U.S. merchant refiner and ethanol producer Valero Energy (VLO) has seen its share price slide over the last month following a major rally that took place in April and May (see figure). The latest decline has corresponded with the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., with many of the PADD 3 states in which the company has the largest presence such as Texas and Louisiana becoming major hotspots of coronavirus transmission. Last month I wrote that Valero's share price rally was faltering even as PADD 3 states lifted their coronavirus-related lockdowns. It subsequently declined by another 20% and is now, at $53.65, much closer to its YTD low of $31.00 than it is to its YTD high of $96.89.

Data by YCharts

Two factors have contributed to recent investor bearishness over Valero. First, May's widespread expectation that U.S. gasoline demand would be higher-than-normal this summer as vacationers abandoned air travel in favor of car travel has failed to materialize. PADD 3 refiners such as Valero were viewed as the biggest beneficiary of such a trend given that March's COVID-19 hotspots were concentrated in the Northeast and Northwest regions of the U.S. While gasoline demand has rebounded from last spring's lows (see figure), the recovery has been very slow. U.S. gasoline demand remains 10% below the average for this time of the year, and the current rate of increase makes it unlikely that the seasonal average will be reached, let alone exceeded, before the summer driving season comes to a close.

Source: EIA (2020).

This weak demand has directly affected refiners by negatively impacting their throughput volumes. PADD 3 refiners did not reduce their utilization rates by an amount that corresponded to the level of refined fuels demand disruption that occurred in March and April (see figure). The resulting oversupply has caused gasoline stocks in the PADD 3 region to approach an all-time high, which is an extremely unusual development in the summer (gasoline stocks normally peak much earlier in the year in anticipation of the summer driving season) (see next figure). PADD 3 refiners' crude input volumes have remained an average of 16% lower than normal since the beginning of June, and the fact that demand historically increases in late Q2 has meant that this deficiency has barely changed in recent weeks.

Source: EIA (2020).

The second reason for investors' rediscovered bearishness on Valero is the prospect that the spring's rapid demand disruption will be repeated in 2020, potentially as soon as this quarter. Gulf Coast states are recording such large increases to new COVID-19 cases that their hospitals, which are normally half-empty this time of the year, are already on the verge of being overwhelmed despite the cancellation of voluntary surgeries. The virus's resurgence has happened much earlier than feared, as even the most pessimistic of forecasts from the spring had projected that it would not return in force (the "second wave") until after the arrival of cooler temperatures. Instead it is now evident that the first wave never ended.

Just how dire the situation has become was on display last week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the public face of the federal government's response to the pandemic, stated last Thursday that those states that are experiencing rapid transmission rate growth should "seriously look at shutting down." While he later clarified that a return of lockdown orders will be unnecessary if the pausing of states' reopenings successfully slows the virus, other policymakers have been less optimistic. Texas governor Greg Abbott, who led that state's economic reopening earlier this year, announced on multiple occasions last week that "the next step will have to be a lockdown" unless the spread of the virus in the state rapidly slows. Such a move in a politically red state such as Texas (Mr. Abbott had originally barred local governments from implementing mask mandates) would likely be repeated in other states, including in the PADD 3 region.

Valero's ethanol operations have recently been an earnings tailwind as U.S. ethanol production margins in the PADD 2 region, where the company's production facilities are located, have rebounded to multi-quarter highs. Ethanol demand remains tightly linked to gasoline demand in 2020, though, and the sector's production margins can be expected to rapidly decline again if renewed lockdown orders cause gasoline demand to move lower. Moreover, the longer-term visibility on ethanol demand that is normally available by early July when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] releases its proposed biofuel blending volumes for the next year has yet to be provided; Reuters reported on July 2 that the proposed rulemaking has been placed on "indefinite hold" by the EPA.

These negative developments have caused the consensus analyst estimates of Valero's earnings in both FY 2020 and FY 2021 to fall sharply over the last six months (see figure). While the FY 2020 decline is unsurprising given the severe refined fuels demand disruption that occurred in late Q1 and early Q2, even the consensus FY 2021 EBITDA estimate has fallen by 30%, or more than $2 billion. Analysts now expect Valero's earnings to reflect the headwinds that have been caused by COVID-19 well into next year. Further downward revisions are very likely to occur as the economic effects of the recent PADD 3 outbreaks become clear.

Data by YCharts

While reduced earnings expectations have certainly contributed to the decline by Valero's share price over the last month, dividend investors also need to be concerned. The company continued its practice of annual dividend increases when it announced a 9% hike back in January (see figure). Its dividend yield recently moved above 7% for only the second time of the century, the first time being during last March's share price collapse. While this is very appealing to dividend investors in the current low-interest rate environment, it also calls the dividend's sustainability into question at a time when another period of severe refined fuels demand disruption looms.

Data by YCharts

Valero's earnings numbers help to put this into perspective. In FY 2019 Valero paid out $1.5 billion in dividends, or $2.3 billion if buybacks are also accounted for. These figures can be expected to increase to $1.64 billion and $2.44 billion, respectively, in 2020 following January's dividend increase (barring a cut). Valero targets a payout ratio (including both dividends and buybacks) equal to 40-50% of its net cash from operations. While it easily met this in FY 2019 as it recorded net cash from operations of $5.5 billion, that will be challenging even in 2021 given that Valero's annual net cash from operations has historically been at least several hundred million dollars less than its annual EBITDA (see figure). Valero has also emphasized dividend growth over share buybacks in the past, so I would expect buybacks to be cut first (although the impact on the company's payout ratio from either a dividend cut or reduced buybacks would be the same).

Data by YCharts

The company's declining earnings estimates, combined with a dividend yield that is well above its pre-2020 highs, increase the probability that a cut will occur in the coming quarters. That would not necessarily be a bad thing. Refiners will likely need to reconfigure their facilities due to the very different refined fuels product mix that is now expected to persist through 2021 compared to in the past, and this will require capital expenditures. Valero has already cut its 2020 capex forecast by $400 million, leaving less room for additional capex reductions. The company's long-term investors are used to a sub-5% dividend yield and are unlikely to be upset by a focus on long-term earnings. That said, dividend investors should realize that the sustainability of Valero's current 7% dividend yield is exposed to the refined fuels demand situation, the outlook for which has deteriorated substantially in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.