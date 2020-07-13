Dividend strategies have underperformed and are a opportunity, with outlook now improving and a 40-year high gap to bonds. Real Estate, Utilities, and Tech have some of highest and most secure yields.

Q1 buybacks were a huge US$200 billion but remain a buffer supporting US dividends, as does tech resilience, quarterly payouts, and "only" a 21% EPS decline.

The dividend outlook is improving, led by the US and a sign of upside risk to EPS expectations.

The dividend comeback

US dividend expectations for this year are now pricing in less than a 10% decline, versus expectations of -35% at the March trough, whilst Q2 payments (from the 75% of the S&P 500 that pay them) were better than feared and flat yoy. With earnings expectations now turning up, and many dividend "buffers" still in place, there could be further for expectations to rise. US high dividend yield equities have significantly lagged the broader market this year, despite this recent upturn in dividend expectations and the 40-year high spread versus bond yields. We think this is an opportunity. The largest and most secure yields are in real estate, utilities, and IT.

Dividend expectations recovering

US 2020 dividend expectations are rising from a -35% March trough low, and are now with less than a 10% forecast decline. These may continue to rise, as earnings expectations have also tentatively turned up, and companies are beginning to regain some earnings visibility. In June, three US companies have cut dividends, whilst six have restarted or increased them. Similar trends can be seen in Europe, where dividend expectations have recovered from a -60% trough to a current -30%. For background on the improving US earnings outlook, see our July 8 note: "Most Important Earnings Of The Year".

Upside surprise to US earnings?

A 10% US dividends decline compares to a consensus -22% S&P 500 earnings decline, implying either an upside surprise to US earnings or increased US dividend payouts - which are low by global standards, with an average payout ratio of under 50% of earnings. By contrast, the 30% forecast European dividend declines are in line with the 2020 -33% consensus Eurostoxx 600 EPS fall.

Drivers of relative US dividend resilience

We continue to believe that US dividends have five "buffers" not seen in most other regions:

1) Have a significant buffer from the 55% proportion of share buybacks as a % of total shareholder payouts, with the rest of world using buybacks a lot less than the US and being focused more on dividends.

2) The tech sector driving over a drives over a quarter of US dividend payments, and the sector has both resilient EPS and stronger-than-average balance sheets.

3) The flexibility of quarterly dividend payments, which are common in the US, versus standard annual payments in Europe and elsewhere.

4) Somewhat less regulatory intervention restricting dividends in US than in other regions, such as Europe.

5) More resilient earnings, with -23% consensus US EPS in 2020 vs. EuroStoxx -33% expectations, for example.

For further background, see our April 3 note, "Buy Dividends, Not Buybacks".

US dividend yields still low versus international markets...

US equities still have a sub-2% dividend yield overall, trailing the 3%+ yields available in Australia, UK, and Canada. This is primarily driven by: 1) the significance of share buybacks; 2) US payout ratios only being around 40% - this is similar to the levels in emerging markets, whilst Europe is significantly higher at 55% and the UK is over 60%; 3) US equity valuations being meaningfully higher than in Europe and EM.

... but very attractive versus bond yields

US dividend yields are low versus international peers, but remain very attractive versus US bond yields, with the US 10-year bond yield over 100bps lower than the current US dividend yield, a 40-year low (chart above). This has continued to drive inflows into high yield equity (VIG) and bond (HYG) funds, despite the significant broader US equity outflow trend.

Opportunity in US dividend yield?

Curiously, despite the improvement in US dividend expectations and the historic wide spread versus bond yields, US high yield stocks have continued to dramatically underperform the wider US equity market (see chart below). The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) has underperformed the S&P 500 by 8pp so far this year. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) has underperformed by 4pp. This has been to a greater degree than European peers that have weaker dividend trends - though Europe also has negative bond yields, raising the attraction of dividends.

US share buybacks buffer resilient

US share buybacks were a remarkable US$199 billion in Q1, the fourth-largest amount on record. These remained very concentrated, with the top 20 companies representing near half of all buybacks, and over 50% of the total just from the Tech and Financials sectors. The top 5 were Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), JPMorgan (JPM), and Bank of America (BAC.PK). These buybacks are set to decline sharply, as companies prioritised cash conservation in the current recession. US buyback strategies have underperformed even worse than dividend strategies this year, given their "buffer" status of being reduced first. The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW), for example, is down near 14% so far this year.

The biggest distribution policy change is in financials (XLF). The largest banks suspended share buybacks and saw the Fed cap dividends (at 1x trailing net income) after stress test results were published. Energy (XLE) has also seen a significant change, with cash flows decimated by lower oil prices and some of the majors even cutting payouts.

Sector dividends. Discretionary spotlight

Over half of US dividend-paying companies in real estate and utilities (XLU) sector have increased dividends this year, and the sector has both resilient earnings and near-4% yields. REITs (VNQ) are also mandated to payout 90% of earnings as dividends, removing much of management discretion. The tech sector (XLK) also has the earnings and balance sheet flexibility to continue with significant cash disbursements. We are overweight all three sectors. Dividend cuts have been focused on the consumer discretionary sector, which is the only sector where those cutting dividends have outpaced those raising so far this year. Energy, real estate, and industrials have also seen significant proportion of companies cutting (10-30%) dividends.

Risks two-sided: Prolonged recession or fast recovery

The main risks to our constructive dividend outlook are:

A more prolonged recession - A more prolonged recession could see both lower earnings expectations and more cautious managements looking to conserve capital and minimize cash outlays. A quicker recovery - Alternatively, a faster recovery could favor more cyclical sectors, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, which have historically been lesser dividend payers. A quicker recovery could also potentially boost bond yields and reduce the relative attraction of dividends.

Conclusion: The dividend comeback

Dividend outlooks are improving, led by the US and a sign of upside risk to EPS expectations. Q1 buybacks were a huge US$200 billion but remain a buffer supporting dividends, alongside tech resilience, quarterly payouts, and an "only" 21% EPS decline. US dividend strategies have significantly underperformed this year and we believe are now a potential opportunity, with the dividend outlook improving and a 40-yr high gap versus bond yields. The real estate, utilities, and tech sectors offer some of the highest and most secure US dividend yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.