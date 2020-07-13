STORE, like many of its peers, disappointed investors early on in the pandemic with its rent collection results.

This article was co-produced with Nicholas Ward.

Although the broader markets have continued their rally in recent weeks, we've seen some of the highest quality REITs post weakness due to fears surrounding rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of further economic lockdowns.

REITs were already one of the most attractively valued sectors in the market coming into July due to their relatively poor performance throughout 2020 thus far and it appears that investors are willing to continue to avoid this sector.

However, we see the fear surrounding COVID as an opportunity to accumulate shares of some of the highest quality REITs in the world and in this piece, we'll be highlighting one of our favorites: Store Capital (STOR).

(Note: The CEO of Store Capital, Chris Volk, recently published this article on Seeking Alpha: Overcoming Net Lease Real Estate Investing Bias).

Rent Collection is the Name of the Game

As far as reliable income goes, it doesn't get much better than the triple net lease space. These landlords are able to pass along the vast majority of the ongoing costs of property ownership and maintenance such as taxes, insurance, and upkeep costs to their tenants, which allows them to generate some of the highest margins in the entire stock market.

(Brad has often said, "net lease" investing means "avoiding the 3 T's, referred to as taxes, trash, and toilets).

The catch is that the landlord must maintain high occupancy ratios and reliably collect rent. COVID-19 has created a problem in this regard, with many of the highest regarded triple net plays posting rent collection figures that are well below their historical rates.

Store, like many of its peers, disappointed investors early on in the pandemic with its rent collection results. In April, STOR originally reported collected 68% of its rent. In May, the company's original reporting claimed 64%.

These figures have since been readjusted higher due to tenant pre-payments of rent deferral agreements.

With these pre-payments factored into the equation, STOR collected 70% of rent in April and 67% in May. More recently, STOR provided a June rent collection update, which highlighted a 76% collection percentage with regard to scheduled rent and interest payments through June 15.

This announcement corresponded with the company maintaining its dividend and seemed to show that the company was headed in the right direction. The stock price rallied in response, trading up to nearly $26/share.

However, since then rising COVID-19 cases have raised concerns which inspired a double digit sell-off in recent weeks. As longer-term investors, we view this short-term weakness as an opportunity to get long this blue chip name.

Sticking to the Plan

In early June, we compared Store Capital to Realty Income (O) as a part of our head-to-head comparison series. Ultimately, Realty Income came away as the victor in that competition due to the higher rent collection figures that its portfolio had generated thus far throughout the pandemic.

In that article, we highlighted the fact that over the last decade or so, Realty Income has made a major effort to improve the quality of its tenant portfolio, drastically increasing its exposure to investment grade tenants.

O had previously reported that in April, 99.9% of its investment grade tenants paid rent. In May, 98.4% of its investment grade tenants paid rent. And, more recently, Realty Income provided an quarterly overview of its rent collection data, showing that in June, 98.9% of its investment grade tenants paid rent.

Source: O Quarterly Rent Update

O's overall rent collection continues to be much higher than STOR's and as we said, in the triple net REIT space, the name of the game is reliably collecting rent checks.

In that comparison piece, we criticized STOR's focus on middle market tenants a bit, due to its relative underperformance in this arena. We noted that historically, this middle-market focused has paid dividends (literally) for STOR.

The Store management team has built this empire on principles that involve seeking out the best value and highest quality opportunities a bit off of the beaten path.

STOR's growth has exceeded that of its peers because of this strategy and the opportunities that it provides. And, it was clear from company presentations that STOR's management team had no remorse or desire to change its plans with regard to seeking out gems in the middle market.

However, this strategy was being tested by an unprecedented healthcare crisis and we were happy to take the more conservative road with our Realty Income selection.

Yet, since then, STOR's underlying fundamental outlook and rent collection data has improved. This has caused us to become more bullish on STOR in the short term.

Furthermore, STOR's always candid and extremely eloquent CEO, Christopher Volk, recently published a letter to shareholders highlighting the necessity to overcome certain biases to really succeed in the triple net REIT space. This piece has forced us to question whether or not we were being unfairly biased against the company's middle market strategy and ultimately, increased our faith in the direction that Mr. Volk is taking his company.

The Dividend

As previously stated, STOR made relatively big news for income oriented investors on June 15 when the company announced that it was maintaining its quarterly dividend at $0.35/share amidst the COVID-19 concerns.

Due to STOR's relatively poor rent collection data early in the pandemic, there were fears that the company may be forced to cut its dividend. We expressed concerns ourselves. However, the company has posted higher than expected rent collection figures in recent months and appears to have over come tenant bankruptcy issues that we saw earlier in the year, allowing them to generate enough cash flows to comfortably pay the dividend.

In a recent COVID-19 update conference call, Volk said that his company's recent performance leads management (and the board of directors) to believe that the company will have the wherewithal to pay the dividend from operating cash flows rather than being forced to offer equity to shareholders and/or increase the debt load to support the dividend payment.

Volk also noted that part of the reason why STOR has been able to weather the COVID-19 storm thus far was its conservative fiscal management which allowed the company to enter into the pandemic with the "lowest dividend payout ratio in the net lease sector".

Obviously coming into the year, STOR management had no idea that COVID-19 would reek having throughout the United States. However, this just goes to show the importance of maintaining a margin of safety with regard to the payout ratio and a healthy balance sheet.

Alongside reliable cash flows, these two things make up the three-legged stool that support sustainable dividend growth.

So, with expectations for the company's $0.35/share dividend in place for 2020, we arrive at a forward dividend yield of 6.41%.

This annual dividend rate of $1.40/share represents a forward payout ratio of 74% when compared to the current analyst consensus estimate for 2020 AFFO of $1.89/share.

This yield is one of the highest that we see in the triple net space.

It dwarfs the 4.9% yield that Realty Income currently offers. It's slightly higher than the 6.2% yield that National Retail Properties (NNN) offers and the 6.31% yield that we currently see W.P. Carey (WPC) sporting.

The only triple net plays that we track at iREIT that currently have higher dividend yields are American Finance Trust (AFIN), which yields 11.92%, Global Net Lease (GNL), which yields 9.89%, and Spirit Realty (SRC), which yields 7.89%.

However, none of these three names with higher yields offer attractive dividend growth histories and they all have much higher AFFO payout ratios that STOR at the moment.

STOR has raised its annual dividend every year since becoming public in 2014. Since its IPO, STOR's strong operational performance has allowed it to post. Yet, it appears as though the COVID-19 environment pay put the company's five-year dividend growth streak at risk.

A lot will depend on whether or not we get the "second wave" of closures that some are calling for across the United States. We suspect that management will continue to take the conservative road with regard to its low payout ratio target and therefore, barring unforeseen AFFO growth in the second half, we don't expect to see the typical 6%+ annual dividend growth that STOR has become known for since its IPO.

However, even if the company is forced to pause its dividend growth in the near-term, when it comes to a combination of yield and dividend safety, STOR remains one of the most attractive REITs in the triple net space, if not the most attractive.

Valuation

After its recent sell-off, STOR trades with an 11.4x blended AFFO multiple. This P/AFFO ratio is well below the 15.4x average that shares have traded with since its IPO.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

When we look at STOR's fundamentals, we can't help but ask ourselves: Should a company like this be trading with a roughly 26% discount to its historical pricing multiple when its AFFO growth is only expected to shrink by 5% in 2020?

The answer is "no" due to the obvious disconnect here between the market's pricing premium and the expected performance of the stock's underlying fundamentals.

This disconnect is caused by short-term fear and as we've said, we view the irrationally low multiple that shares are trading with as an opportunity to accumulate shares.

Looking forward, we see consensus AFFO growth estimates that are essentially in line with historical averages. Analysts are calling for 5% AFFO growth in 2021 and 2022. Assuming the company hits these mid-single digit growth expectations, by the end of 2021, the company's AFFO/share will have risen back to the pre-COVID levels and by the end of 2022, it will be 4.5% higher.

Looking ahead, if we see AFFO of $2.08 by the end of 2022 and mean reversion back towards the 15.4x historical average P/AFFO multiple, we'll be looking at share prices in the $32/share area.

As value investors, we base a lot of our investing decisions on the idea of mean reversion. This means that investors buying the stock into weakness today, in the $22/share area have the potential to lock in capital gains of roughly 45% and total returns of more than 61%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

We believe that the market is presenting patient investors with a gift at these levels. It's rare that blue chips offer 20%+ rate of return expectations. Typically speaking, their premium valuations lower future total return outlooks. However, STOR's relative discount is steep here which is why we've been accumulating shares in several of our iREIT portfolios.

Obviously no one can know what the future holds, but we continue to have faith in Store's management team, its ability to facilitate positive long-term relationships with its tenants, and most importantly, to generate increasing cash flows with its real estate portfolio, and therefore, as more and more data has rolled in with regard to the company's performance throughout the pandemic, we've recently increased our rating on STOR shares from "Speculative Buy" to "Buy".

In short, we feel comfortable with not only the risk reward presented by the company's relatively low valuation, but also the apparent safety of the 6.4%+ dividend yield.

We also commend the management team for its transparency (writing articles and commenting on Seeking Alpha) and its discipline for maintaining a safe payout ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.