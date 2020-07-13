My Covid Thoughts

I will begin by briefly opining on Covid, because ultimately at these valuations, it is the only bear case for Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI). Generally, I try to avoid this discussion, but with VVI, we are walking directly into the eye of the storm, so alas it must be done. For VVI not to work, Covid has to permanently alter in-person events and drastically derail tourism for multiple years to come which is a possibility, although I believe it is unlikely. My opinion is that cooler heads will eventually prevail when it comes to Covid-19 and I think VVI can afford to wait with $175M in cash and I would guess a renegotiation of debt announced in Q3. Permanent impairment and bankruptcy are certainly a possibility in a bad scenario, so please tread carefully as this stock could go to zero. Accordingly, this will never be a large position in my portfolio unless a vaccine arrived, and the stock didn't rerate. The CDC estimates the death rate of the virus to be around .26%. In my opinion this death rate, especially when categorized by age, will eventually lead people to weigh risk/reward properly and neither over- nor under-react to the situation.

A vaccine is obviously the silver bullet for Viad, but it is not actually needed. If curious, you can follow the hundreds of hopeful vaccine candidates here. All that is needed is for people to go about their normal business and wear a mask in high-risk environments. If you take a look at countries like Taiwan and Korea, this is clearly effective. It is also very, very simple, and unfortunately Americans are too self-righteous to comply. Regardless, from a risk/reward perspective, if you are 54 years or younger, this disease is essentially a non-factor in your life. A .14% chance of dying at the high end of age 45-54 equates to an expected value of about one month of an average life. At 35-44 it equates to less than half a month. How long are you willing to forego living your life the way you want to, i.e. going on vacations, hanging out with friends, flying in planes, etc.? Living life in quarantine is not living and the increase in depression is proving that.

Eventually common sense and human nature will win out, and those who are smart enough to calculate the risks will wear a mask (hopefully) and go about their lives, which will bode well for VVI. If one is scared, maybe skip a very crowded Spain or Vegas trip, and opt for a more secluded and outdoor-related adventure with Viad's Pursuit business! Canada, where a lot of the business is located, has done a tremendous job of containing the outbreak. If there is a vaccine, this stock will double immediately.

Charlie Bilello

Anecdotally, on the GES side, I know in my business of investment management and for many others, it is very difficult to close a deal or make business happen without face-to-face meetings. Sales closure rates have dramatically receded post Covid, and I think although much of this is due to the economic destruction of the disease, the lack of face-to-face interaction definitely plays a large role. Salespeople, recruiters, relationship heads are getting let go right and left. Virtual conferences do not demand the amount of conversation and interaction as real conferences. Finally, humans are a social being, and we want to interact with other people. I think Covid will not have that profound of an effect on how the average person lives their life over time. I think VVI has downside protection if I am wrong with its property values and Pursuit business and tremendous upside if GES is worth anything.

Background

Given Viad is an under-covered name and hasn't been written about on SA since 2015, I will provide a brief background on the company. Viad has been in business for nearly 100 years and has successfully spun off or sold almost two dozen successful businesses including the Dial Soap, MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI), and several others. Pursuit and GES were supposed to be next, and they are the two solid businesses which remain.

2019 Investor Presentation

GES

We will start with GES, as it is the business most effected by Covid and could suffer longer-term permanent impairment due to the disease. GES offers event-planning, execution, and ancillary services for exhibitions, conferences, and corporate events. Viad has its main core service and is trying to improve revenue/margins by selling additional ancillary services at its events. Core services is almost 90% of the business with the higher margin ancillary services being a smaller but growing percentage of revenue and income. GES is the lower-quality business when compared with Pursuit as it has lower margins, which is illustrated by its revenue as a percentage of VVI being 80%+, but just over 40% of its operating income and 50% of EBITDA. However, the business does have recurring revenue contracts which are long term with historically high renewal rates. The switching costs associated with annual large events are massive and cumbersome, thus it is easy to imagine it keeping 90% renewal rates in this business.

I believe strongly that in-person events will be back in some form as they are necessary for business to get done. The company already has smartly shifted to offering a suite for "virtual conferences." In my personal opinion, virtual and Zoom are growing old quickly, but I am encouraged management is not throwing in the towel. When conferences do come back, there will be new regulations and rules which could lead to higher charges and specialized services for GES. Additionally, GES operates in an oligopolistic market and many of its less well-capitalized peers will go out of business in shorter time frames. This is similar to the popular Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) thesis or popular restaurants that will make it through this period and thrive on the other side due to lower competition. If it can survive, GES may come back stronger, which is a common theme in the market conscience today.

I believe GES is worth something, or at least has a chance to be worth something, and I believe the fact that sales closure rates have declined significantly, Covid understanding will eventually improve, and humans being naturally social creatures will lead us to the resumption of in-person events. These are powerful forces pushing against long-term cancellation of business travel and events. Obviously a vaccine is the silver bullet here. Management is currently restructuring deals and pushing out its event backlog which was far greater than $1B. The business throws off lots of cash in normal times, but the decline here is obviously steep and could be permanently impaired unlike the Pursuit business. I believe the market is valuing GES at 0 with a 0 chance at returning to profitability despite it being probably a high 80% variable cost business with a chance of stronger reemergence.

Pursuit

Pursuit is also effected by Covid, but this business in my opinion and management's will come back far more quickly. After doing some calling around, scuttlebutt, and Google Trends searches, it appears Pursuit may be staging a decent traffic comeback during Q3. National Park search queries have roared back and people may be learning that being outside in a remote destination is a great option to unwind amidst of a pandemic.

Google Trends

Pursuit is an all-encompassing, tourist-driven attraction company with properties and attractions in Alberta (Banff Jasper Collection, 3/5th of Pursuit revenue, 1,063 rooms), Alaska Collection (Denali 1/5th of Pursuit revenue, 334 rooms), and Montana (Glacier Park Collection, 1/5th of Pursuit revenue, 663 rooms) - 10-K. The assets are one of a kind and are mostly fully and partially owned by Viad making its costs more variable than peers. Viad has a large portion of the available tourist attractions in markets where it operates as well, giving it economics of scale. Additionally, since it owns lodging and attractions, it is able to create more value per consumer through cross-selling. Its TripAdvisor, Booking.com, etc. ratings are very impressive across the board. I urge investors to check out its website to see the clearly irreplaceable PP&E it has accumulated. Everyone has a price, but these properties and their locations are priceless.

VVI has an additional asset, its management with regard to Pursuit has been a great allocator of capital which is exceedingly rare these days and should give some confidence to shareholders with regard to its ability to make it through this period. Since 2013, there have been several investments, and I believe all have triumphed over the internal 15% IRR hurdle pre-pandemic. Pursuit also grew organically, 11% in 2019 and 8% in 2018. This is just one of its strategic growth pillars, refresh, build, and buy.

Management

Steve Moster has been an excellent CEO since taking over in 2014, and I have decent confidence of his ability to keep VVI afloat during this storm. The CFO owns a significant amount of stock and has been there over 15 years as well. Moster had a great track record compounding EBITDA, stock price, ROIC and high returning acquisitions prior to this crisis. Most longer-term holders of the name speak positively about management. Although board and executive compensation looks rich now, long-term compensation is based favorably on ROIC, EBITDA and TSR. Several board members and executives bought back shares in the $45-55 range in February and March. It appears although this had all my indicators of a substantial and important insider buy (CEO, followed by multiple board members, decent-sized, track record of good buys), they may have just underestimated Covid. Covid seems more likely as none of them have bought the stock since, which is now down substantially from those levels. A big concern is management and employee morale, and the far lower compensation they will receive moving forward.

Management voluntarily reduced base salaries 20-50%, slashed costs across the board, and added cash from lines of credit aggressively as soon as Covid became an issue in Q2. Its, in my opinion, highly compensated board took pay cuts as well. It will likely have to raise additional capital and/or restructure its debt as it will breach covenants in Q3. Given current market environments, where casinos are raising billions at 6%, this should be possible. Debt is currently at a weighted average cost of less than 4%, and it is more than manageable at normalized EBITDA/cash flow levels if it is able to get through this period. It is going to resume operations in Pursuit in Q3 and hopes to have events in some form resume as well for GES. I look forward to the next earnings update to learn more.

Another interesting point is that management generated more cash from operations in the last five years than the market cap of the stock, and returned to shareholders around 50% of stock market cap in last five years. If it can survive and GES and Pursuit returns to normal, even if it takes 3-5 years, we should see a very nice IRR.

Valuation

Let's start with the good scenario. Back in February, BC (Before Covid) Viad had lingered around $65, implying an EV of ~1.6B on 153M of EBITDA in 2019, which obviously was factoring in future growth. Net debt was lower at the time, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 10.5x 2019 EBITDA to the business. This was somewhat cheap for a company which had decent growth prospects and steady businesses. Today it is trading at a "normalized" range using 2019 EBITDA at <5x EV/EBITDA. If GES is assumed to be 0, Pursuit normalized EV/EBITDA is trading <10x on a high-quality, high-margin business during normal times.

Data by YCharts

One more thing in terms of cheapness, the company owns lots of PP&E, which I believe is worth more than the current enterprise value.

Data by YCharts

However, if the properties can no longer produce income, obviously that number is impaired. Furthermore, VVI has no mortgages to attend to, and before Covid, I believe the company was actually under-levered in terms of LTV. Depending on how long the current state of affairs lasts and the rate of cash burn ($40M guidance in Q2), the business should be able to come back. Viad has the cash as of now, assuming debt renegotiation, to last until Q2 of next year. If we assume the PP&E is worth $1B, we can see that our upside to current EV is 46%.

PP&E Perspective Base Case Conservative Value of Land + Buildings 1000 Current EV 685 Upside 45.99%

Below are very rough short-hand estimates I look at for the company. My DCF is more favorable, but the simple case below is easier to display and understand. The below assumes 2019 EBITDA as normalized and assigns a multiple to value each business.

2019 GES EBITDA Multiple Enterprise Value Bear 72 1 72 Base 72 5 360 Bull 72 8 576 2019 Pursuit EBITDA Multiple Enterprise Value Bear 81 6 486 Base 81 10 810 Bull 81 15 1215

Bear Base Bull Total Enterprise Value 558 1170 1791 Market Cap 335 335 335 Net Debt+ 350 350 350 Current EV 685 685 685 Current Stock Price 16 16 16 Implied Stock Price 13 27 42 Upside -19% 71% 161%

VVI's share price declined and deservedly so with massive pressure to both its cash cows and a weakened balance sheet due to drawing down lines of credit. The bear case assumes GES is basically shuttered and gone forever, but I give it some value, say 10% chance of returning to normal. What I think people are missing is that GES is almost entirely a variable cost business and management has slashed a lot of costs there already. Even if it is a 0, the company could still have decent upside with Pursuit, which also has a high amount of variable cost in its cost structure. GES could also close for 1-2 years and then be brought back, something that I believe is entirely possible, but is not reflected in the stock price. The base case assumes a scenario where GES is significantly impaired for a period of time, but comes back in some fashion and Pursuit returns to normal in Q3 2021. Finally in the bull case, GES comes back, but is slightly impaired for <2 years, and Pursuit comes back to normal sooner than anticipated and receives a premium multiple.

Over half of revenues historically for Pursuit occur in Q3, so 2020 will likely be relatively bad, but this means there is a lot of time for people to realize the truth and learn more about coronavirus as Q4 and Q1 are generally not too material for Pursuit. Viad can and likely will make it until next year's Q2 at which point there will hopefully be a vaccine or a realization of the new normal. I cannot see permanent impairment of the Pursuit business, which I think should trade at at least 10x EV/Normalized EBITDA. I also see GES coming back at some point. The world has gotten so short-term oriented, and this gives shareholders an advantage in a stock which has dropped far further than peers, like VVI. If we look out three to five years from now, can we recover and possibly grow our 2019 number? I would say that it is more likely than not with Pursuit, vaccine or no vaccine, and GES certainly has some potential to be of value. The stock is down 75% on maybe one year of lost earnings and approximately $90M-$150M of cash burn with relatively cheap debt and high variable costs. It won't be an easy ride, but the IRR makes the risk/reward compelling with massive upside given a vaccine.

Conclusion

Covid has and should have caused Viad's stock to collapse meaningfully, but I believe that collapse to be overdone. It has terrific asset protection, management, and will soon have enough liquidity to make it through this rough patch. I believe Covid concerns will abate as people learn the risks and begin to live their life as best they can given the circumstances. If the stock recovers to 2019 numbers in five years, the stock is likely a 2-3x which is an enviable return in today's richly valued markets. This business was once a decent quality grower, with share price outperformance for a long time. Viad resides squarely in the eye of the storm, but I believe it is a great, longer-term investment given the risk/reward profile of the name. It is currently a small position, but given the volatility of the name, I may be adding if the price continues to fall.

