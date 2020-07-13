Source: Qualys

Qualys (QLYS) offers a balance of growth and value for investors seeking exposure to cloud stocks. Qualys has demonstrated the ability to defend its market share while managing free cash flow. This rare capability will make it attractive to value investors. Pressure from competitors abound. Winning new deals might be tough. Regardless, Qualys will trudge along, given the favorable market tailwinds expanding its total addressable market.

Demand (Bullish)

Cloud-Threats-Prioritization-EDR-SIEM-ARR

Qualys offers a complete vulnerability management platform to address cyber threats. Demand has been driven by the need to secure online resources and cyber activities from rogue actors. Qualys' fast-evolving platform will ensure it adds more value to existing customers while driving greenfield wins. Its ability to adapt where it matters most means it will remain a strong contender to win market share as more enterprises migrate their workloads to the cloud.

Compared to competitors, Qualys' growth factor (guiding for 12% revenue growth in Q2'20) isn't the most attractive. This might make the stock less favorable. This might also impact momentum. Regardless, Qualys has the capacity to turn the tide as it adds more capabilities to its platform.

Business/Financials (Bullish)

Platform-Market Expansion-Margins-BuyBack-Liquidity

Qualys is evolving the capabilities of its platform to add more value to its customers. In the past, it has mostly focused on vulnerability assessment, web security, patch management, and security compliance. Going forward, Qualys is adding more capabilities in asset discovery, cloud security, endpoint detection and response, security analytics, and malware detection. The cloud security market is still up for grabs. These capabilities will make it easy for customers to assess the security apps they need without the need to integrate with external platforms. It will also make Qualys' platform more attractive to prospects.

Source: (Author, GAAP using data from Seeking Alpha)

Qualys is able to achieve its platform improvements at margins that are more attractive compared to its competitors. This is partly assisted by its cheap operating cost. Its cash flow is also solid (driven by a positive contribution from earnings). Qualys is currently ramping its buyback program. This signifies its huge cash deployment options. Qualys' earnings growth makes the buyback program compelling. The total cash on its balance sheet stands at $332m. This drives its positive working capital. Its balance sheet is also supported by its attractive current ratio of 1.8. It's not clear if it will be willing to make more acquisitions in the future as it needs to innovate to grow market share. However, using the partnership route to grow the breadth of its brand isn't a bad strategy in the short term.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Partnerships-Integration-Global Expansion

Qualys is adding more capabilities to its platform to boost its brand while growing market share. Qualys' strength lies in vulnerability management. This advantage is being challenged by cloud security players adding capabilities in security posture management and security instrumentation.

On the other end of the competitor landscape, we have observability platforms that have easy access to cloud data assets and network traffic. As a CISO/CTO migrating workloads to the cloud, you'll occasionally task your observability vendor to monitor cloud assets and possibly extend their logging solutions to provide SIEM and EDR services. You're going to get a positive response from Datadog (DDOG), Elastic (ESTC), and even Dynatrace (DT). This shouldn't undermine the depth of the capabilities that robust vulnerability management platforms bring to the table. However, it's an early hint of what the future of cybersecurity will morph into. If you're not a network security vendor, it can be a bit challenging because observability platforms are coming for your lunch.

As a result, Qualys is retooling to enter attractive markets like EDR, SIEM, and OT (operational technology). This is a unique strategy compared to Tenable's laser focus on vulnerability management and Rapid7's focus on security operations. In the short term, this strategy will reduce churn while driving expansion from existing customers. Greenfield growth will require more internal innovation or acquisitions due to the congestion in the EDR space. The SIEM space is more promising if Qualys can win on pricing. This will lead to more margin sacrifice or cash depletion.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

Analysts-Momentum-Cash Flow-Growth

Source (Author, using data from Seeking Alpha, peers include ZS, TENB, RPD, FEYE, PFPT)

Cloud security companies are valued for their growth in addition to the robustness of their platform. Qualys is investing in reinvigorating its growth factor. Its investments in EDR, SIEM, and cloud security is a good way to manage churn and drive upsell from its installed base. Asset management helps with insight gathering and decision science. The cash flow from asset management won't be huge; however, it will feed new initiatives like EDR, SIEM, and malware protection. Most of the new value will be delivered to its existing customers. The SIEM space has players like FireEye (FEYE), Rapid7 (RPD), and Splunk (SPLK). Therefore, pricing flexibility will be minimal. This drives the tepid outlook for QLYS, with analysts guiding for low double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021. Also, short interest has been on the rise, and Qualys is currently trading at analysts' average price target of $105.

When you throw in its huge margin and cash flow, we have enough catalysts to cover the weak growth factor. This will make Qualys appealing to value investors seeking cloud stocks with a balance of growth and profitability.

Risks

Demand-side risk factors are minimal. The expanding cloud security market plugs the market saturation risk in niche segments like vulnerability management. Execution risk isn't a concern as Qualys has been on top of its game with the evolution of its platform apps. Qualys has one of the best financials in the cloud security space. It has ample liquidity, and EPS will benefit from its share buyback program.

The major risk factor will stem from competitors. Most network and endpoint players are adding security modules to their platform. These modules include solutions for vulnerability management, EDR, cloud security, and IoT security.

Macro worries can be assumed to be priced in via the stimulus package that was announced in April. Stack risks are minimal as Qualys derives most of its capabilities from internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Valuation worries are minimal due to Qualys' attractive value factor, which benefits from EPS & FCF growth. Investors should be wary of innovation from competitors and substitutes from observability players.

Conclusion (Hold)

Qualys offers more stability for investors seeking exposure to cloud stocks with a rare balance of growth and profitability. Demand-side and macro tailwinds will continue to benefit cloud stocks. Qualys' value factor also plugs the oversubscription risk. Management is executing well on driving more value for existing customers. Winning new deals might be a challenge due to competition. Regardless, Qualys will pull through as it is currently putting up a big fight. Short term growth investors seeking outsized gains might not get what they desire with Qualys. Hold for the long term to enjoy the best alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.