and capex will primarily see expenses coming down to adjust to the low-demand environment. On top of that, the company's working capital, which amounts to ~$1 billion, can also scale down following lower revenues and better inventory management. These steps should have a positive impact on the margin, as I discussed above.

Steady Dividend

Source

DOV pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share, or $1.96 annualized, which translates into a 2.02% dividend yield. In the past year, its dividend has increased by 2%. In comparison, Snap-on Incorporated's (NYSE:SNA) forward dividend yield is 3.25%, while Fortive Corporation's (NYSE:FTV) dividend yield is lower (0.41%). DOV will not repurchase stock in the near term due to the uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cash Flow Improves

In Q1 2020, DOV's cash flow from operations (or CFO) nearly tripled compared to a year ago. Despite the year-over-year revenue decline, an improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise in Q1. Capex increased marginally in Q1 2020, leading to a 19% higher free cash flow (or FCF) in the past year. However, this does not include the $208 million in expenses on the acquisitions (Systech and Soft-Pak). Recently, it has revised down its FY2020 capex plan by 35% compared to the previous estimate and has left the door open for further capex cuts.

DOV's liquidity (cash plus undrawn revolving credit facility) totaled $1.0 billion as of March 31. Its debt-to-equity ratio (1.16x) is higher than its competitors' (SNA, FTV, and IR) average of 0.68x. Despite high leverage, higher cash flows and liquidity enabled the management to increase quarterly dividends in the past year marginally. It does not have debt repayment before 2025. I think the company might want to reduce leverage to the lower financial risk.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

DOV's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers, which implies the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline more sharply compared to its peers in the next four quarters. This should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (SNA, FTV, and IR) average of 18.3x. It is also trading nearly at par with its past average (12.9x) since FY2015. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

Nine sell-side analysts rated DOV a "buy" in June (includes "very bullish"), while eight of the analysts rated it a "hold." None one of the analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $102.6, which at its current price, yields ~6% returns.

What's The Take On DOV?

The post-COVID-19 scenario has brought more focus on the waste handling solutions and solutions related to the pharmaceutical and hygiene industry. In Fueling Solutions, higher adoption of EMV has leased life to the otherwise dull automobile industry. The company's backlog has been steady, lending steady revenue visibility beyond the short term.

On the other hand, the adverse effects have been galore. The automotive aftermarket and OEM sector has been weak globally (~40% of segment sales). The company shut down its textile digital printing operations in Italy following apparel demand downslide. The energy sector has been weak, particularly the upstream and downstream industry, leading to falling demand for equipment in the Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

Because of a benign scope for a better top line, DOV's management did take up some initiatives to curtail costs. However, for a company of this size, a $50 million cost reduction target for FY2020 appears unambitious. I do not think it will take much of a difference to the cash flow from operations, which otherwise saw a handsome boost in Q2. However, the company is flexible enough to readjust capex downwards, thus boosting free cash flow generation by the end of the year. On the balance sheet front, although it is overly leveraged, it has sufficient liquidity and no near-term debt repayment. So, the financial risks are not prevalent. I do not think the stock will produce any sharp momentum upwards in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.