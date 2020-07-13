The near-term economics of LNG are somewhat challenging due to oversupply, and it is unlikely that this oversupply will be fixed until 2025.

This is a continuation of the investments that the company has made into becoming a major player in this emerging industry over the past several years.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, French energy supermajor Total S.A. (TOT) announced that it has secured $15.8 billion in funding for Mozambique LNG. This is a massive project that has been underway for a few years now, ever since substantial natural gas reserves were discovered off of the country's coast. I have discussed a few times in the past about how the Mamba fields position Mozambique quite well to become a supplier of natural gas to the thirsty markets of southeast Asia. It may be somewhat surprising that Total is still proceeding with the development of the project considering that the world is still oversupplied with liquefied natural gas, which is partly due to the fallout from the COVID-19 economic shutdowns, but the facility itself will not be on-line for a few years, so that gives time to adjust. Overall, this is quite an interesting opportunity for Total, and it could be a very profitable one.

Background

The story of Mozambique LNG begins back in October 2011, when Italian energy company Eni S.p.A. (E) discovered the enormous Mamba South natural gas field in the Cabo Delgado Province offshore Mozambique. At the time of its discovery, Eni estimated it to contain 15 trillion cubic feet of gas, but it has since raised its estimates. The following year, Eni discovered another gas field just north of it, which is estimated to be of similar size. There have also been two more sizable fields (Mamba Northeast and Coral 1) discovered in the same general area. Today, most estimates put the combined size of the four fields at 65-75 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This makes the combined fields among the biggest natural gas plays in the world.

Mozambique itself is located in southeast Africa, along the coast of the Indian Ocean.

Source: pinimg.com

The sheer quantity of the resources in the Mamba Complex and the geographic position of Mozambique provides the country with an excellent opportunity to become a major supplier of natural gas to the thirsty markets of Asia. In order to do that though, the natural gas needs to be converted into a liquid. This is because natural gas is, as the name implies, a gas, so it will expand to fill up any container that it is placed in. The only economical way to transport it across the ocean, then, is to convert it into a liquid and put it into specially designed tankers.

The Mozambique LNG project is one facility that will be used to support this by actually converting the natural gas into liquid form. It is expected that it will cost approximately $20 billion to construct the plant, so the $15.8 billion in funding that Total has managed to secure will not be enough on its own. There are some other companies involved though, including the Mozambique National Oil Company and a number of Asian energy companies. While Total is the operator and largest investor in the project, it is not disclosed what each company's actual equity stake is.

The initial plan for the project is to start out with two liquefaction trains that can be expanded to produce a total of 43 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually. This gas will be produced by Eni and its partners in the Mamba Complex, and then piped to the shore to enter the facility. Although this facility will only have two trains, at least initially, it is substantially larger than Kinder Morgan's (KMI) ten-train Elba Island project, as that plant will only be able to produce 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year at full capacity. This does make some sense though, as the Mozambique LNG project is considerably more expensive. It is uncertain at this time whether Mozambique LNG could ultimately be expanded beyond the advertised 43 million tonnes per year maximum output, as none of the companies involved disclose this information. If it can be, then this may be a bigger opportunity for Total than it at first appears.

Total And LNG

Total has been one of the more aggressive energy companies when it comes to the production of liquefied natural gas. The company considers this to be an integral part of its strategy to reduce the carbon emissions from its products. This is an area that European energy companies have been much more aggressive about than American ones, which I pointed out in a recent article. This is a task that many governments also support as they are pursuing initiatives and policies meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. As natural gas burns much cleaner than oil or coal, increasing the proportion of natural gas in their energy mixes is one technique that they are pursuing. Total sees an opportunity here, so the company is aggressively trying to expand this aspect of its business.

Total has certainly had some success at doing this. The company is currently the second-largest private liquefied natural gas operator in the world. It currently has a total capacity of forty million metric tonnes per year, or about 10% of the global total. It expects to be able to expand this to fifty million tonnes per day by 2025.

Source: Total S.A.

The Mozambique LNG project is currently expected to come on-line in 2024. We can clearly see, though, that Total does not expect it to produce at full capacity by 2025. If it did, then the company's output would be considerably higher by the end of that year. It is thus a fair assumption that Total will continue to increase its output of liquefied natural gas beyond 2025 as demand continues to grow.

LNG Fundamentals

The coronavirus had a devastating effect on companies involved in the liquefied natural gas market. In addition, one of the big stories in industry media (see here) is that the market is currently oversupplied with the compound. This makes some sense, as the combination of the warm winter and the economic shutdowns resulted in less natural gas consumption than expected. Despite this though, the global demand for liquefied natural gas was actually up 10% year over year in April:

Source: Poten, GasLog Limited

The oversupply was caused mostly by the fact that more production capacity came on-line in 2019 than what was actually needed. This has naturally had a negative impact on prices. For example, in January 2019, liquefied natural gas sold for $8 per million Btu in Asia. The price was $3 per million Btu in February 2020.

The long-term picture appears to be brighter, however. Wood Mackenzie predicts that the global demand for the compound will increase at a 4% compound annual growth rate over the 2020-2025 period:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, GasLog Limited

As we can see, the lion's share of the demand growth is expected to come from southeast Asia and China. As already discussed, the Mozambique LNG project is ideally situated to take advantage of this growth.

The important thing for prices, though, is not just raw demand but the amount of supply compared to the overall demand. Unfortunately, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) does not expect supply and demand to come back into balance until the middle of this decade:

Source: Royal Dutch Shell

Thus, it is unlikely that we will see any significant price recovery in the near term. However, as we can also see, it is expected that there will be a shortage fairly quickly thereafter. If this scenario plays out, then we can expect the price of liquefied natural gas to be much stronger in the latter half of the decade. This is almost perfect timing for the 2024 date that Total's Mozambique LNG plant is scheduled to come on-line. Therefore, we can see quite clearly that Total's aggressive buildout of its liquefied natural gas unit should prove to be a source of growth for the company going forward.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Total looks positioned to proceed with the construction of a massive LNG plant in Mozambique. The company has been one of the more aggressive ones about increasing its capabilities to produce this compound, and when we look at the fundamentals, this appears to be the correct decision. While the near-term story for Total's LNG business is not as strong, it is an area that the company is right to be in, and this business should provide it with long-term growth prospects.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.