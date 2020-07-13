Shares recently doubled as COVID-19 inspired real momentum, and as I believe this is largely a transient factor, I would be having a neutral stance here.

The nature of its games makes this more cash a cash cow rather than real growth opportunity, at least in my eyes.

SciPlay (SCPL) has seen eventful trading action since the company went public in May 2019. The focus on casual social gaming made it a beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis, as many people being in isolation were essentially bored.

Let's look at the developments since the IPO to see if any appeal is found, even a recent impressive rally. Of course these current conditions will boost the results in the coming quarters, and as I do not expect a long term and sustainable boost to earnings, I would be very cautious here

The Old Thesis

In May last year SciPlay went public as I concluded that I was not playing this game. Despite not seeing an opening day pop when shares went public, while the company reported decent growth, I had some reservations. The company saw high churn, was a controlled company and operates in a competitive field, as these reasons did not warrant a premium valuation in my eyes.

The company develops and publishes mobile and web platform games and has an ambition to become the largest casual mobile gaming company in the world. The company offers free and entertaining games, resulting in engagement of millions of people, as people who are really ''into'' the game are allowed to buy virtual items to progress in the games.

Games are heavily focused on slots, casino and monopoly-inspired themes, to be accessed from all major platforms. Digital gaming and more screen time on phones allows for the emergence of this market, as the freemium model is quite interesting. While only one in every 20 actually buys such items in the games, average revenues came in around $75 a user per month at the time.

The company was actually a spin-off from Scientific Games (SGMS) as this spin-off created some other complications. Shares made their public debut at $16, as the 126 million shares represented a $2.0 billion equity value, as a flattish net cash position made that the enterprise value was around the same. At the time of the public offering, about 17% of the shares were sold to the public, with Scientific holding the remainder.

The company reported a 15% increase in sales to $416 million in 2018, three quarters of which from mobile channels. Adjusted for an acquisition consideration, operating earnings came in at $74 million, as further adjustments made for an operating earnings number of $100 million. Not dealing with net interest expenses and assuming a 20% tax rate, earnings came in around 23-24 times if we believe the $100 million number claimed by management.

This valuation and solid balance sheet seems reasonable if we see revenues up around 20% per annum by the end of 2018, yet IP royalties to be paid to Scientific Games might pressure margins. This, a controlled company, the relationship with Scientific Games and the fact that mobile games can be fads, while regulatory restrictions to the specific type of games might be seen as well, is what made me cautious last year.

Events Taking Place

My reservations in May served me well as by June shares hit the $10 mark and in October traded at $8 and change. Second quarter results in July revealed 18% revenue growth as the company affirmed full year sales guidance of $480-$490 million. Third quarter growth slowed down to 11% as the company cut the sales guidance a bit. Fourth quarter reported sales were down a percent to $113 million, and even after adjusting for an $6 million revenue adjustment, growth slowed down to 5%, as the company missed the original full year target by about $20 million in terms of revenues.

Full year earnings of $94 million, only work down to net income of $32 million for common shareholders, with a great portion of earnings attributable to non-controlling shareholders, as the discrepancy was even far higher in the fourth quarter. This seems to stem from the accounting treatment of the shares still held by Scientific Games, although this complicates things a lot.

First quarter results for the year were flat at $118 million. Net earnings came in at $26.7 million as net earnings attributable to common SciPlay comes in at $4.4 million, or $0.19 per share based on a share count of roughly 23 million shares. This is equivalent to the size of the offering last year, and seems to nearly equal the percentage of shares outstanding to the common public.

Based on annualized earnings power around $0.75 per share and recognizing that the company operates with a net cash position of around a dollar, share recovered from $8 in March to $11 in May when the results were released. Adjusting for net cash, even at $11 shares traded around 13 times earnings, based on a net debt free balance sheet. The full valuation turned cheap and shares rallied now towards $15, in part because April sales were up 20% sequentially from March to a new record. Given the little incremental costs of each dollar of revenue, this could easily boost the earnings run rate to around $1.50 per share.

What No?

Absence of COVID-19 the thesis was correct, and despite the COVID-19 induced surge in the shares price, shares are flat since the IPO little over a year ago. The 20% growth that has come to a complete standstill, driven by churn and loss of momentum in the games, as current 20% growth is entirely attributable to COVID-19. Comforting was that promised earnings have been delivered upon, so the business is really earning $0.75 per share as net cash has been building up, making the situation ahead of COVID-19 a lot more compelling that this time last year.

Even with COVID-19 shares might only trade around 10 times current annualized earnings based on an estimate of $1.50 per share, although this number assumed here has seen a big boost from COVID-19. A return to normal could have real repercussions to earnings and thus the share price, as one has to realize that the most social distancing/isolation might be already behind us, with many workers back at this point in time.

Hence, the situation looks better now than it did last year driven by significant cash flow generation allowing for some net cash balances, yet absence of COVID-19 growth is flat at best as these simply seem very mature games which do not allow for sustainable growth.

