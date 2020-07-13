Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Sunrun Acquires Vivint Solar

Merger activity increased last week with two new deals announced and one deal closing.

After receiving necessary approvals, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Standard Diversified (NYSEMKT:SDI) are on track to closing their deals in the near future. For a brief moment of time, on March 18, 2020, the Caesars Entertainment Corporation deal traded at an astounding spread of 156.77% before narrowing back to pre-crisis levels.

Public disputes between The Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) have put the deal in trouble after Comtech filed a complaint stating that Gilat has suffered a “Material Adverse Effect.”

Late Sunday night, the Wall Street Journal reported that Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) for roughly $20 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 3, 2020, and July 10, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType GILT 5.11 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 15.26 65.67% 35.42% 30.25% Cash Plus Stock GNW 2.09 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTC:HHRBF) 159.81% 138.16% 21.65% All Cash CDOR 3.92 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 183.16% 170.07% 13.09% All Cash SDI 13.5 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 26.17 0.28% -4.22% 4.50% All Stock BREW 15.15 Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) 8.91% 5.57% 3.34% All Cash QES 0.88 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) 1.81 -0.37% 1.70% -2.07% All Stock CETV 3.84 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) 19.27% 22.46% -3.19% All Cash QGEN 45.31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 382.57 -4.35% 1.95% -6.30% All Cash FIT 6.81 Google LLC (GOOG) 1541.74 7.93% 16.85% -8.92% All Cash FSCT 24.79 Advent International (N/A) 33.12% 52.99% -19.87% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 78 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 23 Stock Deals 11 Stock & Cash Deals 3 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 39 Aggregate Deal Consideration $543.64 billion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) by Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) for $3.2 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the definitive transaction agreement, each share of Vivint Solar common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger will be converted automatically into the right to receive 0.55 shares of Sunrun common stock. Considering the small 10% premium paid for the deal, it is possible that the market is expecting another suitor and hence the spread on the deal is negative. The acquisition of National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) by The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for $4 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of National General Holdings will receive $32.00 per share in cash from Allstate, plus closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share, providing $34.50 in total value per share.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) by Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) on July 10, 2020. It took 205 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust $11.10 $3.92 09/30/2020 183.16% 835.68% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. $5.43 $2.09 09/30/2020 159.81% 729.13% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) $8.47 $5.11 10/31/2021 65.67% 50.35% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $24.79 07/31/2020 33.12% 636.22% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.84 09/30/2020 19.27% 87.92% GRUB 06/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) $81.11 $71.87 03/31/2021 12.86% 17.91% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $121.3 07/31/2020 11.29% 216.97% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (BUD) $16.50 $15.15 12/31/2020 8.91% 18.91% LACQ 12/30/2019 GTWY Holdings Limited (N/A) $11.50 $10.6 12/31/2020 8.49% 18.02% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.81 09/30/2020 7.93% 36.18%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $543.64 billion last week as a result of the two new deals being announced.

