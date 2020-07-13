The stock is undervalued and has an upside of 45% on its way to a 5.5% FCF yield.

There are obvious industry headwinds in the pandemic, but these should moderate as people prefer personal transport over public transport.

CDK has a very solid record of growth over time, that goes for both sales and profitability.

The company appeared on the Magic Formula screen of July because of its high return on capital and high earnings yield.

Earlier this year, I resumed coverage of the Magic Formula. CDK Global (CDK) appeared in last screen of July. The stock has lagged the market and its IT peers over the past year or so. Because of its very strong position in its core market I think that this is a quality business that trades at a reasonable price.

The chart below shows the tickers of the 30 Magic Formula stocks that I identified earlier this month including sectors and industries. For more information about the Magic Formula, you can take a look at my last article about it.

CDK is a rather underfollowed stock on Seeking Alpha, with the last analysis on Seeking Alpha stemming from 2018, despite it being a solid mid cap company in an interesting business niche. The stock already intrigued me when writing the Magic Formula article. It seems like it is a reasonably good buy for this market, despite obvious near-term challenges. Perhaps the challenges are so obvious that this is what makes the stock attractively valued.

Magic Formula math

The Magic Formula bases its ranking on earnings yield and return on capital. The earnings yield is calculated as EBIT/EV and the return on capital as EBIT/(net working capital + net fixed assets).

CDK’s earnings yield is 8% (604m/7,480m) based on data sourced from Seeking Alpha. However, the company’s operating earnings in its financial statements add up to $487m but approach $600m when excluding a one-off litigation expense of $90m.

The aforementioned 8% is pretty high, but nothing extreme. The NWC is $42m when including the working capital for sale. Net fixed assets are $513m and I included ‘other assets’ as that includes contracts that do seem to be material to its operations and are definitely recurring. The return on capital is then 109% (604m/555m), which is very high. Compared to Acuity Brands (AYI), another ‘Magic’ stock that I analyzed recently, the return on capital is higher, but the earnings yield lower. That is fine but it shows that CDK needs more revenue growth than AYI does to justify its valuation.

Background and business model

CDK is a software provider for automotive retailers. It provides solution for acquisition, sales, parts inventory, car financing, maintenance, accounting etc. The company spun-off from ADP (ADP) in 2014 and the stock did well initially until it reached a peak in January 2018. At the time, the company was reported to be in talks with private equity firms to be sold for a rumored $10bn. This obviously didn’t materialize and the company’s market cap is less than $5bn today.

An advantage of CDK’s software is that everything is streamlined in one system. This opens up the possibility to optimize the system to maximize operational efficiency for dealers and also increases switching costs. The average client has a 20 year tenure with CDK. The company is geared towards the large dealer franchises and can count 7 out of the 10 largest US dealers among its clients. Based on a total US dealership figure of ~18,000, the market share of CDK should be close to 50% if we ignore Canada and independent used car retailers.

The company operates its core Dealership Management System, or DMS unit, split into CDK North America and CDK International. The company also has a Digital Marketing Business, which is put into discontinued operations as the company is selling it. The figure below shows how the company presents itself nowadays.

The company publishes the number of sites that its software package is used at, as well as the average revenue per site in its two geographic segments. A table with that data starting in calendar Q1 of 2017 is shown below.

Source: company data compiled by author. Table uses calendar quarters, shading indicates company fiscal years. Adjacencies represent adjacent industries such as heavy truck, agriculture and construction equipment.

It looks that though the company is large outside the US and must have a sizeable market share in other developed markets based on its customer sites, it doesn’t generate a lot of revenue per site in those markets. This looks to be an opportunity as some growth in revenue per site greatly adds to the total for CDK International.

Another thing that stands out is that the number of automotive sites in North America has declined in 2017 and stabilized over 2018 and 2019. That pattern is not worrisome as the number of light vehicle dealerships in the US has also stagnated over that time period.

I aggregated the North American customer sites and revenue and found that the average revenue per site has gone up while the number of sites remained the same. Note that revenue per site is not a pure proxy for ‘price’ as the number and breadth of solutions offered differs per customer.

Ideally we would also like to see an increase in dealerships/users/sites using CDK’s software. The company aims to grow revenue by mid single digits over the long-term. This doesn’t sound overly optimistic as it achieved a YoY revenue growth so far in the current fiscal year of 5.9% while it did 6.5% in FY19 and 3.9% in FY18. In my estimate, the organic growth was closer to 3% in FY19. For further context, the company reported 4% organic growth in Q2 (calendar Q4 of 2019). The components of the growth target are shown below.

A material opportunity is to grow its market share among independent used car retailers, which is now at less than 1%. The company has expanded its offering about one year ago with a ‘Flex’ offering for small dealers.

One still undiscussed item is the competition. In my search, I have come across two main competitors: one is Dealertrack, the other Reynolds & Reynolds. From the several message boards that I have frequented to try to understand this industry, I got that R&R is most expensive, CDK is also perceived as expensive but seen as the benchmark, and Dealertrack is cheaper than CDK. Though opinions vary wildly, I observed a correlation between perceived quality (of product and service) and perceived price points.

Frequent complaints about CDK’s software that I came across are that it is ‘glitchy’ and that one has to go through many screens to log a sale. In a recent earnings call, the CEO addressed the last complaint:

“[O]ne of the biggest complaints I hear during my visits with dealers, […] is about simplifying our quoting, contracting, configuration, installation and billing process. […] Over the next two years, dealers will experience a much simpler sales process, with tools that show the configurability of our products and result in a much better installation experience and simple easy to understand invoicing.”

I always find it a positive when companies recognize issues their products have and address them with actions. In this case, the company also created a COO role.

Looking at the big picture, CDK has such a large market share and can afford to spend so much on development of its software, that the company should be hard to beat. Also, in this day and age, it may seem unappealing to software developers to invest in dealership applications. This has the potential to reduce competition over time.

To me, it looks like CDK's DMS business is in a good place and the company has a plan going forward. One undiscussed line of business is digital marketing, a segment that the company put in discontinued operations.

Digital Marketing Business or discontinued operations

The digital marketing business has not been doing well lately. Its revenue plummeted and earnings were hit by a valuation allowance. This is only partly a result from the pandemic.

The numbers may look awful, but perhaps the worst part is the timing of the sale after the segment has been on sale for almost a year. A final deal was struck with a private equity fund on April 21st, when it was agreed that CDK would get a $24m 10 year note receivable from a newly created entity that includes the acquired assets, plus a 15% interest in the business CDK just gave away for practically nothing. However, the market largely anticipated this and the response upon announcement of the sale was relatively modest.

Industry outlook

It is likely the industry outlook that explains much of the poor performance of the stock for this year. One important event in this context is the lowering of FY20 guidance. Though the company has a very stable subscription-based revenue model, it felt compelled to waive fees to clients for some time. There are obvious headwinds in the automotive industry, especially during the lockdowns. As data from the National Automotive Dealers Association shows, light vehicle sales are still down sharply both YTD and Year over Year.

The good news for CDK is that there is a difference between fleet sales and retail sales. In June, retail sales were down by just 6%, while fleet sales were down a whopping 73%. Of course, retail sales are dealership-intensive, so this is a positive for car dealers. But NADA also says that this was driven by generous manufacturer incentives. So we shouldn’t necessarily take this as a lasting V-shaped recovery.

It is positive, as highlighted in a 2019 presentation, that the company is less cyclical than the end market for cars. During the global financial crisis, car sales dropped by 30%, while CDK revenues dropped only 10%. In that period the bankruptcies of GM and Chrysler also caused the close of 3,000 dealer sites.

Nevertheless, the success of CDK ultimately depends on the long-term success of its customers. Good news is that the average new car dealership was still profitable for the year in May, according to data from NADA. That is despite a sharp 19% revenue decline, which was for a large part compensated for by cost cuts. Averages of relevant credit ratios have also changed relatively little since last year as shown in the same NADA report.

What I find also an interesting data point is the sharp recovery in gasoline sales, despite the fact that many people work from home and are still advised to stay at home.

I think that this is partially caused by people who shun public transport and air travel. It could well mean that car usage and sales get relative boost that lasts into next year.

Cash flow

As in my analysis for Acuity Brands (AYI), I would like to zoom in on CDK’s cash flow generation and use. An important difference with Acuity Brands is that CDK has to top up its free cash flow with borrowings in order to cover its cash outlays. A large item for CDK has been dividends and share buybacks. Generally, it is positive that the growth strategy of the company is organic and it’s also good to see that shareholders are rewarded. On the other hand, this is a deliberate alteration of the capital structure and I believe that, though in theory it shouldn’t matter much, enterprise values are usually higher for companies with a lot of debt. In other words: this was nice for shareholders of the past, not necessarily so for shareholders of the future who must pay the full (perhaps inflated) price of the shares and bear the company’s debt.

Source: author’s own calculations.

However, it doesn’t seem like shareholders did very well over the past five years. CDK lost 24% while the Nasdaq US mid cap Software Index rose by a spectacular 160%. A small detractor would be the acquisition in FY19 of ELEAD1 that brought in a low amount of identifiable revenue but cost $500m, or 10% of the company’s current market cap.

For full context, starting in its FY 2015, the company spent over $2.8bn on buybacks and the market capitalization is less than $5bn today. Though the buybacks were very material, the stock suffered. It somehow reminds me of IBM (IBM), that also took on debt to give money to shareholders while its revenue stagnated. It’s perhaps a lesson that increasing leverage on the way down doesn’t work. This is also evidence that investors don’t blindly buy software, but differentiate.

Valuation

That said, the company doesn’t really seem to be on its way down. Its revenue, gross profit and operating income have increased every year with the exception of 2017 due to the reclassification of the marketing activities to discontinued operations. It is mostly the valuation of the stock that has been on its way down.

A dropping EV valuation and rising debt are often a recipe for steep drops of the stock price. In this case it helped that the EBITDA of CDK has been rising.

This still leaves us the question of what the company is worth. In 2018 and 2019, the company achieved a FCF of just below $400m. The current enterprise value is 7.5bn and this represents a cash flow yield of 5.3% to EV and 8% to market cap.

A cash flow yield on market cap of 8% is high and given that the company has grown steadily over the years, I think that the stock is relatively cheap. I think it would be reasonable to factor in 3.5% organic revenue growth for the foreseeable future under its current cash flow profile. For a business with this stability and leverage, a 'no growth' earnings yield should be 9% in my opinion. This would be consistent with an earnings yield on EV of 6%. Subtracting 3.5% for FCF growth (note that I assume that FCF will grow as slow as revenue) would mean an FCF yield of 5.5% and would suggest a share price of $58, or 45% upside.

Looking at it another way, the (retracted) guidance issued in February mentioned a midpoint EPS of $3.40, which, if we take that as a run-rate, would be a P/E of 12. Of course, we are not in that place anymore and 2020 will see a hit. However, I think that the pandemic is become beneficial to car sales over the next twelve months and this can offset the effects that are expected from a higher level of unemployment.

In this market, there are very few stocks that are really cheap (barring those with existential risks), but CDK offers quality and steady growth at a very reasonable price.

Conclusion

It looks like CDK is in an attractive software niche where it has an very strong competitive position. This is evidenced by its attractive return on capital, high and stable market share and its ability to increase revenue, gross profit and operating profit every year whereby the last metric shows the strongest growth over a 10-year period.

The stock seems reasonably valued and it looks like the company, as well as its customers, will weather the epidemic quite well. This is a typical Magic Formula stock in so far we have a strong but reasonably cheaply valued company that has recently suffered a setback in its growth outlook. This is certainly an interesting stock for many quality and value oriented investors.

