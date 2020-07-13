Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF) CEO Svenn-Tore Larsen on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCPK:NDCVF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call July 13, 2020 2:00 AM ET

Svenn-Tore Larsen - CEO

Pal Elstad - CFO

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Good morning and welcome to Nordic Semiconductor’s Quarterly Presentation for Q2 2020. Today together with Pal Elstad, our CFO, I will go through the results of previous quarter.

We continue to grow through Q2. Revenue and gross margin were above our guidance. We ended at $88.5 million in revenue. That's up 25.5% year-on-year and plus 26.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Our Bluetooth revenue accumulated to $70.1 is up 25.1%, again within our guidance of growth in Bluetooth between 25% to 30%. Our Proprietary revenue reached $16.4 is up 29.8%, strong growth and is mainly due to the coronavirus situation where people work at home and you find [ph] much more domestic PC equipment.

Our Cellular revenue reached $1.2 million, and our gross margin continue to be strong, and is very much influenced by high volumes of this new advanced System-on-Chips, and also it's affected by all the new equipment we bought more than a year ago to increase our time to high yield.

We had increased in our backlog, a strong increase if you look Q2, 2019 it was up 80%, and it's up 64% compared to Q1, 2020. What we see is that been accelerated technology adoption, and it's been demand across all the multiple markets. And if you start - deep diving into the backlog, we see that the top 10 customers only account for 40% of the backlog. It really showed that we have wide customer base and we also see that some of the small medium customers are becoming more medium customers. So the smaller customer are increasing their volumes. So all over its a very healthy backlog, and we're proud to present $202 million in backlog.

I will also point out that Nordic has shown to be a very risk - resilient organization and our business model is strong. If you look at how the sellers [ph] have been through this quarter, its being challenged [ph] in supply chain, we’ve been managing those. We have been sort of buffering a bit on critical parts to ensure that we can deliver the $202 million we have in backlog.

We see that our distributor inventory is at moderate levels. So basically the situation going into Q3 feels good. We've been very focused on avoiding any corona disease internally in Nordic and we now see - and we have been successful. We had no COVID-19 cases. And now we see that our employees gradually returning to a very safe and secure workplace. We will keep strict travel restriction and we also limited physical meetings, to ensure that we not get any next wave of corona into Nordic.

We continue to have high certification market share. Last quarter it was 43% market share. If you look through the year, it has been 46% accumulated market share. What we see is some of the smaller customers have not been able to get into certification with some of the new products, and I think it's due to the difficult situation we have had through the first half year, but if you analyze and look behind [indiscernible] registration we see strong contribution from Tier 1 customers in these numbers.

We have tracked our shipment of kits and we see that we continue to have strong kit shipments. There has been more than 43,000 kits shipped during the quarter. And there has been a significant contribution from the 52840. The 52840 which is the high end System-on-Chip from Nordic, the one with the highest ASP, significant about [ph] dollar contribution per ship. And it's exciting to see that the customer use of a microcontroller together with the integrated radio.

Cellular IoT kits accounted for 13% compared to 7% first half in ’19 and 11% in the second half of ’19. So again, good interest for our Cellular IoT products.

So usually I show some products below – that at our customer have launched in Q2. And the effects [ph] - company actually based in Norway doing gym management platform. It really tracks how much each of the guys in the gym are using the equipment, so you can optimize your equipment into each site [ph]

Phytec and Qorvo, this is two examples where we see Nordic, Bluetooth, along beside the ultra-wideband chip and you will see more of such products coming to the market the next half year.

We also have a cool application, I think its real cool, is Tekt Industry. It's based on the 9160 which tracks if there is violence, I will say, places it should not be violent, so it's really a system that could save environment going forward. It's based on trucks for example going into Amazon’s [ph] and if they go into areas they shouldn't be, it reported back. So protect the rainforest is sort of the idea with this product.

CoreKinect is a tracker monitoring fuel and fertilizer tanks. It's again a potential that is high and we look forward to see how these products come to do in the market. I think it's going to be towards 2021, we’re going to see it.

We've been having healthcare high on the agenda. Nordic’s has been talking about connected patient for years, now its happening. And we have some examples here, Sixgill Sense is a tracker that are used in hospital to ensure to find critical medical equipment when needed.

We also have Oral pH Monitoring System. It's really put onto your tooth and check how your health is and basically it take action if its needed. Cleanbox Technologies is doing mask cleaning and other hospital equipment cleaning.

Sani nudge is cleaning and sensor an ID to ensure that all personnel are following their routines and need to have a safe environment in the hospital. And the last one which I’ll talk a little bit more about later is CareTrac Technology. Its a remote patient monitoring system using 9160.

So throughout the quarter we've been continuing to expand the product offering. We are - we released the 52805. It's a part that is basically aimed at cost-constrained applications. We now have the 52820 in mass production, and we are continuing to strengthen and improve across the whole 52 Series product range.

We also -as soft are getting more and more important part of our product offering, releasing version 1.3 with support for the whole 52 Series. We also in the same 1.3 version supports Thread, Zigbee and Bluetooth mesh.

And as we are building up more and more support for different protocols, it's important for us to have a Toolchain manager and Nordic released their first updated Tool manager also through this quarter.

But what have we done mostly this quarter, we've been working with the new large growing ecosystems. So basically the Tier 1 customers are now building up new protocols to be able to have offering to the broad market to connect to their platforms and Nordic is been participating in all these initiatives. We’ve been building up our software teams to ensure that we have - that we are on track and may be ahead of our competitors and offer capability through these platforms.

We released CHIP source code and its using the 52840 as one of the reference platforms. As an important milestone for Nordic, we released our Version 8 of Apple HomeKit. And also the ZBOSS open initiative for Zigbee PRO Software were included in the last update of our software package. Lot of activity, a lot of people engaged.

Cellular IoT is progressing. If you look at this slide, you will find that we have now been certified with Telstra in Australia, and we have got regulatory certification in China. So basically now our 9160 SiP can be used in a new territory - two new territories in China and Australia based on the certifications achieved through this quarter.

It's been a little bit challenging because the team that we usually do this certification are not being allowed to travel. But we have been using our own internal field applications engineers to perform the test and support regulatory’s in different regions to achieve this through last quarter. And we will continue doing it for Q3 and we will add new operators in next quarter or this quarter.

So hear a case study on Cellular IoT in predictive maintenance, that's also something we talked about for some time to detect possible fault before it really happens. There's a German IoT design house, is called InnBlue and Italian tool manufacturer called MT that have launched a system where Nordic LTE on top of their monitors and a lot of sensors to ensure that they catch any misbehavior on these monitors. And we are proud to see they are using the 9160 to perform these tasks.

I said I’ll come back to medical device. ClearTrac, I mean, this is the first remote patient monitoring system for bladder dysfunction. Its uses our chip [ph] Dr. Brent Laing said that it's not possible to do this without the new cellular chips from Nordic. Again, we show that we enabled new markets because of our ultra low power DNA.

So I now hand it over to Pal Elstad, our Financial. Director.

Pal Elstad

Thank you, Svenn-Tore. Just before I start, if you have questions to the - to us after the presentation is done please send the mail to ir@nordicsemi.no and we will answer them after the presentation is done.

So, I'll jump to financials. As Svenn-Tore mentioned, revenues amounted to $88.5 million in the quarter and $158.7 million for the first half year, representing a 25% growth compared to last year's quarter and 28.5% compared to last half year. It's a strong revenue and it's well within our 20% to 30% targets.

Revenue came in above guidance which was 75 to 85 and also above the updated market numbers we gave two weeks ago. The reason for this is that towards the end of the quarter we got very strong numbers in consumer electronics and mainly home PC equipment and connected health as Svenn-Tore has been talking about.

Bluetooth represents about 79% of total revenue or $70.1 million, which is up 25%. Very special this quarter is our Proprietary business, that’s now at $16.4 million, had a growth of 30% versus last year. If you look at the last 12 months growth, it's at 2%. So still well above the single digit decline we have in our guidance. But this comes as a result of the strong growth [ph] for home offices.

I’ll now go to - go to each of the markets. Of course, as the overall revenue shows growth both compared to last quarter and last year, all the underlying markets are showing strong numbers.

First of all Consumer Electronics continues to be very strong with 8.1% growth compared to last year. Consumer Electronics is around one third of our total business and that will continue to be a very strong driver of the business. As discussed many times, mainly home PC equipment, both proprietary and Bluetooth Solutions.

Wearables continues to be one of our biggest markets with 11% growth compared to last year. The main driver of this growth is we have a very good design traction in - on the high-end System-on-Chips, especially in the Chinese market.

Then I’d like to highlight the Healthcare business which has 157% growth versus last year and now totals $14 million. This is up compared to the $5 million which has been the average run rate for the last nine quarters.

Of course, some of the growth in healthcare relates directly to the COVID situation and will be a little bit lumpy, but we have seen a trend shift in healthcare and we have very [indiscernible] side wins that are also outside pure COVID products. So where we see goods numbers in healthcare going forward. This was also mentioned in the Capital Markets Day in October last year.

Finally, in building, retail, the old favorite the city bikes [ph] is included there and city bikes is of course a popular product now that people don't want to take the buses.

I’ll jump to gross margins, gross margins came in at 51.9% this quarter. We have there in - thereby been able to consistently execute at margins above 50% growth – 50% margin targets. The higher than expected gross margin came as a result of continued high demand for higher end System-on-Chips, as well as favorable customer mix. In addition, having higher volumes and good predictability in our demand, that makes it possible for us to drive production costs down.

We expect this favorable product and customer mix to continue also in Q3. However, we want to reiterate our medium term gross margin range of 48% to 50% for the short-range business, as new customers and products will come in to the model. Also Cellular IoT will impacts when Cellular IoT starts getting higher revenues into the P&L.

I’ll now turn to operating model performance. As you can see the 25% growth and the higher revenue results in a EBITDA of $60 million or 18.1%, significantly up from the 13.9% a year ago.

Total R&D spending is now at 21%. So pretty close to the 20% numbers we're talking about four for the business, down from 23.8% a year ago. Also included in these numbers is the capitalization of intangible R&D. This was $2 million this quarter of this $0.6 million relates to the Cellular business. Last year it was $3.8 million, so we are capitalizing less than we have done in historical quarters, mainly due to the fact that the Cellular business is now more into the commercialization phase.

Although, we are spending less money [Technical Difficulty] guiding, the reason for this increase is that we did some investments in test capacity as we see higher demand coming. However in percentage of revenue, it's - we're continuing the downward trend and it's now at 5.6%. The main reason for this is that we were done with the large lab investments that we did a year ago. Q3, we expect to be at similar levels as in Q2.

Finally, I'll talk about our cash position. Overall in the very strong growth quarter, we managed to maintain a stable cash position at 125 – $124 million. We have operating cash flow of $5.3 million. This came as a result of the strong profits and offset by $8.6 million increase in net working capital. Although, we do have a strong growth in revenue, we were able to maintain the net working capital over the last 12 months revenue at around 26%.

We continue to have a tight cash management and optimized cash conversion. As a result, we have a cash balance of $124 million at the end of the quarter and total available cash of $160 million, including undrawn facilities. We still have drawn [ph] $40 million on the facility. All of this is kept in US dollars, so that we manage our FX.

Okay, Svenn-Tore, I'll let you do the final summary and guidance.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Thank you. So the important thing for Nordic now is to maintain the long term strategy and the targets. We stick to our strategic pillars. We are leading on connectivity. We should excite developers. We should have customer engagement. And customer engagement is an important point in this difficult times we have now where we can't travel.

We have been so fortunate to build up our customer relationship throughout quite some years now and it's easier to maintain a relationship on Zoom, Teams, on Skype platforms than create new by fronting [ph] customers. So we are in a good situation. Pal said we have less activity. Having said, we never had as much activity as now, it's been less travel activity. Basically we are conducting meetings on these platforms day and night and we really have an exciting time at the moment.

So we do customer engagement. We have to scale the business. We've shown that we can do that. We will continue to invest early where we see there is potential for strong business and we obviously have high financial ambitions.

We do have a solid market position. I just showed you this time in the ratio for the whole year, was 46% for the quarter was 43%. It really showed that we have a strong market position. We are actually market leader in Bluetooth Low Energy and we are going to continue to be so.

We have strong ties to vertical Tier 1 platform - consistence because this is what's come to dominate the connected world going forward. And we now see results that we are positioned for market leadership even in Cellular IoT.

We have ambitious targets, you have to have. We are aspiring to become a $1 billion company within the next five years. That was a statement we did in October last year still as valid as it was on the Capital Markets Day in October last year. And we have a long term ambition to be at 20% EBITDA margin.

We have a solid Q2 behind us. We also see a strong backlog and its support growth for Q3. So Q3 guidance range, we expect the revenue to come in between US$95 million to US$105 million. That's a growth between 16% to 28% year-on-year, 7% to 19% growth quarter-on-quarter. We expect the margin to be around 50% to 51%, as some of our larger Tier 1 customer will contribute to the growth in this revenue.

We should not forget that there's still risk and uncertainty regarding COVID-19 situation and it continues into second half. But there is also an upside in this situation. And that is - that we see that there is faster technology adoption, and especially in the connected area.

And last but not least, I mean, all the longer term drivers are in place to support our strategy. It's not only that we have a strategy, but we have all the drivers in place. And we are looking forward for the second half of this year.

I think that ends my presentation today. We are now open for Q&A. So, Pal can you come up and we see what we got - of questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A -Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. We have some questions, I will split it up on segments, so we can start with the backlog. Christoffer from DNB [ph] With 80% year-on-year jump in order backlog, is it fair to assume that we are likely to see a break with the seasonality pattern in Q4? Meaning should Q4 be at least as big as Q3 in term of terms of revenue?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

I think if you read the report, I think it is a very correct statement. We said that the backlog is evenly spread between the two next quarter. So the question - answer to your question is yes.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Then we have from…

Svenn-Tore Larsen

I also – will add some more, is obvious as we get the [indiscernible] ratio 43%, some of these new products will get into production, which means that we get the number of active customer will continue to grow and contribute to our revenue. So each quarter going out, as long as we maintain less assure [ph] we should grow.

Unidentified Company Representative

Then we have a question on the topic backlog again from Henry [ph] Arctic. Can you give some color on which segments are driving the strong step change in order backlog? And if order backlog includes new products from Tier 1 customers?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

We've been talking about here Tier 1 customers for many quarters now, and obviously it has to get into volume production at some time. And it does - we expect in Q - in the second half of this year. When it comes to segments, I expect to see more or less the same mix in segments, but at a higher level on each segment.

Pal Elstad

We mentioned that consumer electronics was the third [ph] of the business and we believe that will continue.

Unidentified Company Representative

We have another question from Henry on the backlog. Can you give any color on the length of your order backlog and the customer concentration - concentrating in your backlog?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Obviously, as have seen now there is uncertainties in the supply chain. So I expect that some of the larger Tier 1 customers are doing a little bit of insurance, basically placing orders ahead. And I will say that, that's represented in the backlog.

Unidentified Company Representative

We also have a question regarding the backlog from [indiscernible] Looking at the sequential and annual growth in your order backlog, it seems like an acceleration in momentum. However, the medium term guidance is unchanged. Is there any extraordinary drivers in the order backlog lag effects [ph] or reason that the two should not follow each other over time?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Basically if you look at the backlog and analyze the customer behind it, I mean, I think that we should guide a range that we are certain - feel secure with. And that's what we done and we stick to the guidance we've given.

Unidentified Company Representative

Then we go over to the topic revenue and Henry [ph] from Artic is asking Cellular is a new growth area. Any color on when you expect revenue to ramp? Can you give any color on which segments you now see growing?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

We've been saying that we expect a pickup of revenue in 2021. And we still have this as over a statement, and when it comes to segment, we are showing some here, - some on predictive maintenance. We have showed in healthcare and still we talk about logistics or asset tracking as another segment.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. And then we go over to guiding, Henry [ph] again, your Q3 guidance, could you give some more color on the split between Bluetooth to smart and proprietary?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

I think we've been very equal to what it was in Q2.

Pal Elstad

And also as I mentioned, the proprietary has been relatively flat over the last 12 months and we believe it will continue there.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

But [indiscernible] numbers up, so maybe a little bit more skewed towards Bluetooth Low Energy. Okay. Recently that we see quite a bit of the human interface devices, the keyboard, mice moving from preparatory to Bluetooth, especially in gaming products and gaming products are doing very well during this period we have behind us and we also expect it to keep growing in the second half of this year.

Unidentified Company Representative

From ABG we have a question the guidance. In Q2 last year your guidance for Q3 sales midpoint was plus 70% of the backlog reported in Q2, 2019. Now the guidance - the Q3 guidance midpoint is roughly 50% of backlog. This is much more conservative, if your duration of the backlog is constant. Can you explain the difference?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Last year we did not have uncertainty regarding supply chain and any corona circumstances [ph] that we have to multiply this guidance with.

Unidentified Company Representative

Then we go over to markets, Christoffer from DNB. There was a steep change increase in revenues from $5 million per quarter to $14 million per quarter on healthcare during Q2. Can you elaborate a bit on what is driving these steep change? And also help us understand if this is only a short-lived COVID-19 monitoring effect. Meaning should we expect it to come down again post COVID-19?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

It's very hard to have an exact answer on the question, but what we can say is that we are getting much more design wins into the healthcare segment than we ever had. And we also see from my presentation today that is spread of complete different products within the segment. That has nothing to do with the current situation.

So getting connected patients being in a hospital, getting all these leads connected to you, it's a nightmare for nurses, for doctors. So as soon as you have good protocols, good products that can support wireless monitoring, it's going to happen and usually during such a crisis like we live now, these changes take place.

Unidentified Company Representative

Then we go over to technology, we start with Bluetooth, we have a question from [indiscernible] What is the status on Bluetooth or LTE [ph]?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

The status is that Bluetooth Sig [ph] is pushing to get the standard ratified and as soon as the standards ratified we can comment more on Bluetooth audio.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then we have a question on proprietary Christoffer from DNB. As proprietary wireless continue to deliver revenue ahead of its expected production [ph] during Q2 should we expect this to be a less important revenue driver during Q3?

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Q3. No. If you look further, yes. We said that we expected a decline of around 10% during 2020. And we see that's not happening due to the crisis we’re in. But we also see there is a tremendous effort on moving from preparatory to Bluetooth on new products, PC peripheral products. So we expect to see the revenue moving from preparatory to Bluetooth. I think we can save [ph] time on this a year, maybe two. I think before we are going to see impact.

Operator

I think that's all for now. We apologize for presentation falling out. But hopefully the recorded version will have everything covered. So that will be available on the web later today.

Svenn-Tore Larsen

Thank you for everyone for the questions. bye-bye.

Pal Elstad

Have a great day.+