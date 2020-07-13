The biggest pushback with this name is valuation, which is currently ~38x forward revenue, implying strong results over the next several quarters.

Zscaler (ZS) recently reported a much better than expected Q3 a while back, with revenue growth actually accelerating to 40% and billings growth remaining even more impressive at 55%. This company has been a clear beneficiary of enterprises transitioning to a work from home environment as the need for seamless internet security has increased more than ever.

Given the strength during the quarter and strong underlying demand trends in the market, management raised their guidance for the full year. Investors quickly solidified their bullish positions in the name given the secular trend of working from home could stay for a long time.

In addition, the company announced the pricing of a new $1 billion convertible senior note due 2025, with an interest rate of only 0.125%, pretty much free money. While the company maintains a strong balance sheet with good liquidity, the extra $1 billion will help as they continue to re-invest heavily into the company to achieve strong growth.

Zscaler is one of the leaders in the cloud-based security market, and their valuation is a testament to investors' confidence in the long-term potential. The stock immediately popped nearly 40% in the days following their recent earnings and has continued to go up from there.

Since announcing the convertible notes a few weeks ago, the stock has risen another 15%. As companies continue to shift to a work from home model, the need to have strong internet security protocols in place increases even more, thus benefiting the likes of Zscaler.

The company has historically beat and raised expectations during the quarterly earnings reports, however the current valuations seems to already bake in very strong results over the next two years. At over 24x FY22 revenue, that being two full years out, I find it challenging for valuation to push much higher in the near-term.

Billings growth during the most recent quarter was very strong at 55% and this could translate into near-term revenue growth above expectations. However, with current valuation already baking this into the stock price, investors should use a little more caution when looking to build a position in the name ahead of the quarter. Nevertheless, the company is poised to maintain their above average revenue growth rates for the next few years, leading to a long-term buy on the name.

Brief Q3 Earnings Recap

Revenue during the quarter grew an impressive 40% to $110.5 million, which was nicely above expectations for ~$106 million and actually accelerated from the 36% growth last quarter despite the more challenging macroeconomic environment. As companies started to increase their workloads from home, the need to have strong and secure internet security has increased in tandem.

Billings continue to be a good indicator for future growth, as billings collectively represent deals the company has won but have not yet collected revenue on. Billings grew 55% to $131.3 million, a significant improvement from only 18% growth last quarter. Despite significant growth and expenses from transitioning to a work from home environment, the company reported operating margins of 8%, which were similar to the year ago period. Investors will start to focus more on profitability levels over the next few quarters given revenue growth is not likely to continue to accelerate longer-term.

Given the strong performance during Q3 and continued strength in underlying trends, the company raised their full-year revenue guidance to $422-424 million, up from the previous range of $414-417 million. Billings were also raised to $529-531 million, up from $512-517 million. While there is only one quarter left during the company's fiscal year, investors have already started to focus on FY21 and FY22 for valuation purposes.

Senior Note Offering

A few weeks ago, the company announced the pricing of their new $1 billion 2025 convertible senior note, with an interest rate of only 0.125%. To many investors, that's pretty much a free $1 billion check for the company to re-invest into their business.

Zscaler has benefited immensely from the transition to a work from home environment, as many companies look to increase their internet security protocols. This extra $1 billion gives Zscaler increased ammunition to invest in near-term projects in order to capture additional customers. While the company likely did not absolutely need to $1 billion at this time, with such a low interest rate and with customer demand spiking in the near term, it makes sense.

The low interest rate will require minimal interest expense over the next five years and the benefit of immediately using the $1 billion far outweighs the interest expense payments. Since the company announced this a few weeks ago, investors welcomed the cash and the stock has been up 15% since.

Valuation

After reporting earnings a few weeks ago, the stock initially popped nearly 45% the following two days and has increased even more after the senior note offering. Like many other investors, I immediately looked at valuation to understand whether or not this significant pop was well deserved or a bit over-hyped.

The company reported a very strong quarter for both revenue and billings growth, which undermines the company's success they are seeing in their salesforce and the current demand from customers. The rapid shift to working from home has caused many enterprises to re-evaluate their technology spending and direct security spending to the right buckets. With employees working outside of the office, the need to have superior internet security increases dramatically, thus, Zscaler's services have become even more valuable than before.

Over the long-term, Zscaler will continue to benefit from more companies maintaining a work from home environment. The company is poised to remain a market leader for many years to come and long-term investors should feel confident about their positioning.

The above chart does a good job showing just a few of the winners resulting from the global pandemic and the massive shift to corporations encouraging employees to work from home. All of these companies have one main thing in common, they offer software subscription services that are relatively simple to implement in a work from home environment. Thus, they have all seen their forward revenue multiples expand significantly.

The stock has a current market cap of ~$16.4 billion and with cash of ~$400 million and now $1 billion debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$17.0 billion. While management recently raised their FY20 revenue guidance to $422-424 million, we should start to look at both FY21 and FY22 for a better understanding of valuation.

Currently, expectations for FY21 are revenue of ~$555 million, or just over 30% growth for the year. This also represents a current valuation of ~30.6x FY21 revenue. However, the company has seen a lot of success with their sales and demand, and growth could actually come in above expectations next year. When looking at FY22, revenue could grow another 25%, which means we could see revenue reach ~$700 million. Using this for FY22, this means valuation is 24.3x FY22 revenue.

While valuation does remain at the high end of comparable software-based companies, Zscaler continues to grow revenue at impressive rates and current expectations could prove to be conservative. Billings growth demonstrates the strong underlying demand in the marketplace and as the company continues to gain scale, they will become better positioned to benefit from economies of scale

I remain a long-term bull for Zscaler, however at the current valuation, revenue growth needs to sustain at least 25%+ over the next two years for the current valuation to begin to be justified. Anything short of that would mean the sock is overvalued and investors should start using a little more cautious around this name.

The biggest risk to the stock right now is valuation. Companies that have higher valuations tend to fall hard if results do not live up to expectations. For example, if revenue or billings growth were to disappoint in the coming quarters, the stock could see their valuation take a bit hit. Given the uncertain economic environment, companies may be less willing to complete IT spending deals in the near-term and would rather push these off until business activity returns to normal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.