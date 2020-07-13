ETF Overview

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) owns a portfolio of small-cap value stocks in the U.S. It includes stocks in the CRSP U.S. Small-Cap Value Index. The fund has little concentration risk, as its top-10 holdings only represent about 7% of its total portfolio. However, the financial sector represents over 30% of the total portfolio, and cyclical sectors as a whole represent over 70% of the total portfolio. Many small-cap stocks in VBR’s portfolio may not be able to weather the storm caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, as they do not have strong balance sheets like their large-cap peers. Given that there may be multiple waves of pandemic and that a vaccine may not be ready quickly, investors may want to wait on the sidelines or seek opportunities elsewhere.

Fund Analysis

A portfolio of about 850 small-cap value stocks

VBR tracks the CRSP U.S. Small-Cap Value Index. This index first picks U.S. stocks that fall between the top 85% and 98% of the market based on their market capitalization. It then selects value stocks from the list based on their value characteristics, such as price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio (both forward and trailing), dividend yield, and price-to-sales ratio. The result is a portfolio of about 850 small-cap value stocks. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings only represent about 7% of the total portfolio. Its top holding, Leidos Holdings (LDOS), only represents about 0.9% of the total portfolio. Therefore, VBR has little concentration risk.

Unfortunately, VBR has a high exposure to cyclical sectors

While VBR has little concentration risk to individual stocks, it has considerable sector risk. As can be seen from the table below, the financials sector represents about 30.7% of the fund’s total portfolio. As we know, financial sectors may continue to underperform in the current low rate environment, and if the current recessionary environment is prolonged for another year (e.g., due to multiple waves of pandemic), many financial institutions may face higher credit losses or loan defaults. Besides VBR’s high exposure to financial sector, the fund has a high exposure to cyclical sectors as a whole. As can be seen from the table below, cyclical sectors such as financials (30.7%), industrials (22.60%), consumer services (10%), basic materials (5.3%), and oil & gas (1.7%) represent over 70% of the total portfolio. As we know, cyclical sectors tend to underperform other sectors in an economic recession. VBR’s fund performance may continue to underperform unless the pandemic is over.

Small-cap funds may not be the best place to be right now

As we have observed in the month of June, the pandemic across the globe is not showing any signs of easing. In the U.S., the pandemic has shifted from one epicenter (e.g., New York) to multiple epicenters right now (e.g., Florida, southern California, Texas, Arizona, etc.). There are even suggestions that another lockdown may be necessary in order to contain the virus and avoid a collapse in the health care system in some states. In this environment, many stocks will continue to struggle. We especially think that many small-cap value stocks will be under pressure. This is because these companies generally do not have a strong balance sheet to weather multiple waves of the tsunami caused by COVID-19. At the moment, it appears that it will take at least 12-18 months to have a vaccine developed. Even though these companies are trading at a discount (at a P/E ratio of 13.7x and P/B ratio of 1.3x) to the S&P 500 Index (at a P/E ratio of 23.3x and P/B ratio of nearly 3x), it is better to wait till the economy moves from the current recessionary phase to the recovery phase to invest in small-cap value stocks. In this environment, we favor large-cap companies. As Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt states:

The strongest brands and the strongest companies will recover more quickly [and] the industry leader, if it’s well managed, tends to emerge stronger a year later.

Investor Takeaway

Although we recognize that VBR is attractively valued, we do not think now is the time to invest in small-cap value stocks due to their inferior balance sheet. Given the fact that we believe this pandemic may have a lasting impact for several years, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines or seek opportunities elsewhere.

