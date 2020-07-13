There is plenty of liquidity on the balance sheet at the expense of levering the balance sheet.

U.S. Foods Holding Company (USFD) is a food service distributor that provides fresh, dry and non-perishable products to their foodservice customers including restaurants, healthcare, hospitality and retail.

USFD recently had several successful years of revenue and EBITDA growth driven by organic and inquisitional growth despite operating in a competitive market where customers are won by pricing and service. Management was looking for total case growth to expand between 9-11% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 12-15% in FY20. The solid outlook was due in part to the Food Group acquisition in 2019 and the investment into the independent restaurant space. However, the solid outlook changed with the shelter-at-home mandate. Is there an opportunity for the stock price to change its trajectory and improve to where it traded prior to the pandemic?

The Food Group segment contributed ~$800MM in sales in FY19 and this acquisition was expected to drive revenue and EBITDA growth by capturing operating synergies of $65MM. ($10MM expected in FY20).

One of the overall growth drivers of USFD was capturing share of independent restaurants. The company viewed macro tailwinds to this segment as there was restaurant demand and strong consumer spending. This was further bolstered by independents gaining share. USFD could capture share in this market through its proposition of unique product and software offerings. Mom-and-pop shops were too small to offer the same services and independent restaurants were too small for larger food distributors.

As the table below depicts, the company was generating higher case growth in this category than the company as a whole.

COVID-19 Impact

Actual financial performance was going as planned in the first two months of FY20, but the bottom fell out in March as Pietro Satriano, CEO, describes in the 1Q20 conference call:

January and February case growth and EBITDA performance was in line with our expectations for the quarter prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Volumes rapidly began to decline starting the second week of March as many states enacted stay-at-home orders. Case volumes stabilized at just over minus 50% and now have begun to recover in the last few weeks. Our gross margin rate was negatively impacted as a result of the change in customer and product mix, which we do expect to recover as volumes return. And lastly at the end of first quarter, we implemented a number of actions to bring our costs more in line with our reduced volumes. But the timing of these actions resulted in less impact to the Q1 results.

Now here is how the organic case growth looks like for its customer groups:

Further impacts include:

Overall, there are negative impacts to its growth driver - independent restaurants and charges taken to weaker payment outlook from customers. On top of this, the capital structure was upending to lever up the balance sheet to provide liquidity.

The increase in debt was to support liquidity and also to finance the Smart Foodservice acquisition. Part of the financing was a $500MM preferred equity sponsored by KKR. Although the interest rate has step-up features if triggered, the rate is 7% per annum that can be completely paid in-kind or a combination that includes cash. Management believed that this was a less dilutive source of financing at the time.

Dirk Locascio stated:

Before completing the KKR transaction, we evaluated different forms and sources of capital raise, including public common equity. And ultimately determine the preferred equity investment from KKR was the best option in part due to the fact that is expected to be less dilutive over time for existing shareholders. The proceeds from these offerings were used to fund the Smart Foodservice acquisition and to strengthen our overall liquidity position. On the left side of the page, you can see the change in our debt structure and liquidity as a result of these transactions. We completed one other change to our capital structure as it relates to our revolving credit facilities. We closed and paid off the ABS facility and are moving the receivables that back that facility to our ABL facility. The ABL facility will now be approximately $2 billion. The covenants under the ABL facility are more flexible and moving our receivables to this facility better preserves our liquidity during this downturn. As of the end of April, we had an estimated $1.6 billion of pro forma cash on hand, which gives us flexibility and allows us to operate the business from a position of strength. The net effect of the recent financing actions results in approximately $800 million of additional liquidity, giving us total estimated liquidity amount of $2.4 billion as of the end of April.

Management has not rested on their laurels and has attacked this problem head-on by improving liquidity (albeit increasing the debt profile) and cut costs. Here is a summary:

It should be noted that the Food Group synergies have been suspended as integration activities have been paused. Additionally, to support cost savings, management is managing the inventory levels and is extending their payable terms.

Competition And Valuation

As mentioned earlier, US Foods operates in a highly-competitive industry and most of the major players were similarly impacted.

The majority of USFD's peers are trading significantly below its 52-week highs. USFD is largely in range with its peers in regards to its trailing PE and EV/EBITDA multiples.

What can USFD do to expand its multiple? There are a few areas for opportunity, but the most important is for its customers to increase capacity and buy more stuff from USFD. That is going to be difficult to manage and does not appear to be a near-term option. USFD should continue to manage its working capital by stretching out its payables and managing its inventory. As the pandemic eases, USFD can focus on integrating its acquisitions and improving its operating leverage. The company has solid levels of liquidity, and now, management can begin to focus on its expenses.

Stock Price

Right now, the stock is trading around $20/share. Management pulled FY20 guidance following the 1Q20 earnings. Based on model assumptions of a slight revenue decline and compressed margins in FY20 and slow improvement in FY21 and FY22, the stock is currently fairly valued. The Covid-19 impact occurred pretty late in the quarter and management has noted improvements. Cost-cutting measures were not material for 1Q20. The second earnings call should shed more light and improve modeling out the rest of FY20. Any improvement in the near-term outlook could provide a pop for the balance sheet.

Conclusion

Financial performance has been fairly steady for USFD and the acquisition of Food Group was supposed to propel revenue and EBITDA growth. Business was going as planned until the pandemic negatively impacted financial performance in the second week of March 2020. The revenue decline in its growth areas, coupled with levering up the balance sheet has caused its stock price to decline significantly.

Management acted quickly to improve its liquidity position, manage its working capital and cut costs. What were macro tailwinds now have turned to headwinds, as there is less spending at restaurants, retails and healthcare businesses. Management pulled many levers and can continue to pull levers, but until people start spending money at restaurants and hospitality locations, USFD may be stuck in a rut for some time. Right now, the stock appears fairly valued.

