DNB ASA's (DNBHF) CEO Kjerstin Braathen on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rune Helland - Head, IR

Kjerstin Braathen - Group CEO

Ottar Ertzeid - Group CFO

Thomas Midteide - EVP Communications

Conference Call Participants

Vegard Toverud - Pareto Securities

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG Sundal Collier

Thomas Svendsen - Nordea Markets

Joakim Svingen - Arctic Securities

Johan Ström - Carnegie

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Thomas Midteide

Okay, a very good morning to you all. Welcome to DNB's Headquarters for this Q2 Presentation. Both, the weather and the numbers are a bit better than last time we saw you and we are happy for both and finally we're going to have a few guests here in the auditorium in [indiscernible] and we are very happy to see you all here. And welcome to you who are following us on the webcast as well.

As usual, CEO, Kjerstin Braathen will take you through the numbers and CFO, Ottar Ertzeid will dive a bit going into the details. So I'll leave the floor to you Kjerstin.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you, Thomas, and a very good morning to all of you here and all of you following us on the webcast. We live in a world that continues to be very highly impacted by COVID-19. Norway has been quite successful in containing the spreading of the virus and during the quarter we've seen meaningful stats in the direction of normalcy and have seen activity and growth picking up as a consequence of that.

Looking at the contrast of level of activity and nature of activity from entering this quarter versus exiting this quarter, it's higher than anything we've ever seen. Going into the quarter any conversation we had dealt with COVID-19 and how to deal with the consequences. Now, exiting the quarter, the business areas report of most of conversations dealing with opportunities and business as usual.

The level of uncertainty is higher than normal, but it is substantially reduced to how we saw the situation three months ago. Supporting our customers to limit the impact on them, their businesses and the economy as a whole, is our priority number one. It has been a tremendously busy quarter and I'm proud of the team and they are relentless at efforts in order to support our customers.

Despite the turbulent circumstances, the underlying performance of the business is solid. Our net profits before impairments in the quarter is NOK 8.4 billion and this is up by 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The resilience in earnings is an important point with our business that we have been talking to for a while and now six months into a period where the world is impacted by global pandemic, you can see that our 12 months trailing profits before impairments is still at a higher level than it was last year and it is NOK 34.5 billion.

Return on equity 8.7% still lower than our targeted minimum of 12% longer term, but a substantial pick up compared to the previous quarter. Net interest income is down by 9% compared to the previous quarter, impacted by customer repricings, but only down 1.4% if we compare to the level one year ago. Fees and commissions is also down compared to the same quarter last year but up by more than 7% compared to the first quarter, reflecting an increasing activity through the quarter and in particular strong activity within sales activity for houses and also our investment banking division.

Losses of NOK 2.1 billion substantially down from the previous quarter, but still at a higher level than normal. We mainly now take reserves in the offshore area, which we have highlighted to be challenging for some time. Our capital is strengthened by 50 basis points in the quarter substantially by earnings and some other positive effects. Our capital position is robust and we have an ample headroom down to the required level.

I thought I'd share a few words on the COVID situation in Norway. After Norway closed down in March, we quite rapidly saw a reduction in number of cases and we've gradually seen measures being softened. The opening up and the softening of the measures has not led to any new and uncontrolled spikes in the spreading of the virus and the number of people hospitalized is approaching a single digit number.

Alongside the softening of the measures you can see that mobility converts back to normal, here indicated by apples walking tracking and even beyond normal, so maybe people are out even more than before walking around. Swift and crafty authorities have been successful in containing the virus. They continue to test and actively track and quarantine the surroundings of any new cases. So this pickup in mobility and pickup in activity is reflected back into the economic development.

So outlook estimates for Norway have been revised to the positive over the past quarter. This is true for the Central Bank. This is true for the Central Bureau of Statistics and it's true for macroeconomists. Mainland GDP is back into growth in the month of June after two months of contraction. The expectation is now for 2020 is a contraction of 4.3% for the year with a growth of 3.8% for 2021.

Rates have since the beginning of March been reduced by 150 basis points, in the very short-term likely supporting a positive development in growth in house prices, in the longer term providing a solid tailwind for the economic recovery. 93% of all Norwegians have adjustable mortgage rates. All of these have seen a meaningful reduction in rates, which has a meaningful positive impact on their disposable income. Future development of rates will depend on economic activity, house prices, and currency fluctuations amongst others. The Central Bank recently updated their estimates to indicate first rates hike during the year of 2022.

Unemployment spiked quickly after the lockdown up to 10.4%, mainly driven by companies furloughing their employees temporarily. It has now come back to 4.8% and is expected to continue to drop in the coming period. House prices, we have seen growth in recent months. The 12 months growth in house prices is now 3.5% with an increasing activity in the past 4 to 8 weeks supporting the changes made by the Central Bank in terms of interest rate outlook.

We should be humble and careful with regarding to future outlook given the limited experience we have with the current circumstances. However, the pick-up in activity and the corresponding economic development is most encouraging and provides a sound outlook for our business going forward.

Being there for our customers remains top priority and we have never been in contact with so many customers in any quarter ever before as we have in the second quarter of this year. Again, a huge context, entering into the quarter everything about COVID-19, today these conversations are largely outnumbered by business as usual. Trust is our most important asset and we feel that today more than ever when times are challenging for some, we are proud to be pointing to as being a part of the solution to this crisis and are happy to see that consumers reward our actions by rating their confidence in us at the highest level we have ever seen.

Investing and developing in cloud-based customer platforms have also paid off. We see increased interactions by customers already on the platforms. We see many new customers coming on to the platform in these unusual times. One example is that we have had 24,000 new customers on our platform trading shares during the second quarter. We see more than half a million visits into our mobile banking at every day and we have seen 26% increase in the small and medium-sized businesses that use our digital platform for these companies.

A few highlights on the business sectors before I leave the floor to my CFO. In the personal customer segment, pretax operating profit came in at NOK 2.2 billion. This is 19% higher than the previous quarter and somewhat down compared to the same quarter last year. The improvement from the previous quarter is related to a strong pickup in activity in many areas and a very robust portfolio with low losses.

Customer repricings put pressure on the net interest income. Lending volumes have been relatively flat for the quarter, but picking up strongly towards the end of the quarter. Deposits have a very solid growth of 4.1% during the quarter. The strong pickup in activity can be seen in many areas. Rapidly as confidence came back, the spending patterns are back to normal and people are spending and using their cards.

In house sales you can see from the registration we enclosed this quarter that the number of homes sold is just a few houses away from the record number we saw in the second quarter last year. Given the slower market in April and May, I'm sure you can realize to the extent June was a record month with a very, very high activity in this market.

The third point I would make is on net inflow of assets under management, growing every month during the second quarter. Overall, we are now back to level we entered the year with and in terms of the retail sector we continue to take market share.

In the corporate sector, the revenue is stable despite the impacts of COVID-19. Pretax operating profit before impairments is down by 3% from the previous quarter, but after impairments close to NOK 3 billion increase in relation to lower reserves this quarter. We continue to prioritize growing in the SME sector. We see sound growth in this area with the growth of 1.8% for the quarter and very low losses in the SME sector. Overall, there is no material changes in risk in our corporate portfolio during the quarter.

We had a very strong month in DNB markets. Yes, the numbers are impacted by positive mark-to-market effects who are partially reversals of some of the negatives we saw in the first quarter, but I would even more strongly emphasize the very positive development in the customer revenues. In fact, both in terms of fixed revenue and investment banking, the results are at the same level as second quarter 2019. We have been growing this business systematically bit-by-bit expanding range of products, strengthening our position in certain geographies, and towards certain industries, and it's particularly satisfying to see how we are now generating revenue in this area, also from a broader specter of the industries that we are involved in.

So with that, I will leave the floor to my rock solid CFO, Ottar.

Ottar Ertzeid

Thank you, Kjerstin. The development on loan and deposit volumes in the second quarter reflects the strengthening of the U.S. dollar the Norwegian kroner against the U.S. dollar by 8% this quarter. Loan volumes also reflect the fact that utilization of revolving credit facilities and overdrawing facilities are back to the same level as at the beginning of the year. As the CEO mentioned, activity picked up towards the end of the second quarter. We thus maintain our guiding of around 3% to 4% growth in loan volumes for the full year.

The healthy growth in the profits continued in the second quarter, both in the personal customer and corporate customer segments. Year-to-date deposit growth was close to 11% or almost 9% adjusted for FX and is thus above the 3% to 4% annual growth guiding we provided at our Capital Markets Day. In the second quarter, the deposits to loan ratio thus strengthened by 2.7 percentage points to 64.8%, an increase of a full 6.6 percentage points from year end 2019.

Let's move on to margin development. Norges Bank reduced the key policy rate from 1.5% to 0.25% in March and further down to 0% in my May. We subsequently reduced customer loan rates from early April and late May. Deposit rates reduced 7 to 8 weeks later. Since loan rates were thus reduced earlier than deposit rates, the effect of customer repricing is approximately truly reflective in the second quarter numbers.

Consequently, net interest margin in the second quarter was 1.42%, 20 basis points lower than the previous quarter, while we maintained combined spreads also at 10 basis points lower. Net interest margin add spreads also reflects the increased deposit to loan ratio and lower [indiscernible] on market rates.

We have guided that the customer repricing offset Norges Bank's policy rate cuts will reduce net interest income by around NOK 5 billion annually. This is reflected in the 1297 million lower interest on equity and margins in the second quarter. Net interest income in the second quarter was positively affected by higher average volumes including deposits and also FX. The other item include lower long-term funding costs. It also includes NOK 35 million in positive one off effects for deposit guarantee fees.

Moving on to commission and fees. Compared with the second quarter last year, commission and fees are 5.6% lower due to COVID-19 effects. However, compared to the first quarter of this year, commission and fees are up 7.1% despite COVID-19. As the CEO mentioned, real estate broking activity was higher than expected. The 5% reduction from the second quarter last year was mainly within commercial real estate broking, while residential real estate broking was stable.

Investment Banking fees were at the same high level as in the second quarter last year, and significantly up from the first quarter. Commission and fees increased within equities, equity capital markets, and mergers and acquisitions. Within debt capital markets, activity was low in high yield, but activity was high within investment grade. Asset management fees increased, both compared to the first quarter and to the second quarter last year. We saw net inflow in assets under management in all three months in the second quarter.

Our market share within retail mutual funds in Norway continued to increase. Guarantee commissions showed a healthy growth of 21%, up from the second quarter last year with strong contributions from performance guarantees, and payments guarantees. Money transfer and banking services were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 situation, particularly within international payments and international use of cards. Fees from the sale of insurance products were up from the first quarter, and at the same level as in the second quarter last year. Overall, activity and commission and fees have developed more positively than expected three months ago.

Moving on to other operating income. In March, we saw significant market turmoil with widening credit spreads and a weaker Norwegian kroner currency. In the second quarter, these developments, have to a large degree been reversed. The Norwegian kroner has recovered and credit spreads have tightened. A significant part of the first quarter, negative mark-to-market effects for bonds, fixed rate loans and ex-loss for derivatives have thus been reversed in this quarter.

The positive exchange rate effect for U.S. dollar at additional tier one capital in the first quarter was negative, NOK 1.3 billion. NOK 1.3 billion of the gain in the first quarter was realized in March, and this amount will thus not be reversed. The increased operating income from the life insurance company and from Fremtind and other associated companies also reflects the improved financial markets in the second quarter.

Moving on to costs. In the first quarter we stated that pension expenses were approximately NOK 300 million lower than normal due to negative return on the compensation scheme related to the closed defined benefit plan. In this quarter, the pension expenses are approximately NOK 115 million, higher than normal due to positive return on the same compensation scheme. This effect has been hedged, and the corresponding gain is recognized in gains on financial instruments as shown on the previous slide.

Other expenses in the second quarter were approximately NOK 200 million lower than normal, due to COVID-19 effects, including less traveling, marketing and IT. Net impairment losses in the second quarter totaled NOK 2.12 billion. The Oil, Gas & Offshore segment accounted for 88% of this, mainly within Offshore. In this segment, stage 1 and 2 impairments decreased NOK 861 million as customers migrated to stage 3, but stage 3 impairments totaled more than NOK 2.7 billion. Offshore constitutes less than 1.7% overall exposure, but remains the most challenging sector.

Net impairment losses in other corporate customer segments totaled NOK 168 million, with 82 million in net reversals in stage 3. Stage 1 and 2 impairments increased by NOK 250 million, a result of negative migration for certain customers in travel related industries and the more negative forecast for world GDP this year than we used in the first quarter.

The overall outlook for the shipping segment was stable, but it increased stage 3 impairments for a few specific customers. This was curtailed by positive development for a few customers in stage 3 within the trade segment. Net impairment losses in the personal customer segment we're back to a low level of NOK 82 million reflecting the robust portfolio. Compared to the first quarter macro forecasts for Norwegian GDP is more negative this year, reflecting March and April numbers, but equally more positive next year.

We remind that there are still significant uncertainties around the economic outlook. Only 1.3% of the portfolio is in stage 3, and the overall portfolio is robust and well diversified. Repeat that we still expect losses to be highest in the first half of this year.

Moving on to capital. The leverage ratio increased 30 basis points to 6.8% in the second quarter, reflecting the stronger Norwegian kroner currency and lower deposits with Central Bank. The Common equity Tier 1 requirement, including 100 basis points in Pillar 2 guidance increased 10 basis points to 15.7% as a result of reduced risk weighted assets and the Pillar 2 requirement nominal flow of NOK 19.4 billion.

The actual common equity Tier level was strengthened by 50 basis points to 18.2% during the quarter. The headroom above the minimum requirement is thus at an all time high. The proposed dividend of $90 [ph] per share for 2019 and 50% of profits for 2020 are not included in the numbers.

Several factors explain the 50 basis points increase in common equity Tier 1, 50% of the second quarter profit after tax increased capital by 20 basis points. Reduced counterparty exposure for derivatives mainly due to the stronger Norwegian kroner currency increased capital by another 20 basis points. Other exchange rate effects strengthened capital by 10 basis points.

Lower deductions in capital also improved capital by 10 basis points. On the other hand, credit migration reduced capital by 20 basis points. In total, the actual common equity Tier 1 level was strengthened by 50 basis points to 18.2% as mentioned. The 250 basis point headroom above the capital requirement is 100 basis points higher than at the end of last year.

To sum up, the cost income ratio was 40.4% in the second quarter, in line with our financial ambitions. Return on equity and earnings per share are negatively affected by both higher than normal impairment provisions and Norges Bank's favorable policy rate. The Central Bank in June raised the policy rate forecast, but indicated that it will still take two years before the policy rate is increased again.

Return on equity is also negatively impacted by higher average equity. Dividends are usually paid in the second quarter while dividends for 2019 will be considered at an Extraordinary General Meeting no later than December this year. Return on equity nevertheless increased from 6.5% in the first quarter to 8.7% this quarter. Earnings per share increased 34% from the first quarter to NOK 3.06.

Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Thomas Midteide

Okay. We have seen a few sports analogies today. Sofie Peterzens called the report a home run. That was my personal favorite. We will obviously open up for questions as usual. [Operator Instructions] We'll start with Vegard and then Jan Erik.

Vegard Toverud

Thank you. It's in these times important to be first on the microphone. Vegard Toverud from Pareto. I have one question on the growth in the retail segment. So you have increased growth, you have increased prices, but still you're flat quarter-on-quarter on the growth. So it appears that you're potentially if this accounting and so on are correct you are losing some market share, so could you just discuss that?

And also, on the margin side, what are your expectations for the margins now in Q3 and Q4 given that all pricing effects are included? And then lastly, on the communication around loan losses, the communication on the highest loan losses in the first half, does that mean that you should also expect lower than Q2 loan losses next quarter? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you, Vegard. Good questions. Retail growth, you're right. The growth in personal customers is relatively flat for the quarter, but it is extremely important to take note of a huge change within the same quarter with slower activity in the beginning of the quarter. One factor that is relevant is the credit growth in the market, but also you need to bear in mind that people have prepaid more than they usually do, because this is a way to save money and be cautious.

So what we've seen is a much slower development in the beginning of the quarter, but again a strong pickup in the month of June. Overall you can say yes, we are giving away some market share, less and less so throughout the quarter. We are targeting still 3% to 4% growth for the year. And then the mix where we continue to prioritize personal customers and SMEs will be balanced out with growth in the larger corporate sector, but we are fairly confident that, that is a good number to target.

And margins yes, the full effect of the repricing is impacted in the numbers you see. Some attention probably to asset mix in terms of deposit and loans can impact margins going forward, but overall, this quarter is representative in terms of the impact of the customer repricings.

As for loans, you'll have to ask the additional question later on. Maybe Ottar will add some comments. For loan losses we're not guiding nominally, but we are saying and reiterating what we said that most of the losses are likely to come in the first and second quarter. The outlook or the level of uncertainty is substantially reduced. And I would say we've experienced a lot of positive development in an individual situation that we've worked through during the quarter, and there are no material changes to the risk profile and all of this is reflected in our current assessment of the portfolio.

The uncertainty in the challenging element again is related to the offshore sector, where we take additional reserves. This has been a situation ongoing for quite a while, but this encompasses all of the situation as we see it today, but of course, losses will vary from quarter-to-quarter and there can be company specific situations.

Thomas Midteide

Okay, Jan Erik and then Thomas Svendsen.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Yes, some questions from my side as well, Jan Erik Gjerland from ABG. Your trading has been quite, very strong, so to speak the last couple of quarters. What would be a sort of a normal level when the markets distortion goes away, so to speak, if you can say that, what will typically be your long-term guidance on your trading side? That's my first question.

The second one is a followup on, maybe [ph] on the loan loss side and that is, how comfortable are you now on the offshore side, as you said that's the really challenging sector? You are down to NOK 35 billion roughly in Norwegian kroner terms and you have probably around NOK 10 billion. So you have set aside quite a lot of money. What kind of situation will that move further to a negative situation and what should sort of be a brighter picture for the same kind of outlook if you can elaborate on that? Thank you.

Ottar Ertzeid

Should I start with customer trading?

Kjerstin Braathen

Sure.

Ottar Ertzeid

Customer trading in the sea area was quite normal in total during the second quarter. A bit lower on the FX side, reflecting a less international payments probably there as well, but somewhat higher on interest rates hedging, reflecting the actions of the Central Bank. With regard to equities, customer trading has been really higher in the second quarter than previously as commented upon already by the CEO. So in total, a fairly normal quarter forecast might be this in total.

Kjerstin Braathen

I can try to add some comments on the offshore area that we have highlighted as challenging. Again, there is a structural challenge with an oversupply in that sector related to supply vessels and rigs and the market need to consolidate and to balance the supply capacity towards the expected demand. Again, this portfolio now represents 1.7% of our portfolio overall. A substantial part of the exposure is in stage 3 where we have reserved 35% against the maximum exposure that is in stage 3.

We can add that the current reserve represents fully our view of the market situation and our expectations, but it is important to bear in mind that there is uncertainty in this sector related to individual companies and this can occur and there can be future losses also in the sector.

You asked what does it take in order to improve this market or deteriorate was maybe your reflections. But overall a right sizing of the supply is the most important thing to improve. What can deteriorate it is an even further harsher reduction of investments I would say into new projects overall. This has however, had a positive development throughout the quarter in relation to the development of the oil price and for Norway specifically, an improved outlook in view of tax changes to that sector specifically.

Thomas Midteide

Okay, Thomas Svendsen, Nordea Markets.

Thomas Svendsen

Yes, good morning. A followup on the loan loss question. Is it possible to quantify the fact that the oil price has increased more than 100% since April, how much that has impacted the provisions positively, if any? And also on the pure ordinary shipping segment loan losses has been quite low in the recent quarters, worthwhile one might imagine they could be higher, can you comment on that?

And also finally, on the commercial real estate, you have low loan loss provisions there. Could you comment on your view on that important sector in the loan book? And finally, on the dividend so, can you just remind us there the plan is to approve a dividend in December, and then I guess pay it out in 2021? And do you feel have your optimism increased regarding the possibility of approving a dividend given the situation? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

Good. The oil price in itself and short-term movements in the oil price has limited effect on our numbers and we have made no material changes to our estimates into the modeling of IFRS. So this has a very limited to no impact on our reserves this quarter at all. As for shipping, we have a robust portfolio. This portfolio has been reduced substantially in the past years since the financial crisis. It is now way below 4% of our portfolio, and we have a robust portfolio in each of the sectors.

There are obviously challenges in certain of the segments related to shipping, bulk and container to name a few. For containers, we have reduced our book by 50% in the past three years and our exposure remains with the selected strongest companies in the sector. So, the impact going forward will be related to trade and the consequences to trade, but we feel comfortable with our book overall, and the low reserves that we have taken so far.

Commercial real estate, we talked extensively to that during the first quarter. Again, reiterating that it was important with the cash compensation scheme that gave immediate relief to a lot of the tenants who were then able to pay back to their landlords. We are now in a situation where most businesses have opened back up again, and activity is converting to normal. And we are comfortable with our exposure in the commercial real estate sector.

Lastly on dividends, yes the plan is as Ottar pointed out during his presentation to decide on the 2019 dividend during an Extraordinary General Assembly in the fourth quarter this year. There has been an advice from the Systemic Risk Board in Europe to caution for dividend. Norway's response or the response of the Ministry of Finance that is the deciding body for this responded early July by pointing to their previous remarks given in March or early April, that they encouraged banks to be cautious with relation to dividend payment until the economic uncertainty was reduced.

Thomas Midteide

Okay, we'll open up for a few online questions from Rune Helland and then get back to you.

Rune Helland

Thank you, we got a question from Joakim Svingen from Arctic.

Joakim Svingen

What were the main drivers behind the soft growth in Q2, which was minus 0.5% currency adjusted?

Kjerstin Braathen

The growth on lending, I think on the personal customer side, we've already commented to the fact that it was a slow growth in the beginning of the quarter and also additionally impacted by more customers prepaying on their loans. We have managed the capital relatively tightly I think we should say in the larger corporate sector in view of uncertainty related to credit migration, and also in relation to currency fluctuations.

And keep in mind that our growth year-to-date is 2.8% if it's not adjusted by currency. So on larger corporate, we can manage the appetite on underwritings and syndications and are very focused on managing our capital efficiently. Again, I would like to add in the SME sector where we are not prioritizing tightly, we saw a very healthy growth of 1.8% for the quarter.

Rune Helland

We have another question from Johan Ström, Carnegie.

Johan Ström

What are your expectations for costs in the second half of 2020, will you postpone projects and higher activity increase costs from the Q2 level adjusted for the higher pension expenses?

Ottar Ertzeid

I think I already commented out in my comments that in the second quarter costs were approximately NOK 200 million lower than normal due to COVID-19 effects like almost no traveling, but also less order activity based costs including some on the IT side. So in that respect when activity picks up expect a reversal in that amount.

At the same time, we pointed ambitions we presented at the Capital Markets Day in November for total cost reductions amounting to NOK 1.5 billion to NOK 2 billion and what's happened since then just make us more even forceful in implementing those initiatives.

Thomas Midteide

Okay, Vegard and then a few more online questions.

Vegard Toverud

Thank you. I was just linking my question one and question two previously. So on the margin side is there any - I saw on the slides there were some fees and amortization and so on. So I'm just wondering if there are any one-off effects in the NII, which we shouldn't expect next quarter, which could weigh some on the margin side and maybe some Emerald [ph] capital or what you have not?

And also, if you're going to achieve those 3% to 4% of lending growth, and especially then on the retail side here, will you have to give slightly more on the margins in the competitive environment we have in Norway right now? Thank you.

Ottar Ertzeid

Sure.

Kjerstin Braathen

I'll address the beginning and then you can talk to the NII. Just to reiterate that our priority number one remains profitable growth, we say 3% to 4%. We will balance across the various segments, but we will not compromise on profitability. We still target more than 12% on any new incremental business we are we are doing.

Ottar Ertzeid

With regard to one-offs and NII in the second quarter that is at NOK 35 million positive one-off with regard to deposit guarantee fund as I mentioned already, so that's not the only item. With regard to funding costs an Emerald [ph] consequences, the Minister of Finance on the 2nd of July, approved our applications to make the bank the highest legal entity in the group. That will save us from the costs going forward and we just don't expect an increase in funding costs compared to the present situation with the current funding levels in the market.

Thomas Midteide

Okay Rune Helland, do you have more questions from our online audience?

Rune Helland

I got one question from Riccardo from Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

Reasonable to assume that fee income in Q2, 2020 is sustainable level as maybe above the normal investment banking fees are balanced by below normal money transfer fees?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think we've talked to the fees overall and run through each of the categories, investment banking, particularly strong this quarter. The nature of this business is impacted by market volatility. But again, we highlighted the trend that shows a very strong compound annual growth rate in that area demonstrating the results of our gradual investments to build strength and actually take market share in several of those categories.

Other elements have a more stable and growing development real estate brokerage, guarantee commissions for growing people want more guarantees for what they're doing. Sale of non-life insurance is definitely a sector that we intend to grow over time. We have talked to 4% to 5% ambition over time, but also stated that that could be challenging given the nature of this year.

Ottar Ertzeid

But please bear in mind that there are seasonal effects like the third quarter usually being a bit lower activity than for example the fourth quarter.

Thomas Midteide

Go to online. Rune?

Rune Helland

Okay, Jan Erik Gjerland, ABG.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Yes, just back to the capital situation, you have another 250 basis points question to the 15.7 requirement, if we assume that the 150 will return at some stage your 100 hundred basis points about even your 100 basis point management preferred, is that sort of a level you would be happy to have or is more zero where you would likely to be or is it a sort of a margin for your level you would like to be at currently? That's my first question.

Back to the margin side then, your order of the NII looks a little bit sort of high in this quarter, is that just a fluctuation which we should be happy to have or is that something special items inside that one, as well? Thank you.

Ottar Ertzeid

With regard to capital, we have 250 basis points headroom and on top of the 100 basis point implied to guidance. The Ministry of Finance has indicated at some stage the accounting sector for Basel will probably be increased again. That would increase the requirement with 110 basis points back to 16.8%. But even compared to that level we have significant headroom.

Going forward we would need to have some headroom due to fluctuations in for example risk weighted assets, but we have not given any specific nominal amount for how much that headroom should be. But for the time being as the numbers show we are at all time high and are very comfortable with the capital situation.

Kjerstin Braathen

On other net interest income, I believe you’re referring to the table in our fact book and the effect you see for this quarter is related to reduced income on our equity. So that is fully related to the development in money market rates.

Thomas Midteide

Okay I think that was the question list for now. It has been fantastic to see you here back in person and we hope you get a few spread-sheet free days during the next weeks. So see you later. Have a great day.