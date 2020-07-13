At the start of January 2020, I penned an article outlining why intermediate oil explorer and producer Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF) is my top oil stock for 2020. Since then the outlook for the global economy and oil has soured significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic and emergence of an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

This is having a material impact on oil prices, despite Moscow and Riyadh patching up their differences. During April 2020 Brent plunged to prices not seen since 1999 and despite rallying substantially over the last two months is still trading at a mere $43 per barrel. Parex has proven resilient to the crisis shaking the global energy industry to its core losing 21% over the last year compared to Brent plunging 41% and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF losing 53%.

Source: Ycharts.

The reasons for this are simple. Parex owns a portfolio of quality high netback low decline rate Colombian oil assets, possesses considerable exploration potential and has a best in class balance sheet. The latest decline in Parex's value has created an opportunity to acquire a quality upstream oil explorer and producer at a deep discount to its indicative fair value.

Quality undervalued oil assets

Key to Parex's success has been its ability to acquire quality oil acreage in Colombia, which is the fourth largest oil producing country in Latin America. It owns 2.4 million gross acres in Colombia which have been assessed to hold proven and probable oil reserves of million barrels with an after-tax NPV10 of $3.6 billion.

Source: Parex Investor Relations.

In my earlier article on Parex published at the start of January 2020 I calculated that the company had an after-tax net asset value of $25.16 per share which was 35% greater than its market value. For a range of reasons that NAV has since increased significantly. The key reasons for this are:

Parex's 2P oil reserves at the end of 2019 increased by 7% year over year to 198 million barrels.

By the end of the first quarter 2020 cash totaling $397.4 million was 13.5% greater than at the end of the third quarter 2019.

Parex's share count decreased to 138.9 million shares, which was almost 6% lower than at the end of the third quarter 2019, because of the company's ongoing share buyback.

Those improvements in Parex's position more than offset a 6% increase in long-term liabilities.

After accounting for the changes listed, deducting Parex's long-term liabilities totaling $83.1 million and including cash of $397 million at the end of the first quarter 2020, Parex has a NAV of $28.05 per share which is 11.5% higher than my earlier NAV as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Author's own work, Parex Corporate Presentation June 2020, First Quarter 2020 Report and Third Quarter 2019 Report.

Notes:

Cash: cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 3Q19 and 1Q20.

Long-term liabilities: total long-term liabilities (lease obligations, share based remuneration expenses, decommissioning costs and deferred tax liability) at the end of 3Q19 and 1Q20.

Parex's NPV-10 was calculated using a 10-year average Brent price of $75.20 per barrel.

Parex's after-tax NAV per share is 2.3 times than its current market price underscoring the considerable upside available and why now is the time to buy.

Leading reasons for the valuation disconnect

There are a range of reasons for the significant valuation disconnect, clearly sharply weaker oil and the economic uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic are key. As I will explain below the main risks impacting Parex's market value are significantly overbaked, especially when it is considered that it has a robust virtually debt free balance sheet.

1. Oil price deck used to calculate the NPV-10

A factor weighing on Parex's market value is the low price of oil and poor global outlook for energy. When calculating Parex's NPV-10 consultancy GLJ used a standard price deck which forecast an average Brent price of $67 per barrel in 2020, $68 in 2021 and a 10-year average of $75.20. At the time of writing this article Brent is trading at $43 per barrel, which is 36% lower than the forecast 2020 average.

The outlook for oil is poor, mainly because of the considerable economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many oil majors and the EIA have revised their price forecasts downwards, it is estimated that Brent will average around $41 a barrel over the remainder of 2020, increase to $48 in 2021 and then $55 in 2022. The long-term forecast for oil is significantly better than the near-term outlook indicates.

Sharply weaker crude is finally forcing U.S. shale oil producers to cap exploration efforts and reduce production as uneconomic wells are taken off-line. It also sparked a round of bankruptcies in an industry which proved surprisingly resistant to Saudi Arabia's and then Russia's attempts to quash the industry. As a result, the U.S. rig count provided by Baker Hughes shows that the number of active rigs is less than a third of what it was a year ago. This will cause production to drop helping to reduce the massive oil supply glut and ultimately lifting prices.

It is also important to note Colombia's benchmark crude blends, Castilla and Vasconia, trade at discounts to Brent with their prices being up to 10% lower. This will magnify the impact of weaker Brent on Parex's oil revenues. The sharp decline in Venezuela's oil production and U.S. sanctions which prevent companies from purchasing Venezuelan crude have made buying Colombian crude more attractive, buoying prices.

Even if Brent doesn't reach the price projected in Parex's NPV-10 there is such a larger margin for error when its NAV per share is considered, there will still be considerable upside.

2. COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic has hit Latin America, including Colombia, particularly hard. In late March 2020 the national government implemented a compulsory hard lockdown across Colombia in an attempt to prevent the virus from spreading. While this has not had the desired effect and continues in a far more diluted form to this day, the oil industry was designated as critical to the economy. That saw lockdown requirements for oil companies operating in Colombia reduced so that they could recommence operations.

Initially, in response to the pandemic and Colombia's quarantine lockdown Parex suspended its remaining 2020 drilling program, slashed capital expenditures to $100 million to $110 million and shuttered uneconomic oil production. It was anticipated that this would have a marked impact on Parex's second quarter 2020 production and over the remainder of the year.

In an extremely positive development, Parex announced toward the end of June that it was restarting its capex program and focusing on lifting oil production. Parex estimates that second quarter production of 41,200 barrels daily, which is 24% lower than the 54,295 barrels daily produced during the first quarter. This sharp decline in oil output will impact Parex's full year earnings, although it does anticipate that production will reach a daily average of somewhere between 44,000 and 48,000 barrels by for the fourth quarter.

Significantly lower oil output and sales is placing considerable pressure on Parex's market value, although that will be alleviated as operations normalize during the second half of 2020. Once production levels return to normal, expected by the first quarter 2021, then Parex's earnings will soar, particularly as oil prices rebound.

3. Heightened geopolitical risk

Colombia is a strife-torn country which has long been associated with civil war, communist guerillas, narco-trafficking, terrorism and one of the world's longest running asymmetric conflicts. A key target for many of the left-wing groups opposed to the government has been the Andean country's energy infrastructure. That saw frequent bombings of oil pipelines and attacks upon well-heads by the FARC and ELN. Since the 2016 peace deal with the largest guerilla group the FARC significantly the security risk for oil companies has fallen considerably.

Nonetheless, dissident FARC groups which refused to demobilize and the last remaining guerilla group the ELN have continued to attack Colombia's energy infrastructure, although the volume of attacks has fallen significantly. President Ivan Duque's administration is committed to protecting Colombia's energy industry because of its critical nature to the economy. Security for oil fields, pipelines and other infrastructure has been boosted to deter attacks by illegal armed groups, thereby reducing the potential for outages. That risk will be further mitigated by Duque's latest offer to the combatants of illegal armed groups to provide them with a means to reintegrating into civil society if they surrender.

Even after the sharp decline in oil investment and production caused by sharply weaker Brent oil remains Colombia's largest export by value as well as a key earner of fiscal revenues and contributor to GDP. Colombia's central government is working on providing various concessions to protect Colombia's petroleum industry and incentivize additional investment in the current difficult operating environment weighed down by the latest oil price crash. That includes measures aimed at reducing costs, notably transportation expenses associated with utilizing oil pipelines in Colombia.

Other risks

There are also a range of standard risks for any intermediate upstream oil explorer and producer confronting Parex including:

Exploration risk - the driller's exploration acreage doesn't perform as expected failing to provide economically viable oil reserves and production. This is a very real hazard in the current operating environment weighed down by sharply weaker oil.

Production risk - there is the risk of frequent operational outages causing production to decline. These can be triggered by equipment failure, reservoirs not performing as expected due to geological or drilling issues, community opposition, regulatory changes and civil unrest.

- there is the risk of frequent operational outages causing production to decline. These can be triggered by equipment failure, reservoirs not performing as expected due to geological or drilling issues, community opposition, regulatory changes and civil unrest. Commodity risk - oil is a volatile commodity subject to the law of supply and demand. It has been caught in a protracted price slump since late-2014 because of a global supply glut. Earlier this year the collapse of the OPEC production deal triggered a price collapsed of epic proportions as Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened a price war. The oil price is also influenced by a range of ever-changing geopolitical factors.

Aside from the usual risks that can impact the operations and profitability of an upstream oil producer, Parex faces some specific risks because most of its oil reserves and production are located in Colombia, which were covered off in the discussion above.

Many of the risks associated with investing in an upstream oil explorer and producer like Parex are mitigated by its rock-solid balance sheet. Parex finished the first quarter 2020 with no long-term debt and moderate long-term liabilities including leases as well as taxes totaling $83 million.

Bottom line

Parex remains a best in class oil explorer and producer. Its investment in quality oil acreage in Colombia's prolific and proven Llanos Basin is paying considerable dividends for the company. Parex's oil reserves and production have steadily grown at a CAGR of 29% and 20% respectively since 2015. The latest increase in 2P reserves coupled with Parex reducing its common share count through a well-timed share buyback has significantly boosted its NAV per share.

A combination of the weak outlook for oil coupled with an overbaked perception of risk associated with upstream oil producers in general and because Parex operates in Colombia leaves it trading at a deep discount to its NAV per share. At the time of writing Parex's NAV per share is just over double its market price, illustrating that it is extremely attractively valued and that now is the time to buy.

When that is coupled with Parex's quality oil acreage, notable exploration upside, best in class balance sheet and steadily growing oil reserves it is an extremely attractively valued contrarian play on higher oil. At an indicative fair value of $28.05 per share for Parex's after-tax NAV, there is a large margin of safety and the risk reward equation is in favor of investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PARXF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.