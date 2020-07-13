This means that Teekay's stake in Teekay LNG could be worth at least $800M, which is four times Teekay's current market cap. Add into the mix progress from Teekay Tankers and Teekay has substantial multibagger potential.

Taking into account the substantial distributable cash flow derived from Teekay LNG's ~$9.5Bn backlog (with 10.5+ years remaining duration), Teekay LNG has the potential to more than double.

What will elevate Teekay's valuation is the 40%+ ownership stake in its daughter Teekay LNG, one of the largest and strongest LNG shipping companies in the world.

Teekay's share price is just $2.09, more than 30% lower compared to when it announced Q1 2020 results (arguably the company is in its strongest financial position in years).

Teekay Corporation (TK) is down more than 60% on a YTD basis, versus declines of ~2.5% and ~10% for the S&P 500 and Dow, respectively.

This is terrible performance on top of terrible performance that Teekay investors have endured ever since the oil crash of 2015/16 (TK is down ~95% since then!).

Ironically, TK's finances have not been materially impacted by the coronavirus. Not only this, the company is arguably in the strongest financial position it has been in years. As the CEO started during the Q1 2020 earnings call:

We're also fortunate to be in a position where our operational results are strong so far in 2020, and we have had minimal impacts on our operations due to the pandemic.

I think the CEO is being quite modest by using the phrase "minimal impacts." Market sentiment aside, the Teekay Group is performing very well. Leverage is coming down rapidly, liquidity is strong and daughter-level operating cash flows are at all-time highs. Yet, TK's share price is at all-time lows. That's a shame since TK's value is primarily a function of its two publicly-traded daughter companies, namely Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Teekay Tankers (TNK). For this reason, most investors try to value TK based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis.

In addition, TK also directly owns some legacy offshore assets (FPSOs: Floating production storage and offloading units), but this segment continues to shrink (Teekay took most of its hits already). Note, in May 2019, TK fully exited Altera Infrastructure (formerly Teekay Offshore). The latest progress on the winding down of the offshore segment took place in late March 2020 when TK secured a new up to 10-year bareboat contract on the Foinaven FPSO. The contract includes an upfront payment of $67M (received in early April), a nominal per day fee for the contract life (effectively covers any ancillary costs), and a lump sum payment at the end (expected to cover any cleanup and green recycling costs).

Importantly, this contract eliminates TK's operational exposure to the previous loss-making contract. Also, it is important to appreciate the aforementioned $67M liquidity boost (versus the current market cap of ~$200M). What's more, the Hummingbird FPSO continues to operate on its fixed rate contract and is currently producing 7,500-8,500 barrels per day. Production on the unit has increased recently following a successful drilling campaign on the field by the customer. In short, the offshore segment is no longer a major drag and virtually all of the value lies within the daughter entities.

TGP reported solid results with record-high Q1 2020 adjusted net income (7th consecutive quarterly increase), aided by a complete quarter contribution from its fully delivered LNG fleet. TGP increased quarterly cash distributions by 32% in May 2020, marking a 2nd consecutive year of over 30% increase in quarterly cash distributions. What's more, TGP has also opportunistically repurchased ~$44M of common units since the program was announced in December 2018, at an average price of $12.16 per unit (including repurchasing 810k units since late February 2020 at an average price of $9.75 per unit). At the same time, TGP continues to rapidly deleverage its balance sheet.

In addition, Teekay eliminated the TGP IDRs in exchange for 10.75 million newly issued TGP common units. As a result, TK's economic interest in TGP increased from 34% to approximately ~42%. Importantly, this increases TK's free cash flows by almost $11M per annum based on the current TGP distribution level (and distributions are set to increase further over time, all else constant). Additional benefits of the IDR transaction include greater alignment between TK and the rest of TGP’s unitholders and simplifies the corporate structure.

In short, TK owns ~42% of one of the largest and strongest LNG shipping companies in the world, and still controls the General Partner (the MLP structure has remained intact). TGP currently has a market cap of ~$1Bn meaning TK's stake is currently worth in excess of $400M. The poor unit price performance doesn't really make sense in terms of TGP-specific progress and is a result of the negative stigma in the shipping/energy space and general market pessimism around the coronavirus. The underlying fundamentals are strong; TGP has tremendous cash flow visibility (~$9.5Bn backlog) based on long-term (10+ years) fixed-rate 'take-or-pay' contracts (i.e. the customer pays full hire irrespective of their usage of the vessel). These fixed-rate contracts are not directly impacted by LNG prices, structural or global imbalances of LNG or possible cargo cancellations. As stated in the conference call:

For every $1 per unit increase in TGPs unit price Teekay’s equity interest would increase by $0.37 per share or 12% based on yesterday's closing price of $3.11 per share.

Overall, the management team has been clear: deleveraging the balance sheet continues to be the top priority in the coming quarters. The good news is that TGP has the ability to continue paying down debt, in a phased manner, while continuing to reward unitholders (as discussed above):

Source: TGP Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 8

More information about TGP can be found in my dedicated TGP article.

Progress is not only limited to TGP and the gradual winding down of the legacy offshore business. Teekay Tankers has also been performing very well lately. TNK generated over $240M of free cash flow in the last two quarters (the current market cap is ~$400M). Strong free cash flow generation is also expected in Q2 2020, in part due to fixing several Suezmaxes and Aframaxes for 6-to-24-month periods at very attractive rates (boosting the company's backlog by ~$170M).

Just like with TGP, TNK's primary focus is also on deleveraging (TNK doesn't pay a dividend). Q1 2020 net debt was reduced by ~$200M, or over 20%, from Q4 2019. Net debt to total capitalization was reduced to 40% (versus 48.4% in Q4 2019). This rapid deleveraging is very impressive, which will, in turn, boost the NAV per share. Also, lower net debt will lower the company's cash break-even due to lower interest payments and may lead to favorable refinancing terms. The graph below summarizes the tremendously positive impact the strong tanker market has had on TNK's financial position:

Source: TNK Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 9

While it is unrealistic to expect the same level of free cash flow going forward, which on an annualized basis represents a free cash flow yield of ~100% based on the current share price, strong free cash flow is still expected in Q2 2020 and beyond. This may occur even at significantly lower spot rates, in part due to the aforementioned attractive period term-charter deals. As of 21 May 21 (date of Q1 2020 earnings release), for Q2 2020, TNK had fixed 69% of Suezmax vessels for $52,100 per day and 62% of Aframax vessels for $33,600 per day (compared to $49,100 per day and $34,500 per day in the first quarter respectively).

I fully appreciate the high degree of uncertainty in the tanker space as the world and energy markets start to normalize. However, the tanker orderbook is at the lowest level since 1997. Fleet growth is expected to remain low for the next few years. In the meantime, the global fleet is aging, with a large number of scrap candidates.

As stated in the conference call:

For every $1 per unit increase in TNK’s unit price, Teekay’s equity interest would increase by $0.10 per share or 3% based on yesterday's closing price of $3.11 per share.

More information about TNK can be found in my dedicated TNK article.

As discussed above, the main drivers of TK's valuation are the daughter entities. To put this into perspective, the CEO added during the Q1 conference call:

In summary, for every $1 increase in TGP and TNKs share prices, Teekay’s equity interest would increase by $0.47 per share or 15% based on yesterday's closing price of $3.11 per share.

At the time of writing this article, TK's share price is just $2.09, more than 30% lower compared to when Q1 results were announced. These fluctuations do not really make sense, especially for a company making substantial progress on multiple fronts, as outlined above. In my view, what will really elevate TK's valuation is the 40%+ stake in TGP. As stated above, TGP currently has a market cap of ~$1Bn, meaning TK's stake is currently worth in excess of $400M.

Taking into account the substantial distributable free cash flow derived from ~$9.5Bn backlog based on long-term fixed-rate contracts (10.5+ years remaining duration), and being appreciative of the unusually high distribution coverage ratio, a valuation for TGP well into the $20s, or even $30s, is not unreasonable (especially when TGP further hikes distribution payments as leverage continues to fall). This means that if/when we get there (2-3x upside), TK's stake will be worth at least $800M, which is four times TK's current market cap. Add into the mix some additional progress from TNK (and possibly a dividend reinstatement down the road) then TK has the potential to become a substantial multibagger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also a long term holder of TGP and as of recently TNK.