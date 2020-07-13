July 2020 Dividend Picks - IT, Finance, Materials And Consumer Goods

Despite the ongoing, slow, recovery, the undervaluation across multiple companies does continue and appealing investments are still not rare.

Rather than making a collective list, I go sector-by-sector to suit your individual portfolio needs and look at undervalued companies in each.

The time has come for us to look at just what sort of companies may be appealing to invest in during this month.

The purpose of this article is to follow the previous article and complete our review of appealing companies for the month of June of 2020. As we move deeper into summer, picking undervalued companies in the major sectors of investments (barring Energy/Oil) becomes more tricky due to overvaluation - but far from impossible.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on 1 company per sector, though sometimes I might mention more simply because of how things have changed, or if the situation isn't as clear-cut as we might like - and some investors may be at maximum exposure for certain companies.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to any of the sectors of Finance, Consumer goods (staples, discretionary), and Basic Materials.

Let's get going.

1. Basic Materials

The around 45 companies I follow in the basic currently offer very slim opportunities, if we stick to what I consider to be the best-in-breed, class 1-2 companies. Still, we do find Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) at around ~7% undervaluation to what I consider to be around fair value, and we can also see a ~20-23% undervaluation in Celanese (CE) and the German giant HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HLBZF). The latter two companies are found in class 2, and I see no reason to delve deeper than this, as no significant undervaluation opportunity that's significantly better is available there in the sector.

My choice here is still Eastman Chemical Company.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even at somewhat recovered valuation levels with regards to fair value, which now lie close to the company's historical valuation of around 10-11 times earnings, the potential return at an investment today lie between 10-15% per year until 2022, with the potential for over 20% if valuation expands. Even going down, your returns would still be positive thanks to generous dividends.

(Source: Fortune)

The company is a class 1 stock due to its extensive, 25-year dividend growth streak, BBB credit rating, appealing 4%+ yield, narrow moat, extremely conservative sub-40% LTM payout ratio, and its very safe-considered dividend. The company's Chowder number has risen to 16 in the crisis given the 12% 5-year DGR on average, meaning that every indicator I track fundamentally shows the company to be a good investment. Combining this with the above-seen forecasts of positive returns and noting that analysts have a good likelihood of being correct here means that we're looking at what I consider to be a safe investment for the sector.

I direct you to my general article on the company for further fundamental information and to build your own picture of EMN - but as for me, this company is on my buy list for July.

2. Finance

In the finance sector, we're still looking at quite a bit of a complex quagmire. I see no reason whatsoever to venture into riskier territory than class 2 given the discounts available. The potentials available for you to peruse, I would argue, are Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), Aflac (AFL), Prudential Financial (PRU), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). I've written articles on each, and I invite you to the relevant pieces there, for I intend to focus only on one for the sake of brevity in the article.

That choice is, without a doubt, RGA. The reason the choice is so very "obvious," as I see it, is the degree of undervaluation still found in the company's current stock price. I've pointed this out before, so for those of you who frequent other articles I write, this may come as a bit of a repetition.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

There's no denying that 2020 is expected to be a harsh year for the company. However, for the market to value RGA solely based on the earnings of a pandemic-affected year, ignoring the subsequent positive return to excellent results doesn't strike me as logical or prudent.

The potential upside based on a return to normal valuation on a historical basis, the blue P/E line in the graph above, indicates a 3-year annual return potential of over 40%. Even trading sideways at current, depressed valuations, the company would bring you returns of 17% if forecasts are accurate, even if RGA trades at no more than 6-8 times earnings until 2022. Because we can look at the fundamentals, it becomes even clearer.

RGA remains A rated, with a very safe-considered dividend and a current, close-to 4% appealing yield. Payout ratio of the company's dividend comes in at ridiculous 20% of LTM EPS, and even a drop to the sort of EPS levels we're forecasting won't bring RGA in any sort of financial jeopardy. Furthermore, an appealing 16% 5-year DGR means the company's so-called Chowder number, which I'm trying to include in my quality-opportunity (QO) model, is at almost 20 - and that 20 is actually a realistic number given the company's 25-year dividend growth streak.

The fact is that you're only paying a 1.01X for RGA's 3-year average forward PEG ratio, and ignoring RGA here should only be done due to a personal distaste for the business or a fundamental disbelief in the company's abilities - because everything else points in the opposite direction.

RGA remains 112% undervalued and therefore, by a wide margin, is my choice for financials this month. With this sort of company on sale, I don't see it as necessary to view anything else for investment. Still, if you want to, you also have Aflac at an appealing 30% discount, Prudential at almost 48% and Toronto-Dominion Bank at nearly 25% of what I consider fair value. Financials have a lot of opportunities at this time - which isn't strange if you consider the times, but I do believe people are underestimating what Financials will do and how quickly they will bounce back.

3. Consumer Discretionary

The consumer discretionary sector and its ~80ish companies that I follow remains one of the more problematic areas of investment, barring a few exceptions. I'm averse to investing in retailers specifically and keep to a very few select names in the field. My choice tends more towards companies that almost as easily could be described as "Industrial" stocks - such as Whirlpool (WHR).

Indeed, Whirlpool remains one of my top choices in the segment from a safety perspective, despite only a modest 10% undervaluation at this time. Gone are the days when you could load up with Whirlpool at close to 4.5% yield - today it's a full 100 bps less. I could mention European luxury brands, retailers in shoes or others - but the fact is, any such representation would be false as I would be misrepresenting what I consider buyable in the segment. There's far too much uncertainty here, and the risk taken, when put into context of what else is available, doesn't justify the sort of price you're paying or upside you're getting.

(Source: Whirlpool)

That's why my Consumer Discretionary stake in my portfolio has gone down to below 3.5% of my total portfolio, and I'm not looking to expand it much further at this time. The undervaluation I'm seeing in specific companies is below what I would get from undervalued companies in other sectors, and I view those other companies as more appealing on a fundamental basis.

Nonetheless, we have Whirlpool.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While the upside is far from spectacular, I view the above-made forecast as sufficiently conservative to at least be realistic both in a negative and positive situation. The company's fundamentals are extremely solid, with an investment-grade credit rating, an excellent, 28-year dividend growth streak that has withstood the test of several economic crises, a narrow moat, an appealing 14-15 Chowder number (not flawless, but above average), and an overall very safe-considered dividend. The company has the fundamentals to be what I consider a very good investment.

Since the last article series in June in this style, the company Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) has moved towards overvaluation, and stands at 1% overvaluation today. Other companies that are technically undervalued are companies without the aforementioned safeties, have cut or paused their dividends, or lack sufficient history to make for a comparably safe positive investment case.

I focus on the best of the breed, the safest of safe as I view things, and insofar as that goes - Whirlpool still qualifies as undervalued in that particular list.

It's Whirlpool that I'd "Buy" if I wanted more consumer discretionaries today.

4. Consumer Staples

As staples go, things are looking somewhat better. over 95% of the class-1 consumer staples stocks suffer from overvaluation tendencies, but there are a few, interesting exceptions. Insofar as class 1 goes, this still includes Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).

The company has long been my go-to investment in the sector, and continues to this day. For more information I refer you to my fundamental articles on company earnings, as these will give more details. Aside from ADM, we have several class 2 stocks showing undervaluation - these include Coca-Cola (KO), Flowers Foods (FLO), Philip Morris (PM) and Unilever (UL). I don't own all of these, but all of them are interesting to look at here.

The reason none of the mentioned four are as interesting as ADM is simple. All of them are undervalued due to my target being closer in relation to their historical, warranted premium. While relevant, this stunts their prospective growth returns to 6-10% at most, and that's if things continue to go well for them.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

ADM suffers from no such issues.

While the company's earnings are more characteristically volatile, both FactSet estimates, company indications and S&P analysts agree in their estimates (Source: TIKR.com, S&P Global) that the company is likely to bring in impressive earnings going into 2022-23.

(Source: Vietnam Economic Times)

This makes it possible to not simply slightly go along with or beat the S&P 500 - ADM is an investment that even if it falls slightly could still yield positive returns, and if positive trends materialize, could outperform on the order of 16-20% annual returns - almost 2-3x the potential upside of the other 4 companies mentioned in the sector here.

Quality-wise, you hardly need to worry about this A graded stalwart, with its very safe dividend. You need to know you're buying a 44-year dividend growth streak, a 0.81X 3-year forward PEG ratio, an average Chowder number of 11, and a sub-60% payout ratio. While Morningstar doesn't consider the company to have any particular outstanding management or moat, the company's long-term history does speak for itself. It comes in at a very high QO-score of 3/4.3 (very few get over 2.8 given all of the fundamental metrics that I look at), and it naturally has a place as a class 1 stock in my system.

This is the reason why when talking about consumer goods, my answer is to go ADM - and so should you.

5. IT & Semiconductors

Coming to IT & Semis, we find a similar conundrum as we usually do - in that very little is undervalued. Months ago we could cheer at undervalued Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a class 2 stock which offered a rare ~4-5% yield. No longer. Broadcom is now 7% overvalued, yielding south of 4%. Other class 2 stocks yielding highly are equally overvalued. Now, we have to look at Intel Corporation (INTC) and Oracle (ORCL) to find any sort of valuation-related appeal.

Unlike last month, my pick has become Intel.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's current valuation stands at odds with its expected EPS growth of 4% and 7%, respectively, following a weaker 2020. Taking these positive potentials into consideration yields between 8-13% annually at current valuation for Intel, which is not a bad deal in any way considering Intel's market position, market penetration, and overall fundamental appeal.

(Source: Archyde)

Consider for a moment that you're buying one of the most relevant chip makers in the entire world and not only getting a 2.25% yield, but also a potential appreciation granting you market-beating returns, at what is essentially a null risk scenario (barring the destruction of the modern world and computing). The company is A+ rated and while you can argue with the merits of a 9-10 Chowder number (average/below average), you can't argue with the wide moat this company possesses, nor a crisis-spanning 21-year dividend growth streak. Intel barely pays out any dividend in relation to its earnings either, coming in at somewhat north of 25% of LTM EPS, leaving plenty of funds for the company's resource-heavy R&D operations.

Investing in Intel is essentially investing in the future of computing - and the way the world is going, not even Oracle can, at this valuation, beat the prospective investment that Intel offers investors.

Intel is my choice - and I do believe it should be yours as well.

Wrapping up

Take a look at the world we're living in. The chaos around us, with the pandemic either dying down or flaring up again, depending on where you look or who you talk to. One thing is clear to me - this isn't the time to be foolhardy or risk-taking with your money.

Instead, I believe you want to make sure that you invest in continuing, appealing opportunities that have the very best potential to yield returns that not only match the market but exceed it. That's my objective with these monthly articles.

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow, to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out. My ambition is to use the aforementioned capital to provide conservative, monetary safety in the form of dividends, while preferably outpacing the general development of the overall market.

Perhaps in the future, once my "main" portfolio is at a size where I feel comfortable with it, I will start putting capital into different sorts of strategies - likely at that point some sort of growth strategy which attempts to target that elusive capital appreciation that can turn capital from thousands into millions - but I don't see that this should be the ambition of anyone, to begin with (though this is again, just my opinion).

Instead, stay safe, stay conservative and invest in quality. Here are 5 companies that are just that.

Stay tuned for another 5.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, AFL, CE, EMN, HDELY, HLBZF, INTC, KO, ORCL, PM, PRU, RGA, TD, UL, WHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.