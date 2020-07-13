The price of NYMEX natural gas futures fell to a twenty-five-year low in March when the price reached $1.519 per MMBtu. Natural gas often falls to annual lows at the end of the winter season when stockpiles declines turn into injections. As in past years, the price rallied from the March bottom, reaching a high of $2.162 in early May. In a sign that the price recovery would run out of steam on the upside, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market did not increase the price moved higher. The open interest metric flatlined around the 1.2 million contract level from late March through early May.

Stockpiles of natural gas remained significantly above both last year’s level and the five-year average as the injection season began in the US in late March. Natural gas ran out of steam on the upside in May as the $2 level gave way. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are short-term instruments that magnify the price action in the natural gas futures market.

The price slips below the March bottom

After reaching a high of $2.162 per MMBtu in early May, the price of natural gas turned lower.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, natural gas futures fell steadily from early May through late June. During the week of June 22, the price fell below the March lows and reached $1.432 per MMBtu on the expiring July futures contract. The new quarter-of-a-century low led to a recovery that took the price to a high of $1.924 last week. August futures fell to $1.517 and settled t just over the $1.80 level on July 10.

Price momentum remained below neutral territory at the end of last week on the weekly chart, and relative strength was just above a neutral reading. Weekly historical volatility rose to 61.75% after hitting a high of 64.93% at the end of June, the highest level in 2020.

Shorts got over-enthusiastic

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of August futures highlights that the open interest metric fell to a low of 1.197 million contracts in early May when the price of the energy commodity hit its most recent peak at $2.162 on the continuous contract and $2.447 per MMBtu on the August contract. As the price declined and headed for a new low in late June, open interest rose to the 1.317 million contract level, a rise of over 10%. The increase in the total number of risk positions was a sign that speculative shorts became more aggressive as the price declined and helped push the price to another new twenty-five year low.

The most recent recovery to over the $1.80 level at the end of last week caused the metric to decline to 1.285 million contracts. Short covering likely caused the drop in open interest as shorts closed risk positions after natural gas ran out of steam on the downside.

Two consecutive weeks of bullish inventory data

Natural gas inventories moved 120 billion cubic feet higher during the week that ended on June 19, 2020, which helped to push the price to a new low in late June. However, over the past two weeks, the injections into storage across the US have declined. Natural gas stocks increased by 65 bcf for the week ending on June 26.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the most recent inventory report from the EIA said that stockpiles rose by 56 bcf for the week ending on July 3. Stocks were at the 3.133 trillion cubic feet level, 28% above last year’s level at the beginning of July, and 16.9% over the five-year average for this time of the year.

The decline in injections likely caused the price action to turn bullish over the past week. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes said that the total number of natural gas rigs in operation stood at 75 as of July 10, 97 lower than at the same time in 2019.

The potential of higher prices during the current recovery

After the decline to the low $1.40s, the natural gas market became overextended on the downside. The reduction in injections, the falling number of natural gas rigs, and increasing demand for power during the hot summer months lifted the price of August futures to a high of $1.924 on July 7. Those market participants holding short positions likely caused additional buying in the futures market over the past week. Meanwhile, open interest was at the 1.285 million contract level at the end of last week, which was still over 85,500 contracts above the May low in the metric. The potential for more short covering at higher prices could continue to support the price over the coming weeks if natural gas rises. Moreover, if the energy commodity continues to climb, shorts may decide to initiate new positions, which may fuel the upside if a significant recovery is on the horizon.

Source: CQG

Ass the daily chart illustrates, the first level of technical resistance on the August futures contact stands at last week’s high at $1.924. Above there sits a double top formation at $2.11 from May 18 and 19. The target on the upside is at the May 5 peak at $2.447 per MMBtu.

With the resistance level at $2.162 on the continuous contract, the $2.11 level is a reasonable target for long positions in the current environment. August futures settled at $1.805 on July 10, so the upside target is almost 17% above the current market price as of the end of last week.

UGAZ is the alternative for those who do not trade futures

I am bullish on the natural gas futures market at the $1.80 level. While I do not see the price running away on the upside, risk-reward favors a test of the $2.11 level over the coming days and weeks. The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) provide an alternative for bulls and bears.

The fund summary for UGAZ states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $472.52 million, trades an average of over 14.3 million shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. August natural gas futures rose from $1.517 on June 25 and 26 to $1.924 on July 7, a recovery of 26.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the UGAZ ETN rose from $6.75 to a high of $13.09 or 93.9%, which was over triple the percentage move in the August natural gas futures contract.

Inventory injections have declined over the past two weeks. The number of rigs is less than half the level last year at this time, and natural gas has bounced since its most recent low at the end of June. The target on the upside at $2.11 favors a long position during the hot summer months. I would use a stop below the $1.70 per MMBtu level to make the trade logical from a risk-reward perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.