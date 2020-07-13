Those that have weathered the storm so far are attractive.

Conservative triple net lease REITs are interesting because of the low rates outlook and their elevated yields.

REITs have been in the eye of the COVID-19 storm, for obvious reasons. Lockdown hammers tenant revenues and, therefore, REIT income.

But REITs are also plays on interest rates. And we know rates are not going up any time soon without a strong recovery that reduces the risk of distress for REIT tenants.

We saw the effect of low interest rates in 2009-10. The market comes looking for equities with dividend "pulse" as soon as concerns switch from crisis management to income.

As an investor trying to navigate between these two facts of life - risk vs rate sensitivity - you need to latch onto what information you can in order to have a firm foundation for your decision making.

Store Capital (STOR) is a good place to start

The stock offers some simple dimensions here. First, it is yielding 6%. It used to yield 3%. You don't need to work too hard to see how it may double if it were to recover fully.

Source: Google

But you aren't interested in a double, yet, so push it to the back of your mind. A very bullish economic scenario would do it, but you can't bet on one. Flare-ups of COVID-19 and nervousness around future pandemic risk are likely to hold the market back from assuming "full normalisation" for now.

But there is still a reason to invest in STOR without looking for dramatic doubles

STOR is proving resilient.

With the yield it offers, at more than 6%, this means you do not have to chase riskier income stocks.

Here is CEO Christopher Volk on the recent update call.

STORE is maintaining our $0.35 dividend and we'll pay it as scheduled on July 15. The announcement reflects our Board's desire to maintain our dividend, together with our view that the payment of 2020 dividends, inclusive of our challenging second quarter, will neither erode our liquidity nor elevate our leverage. Given the positive impact of sector re-openings, which will be evident to you from our improved June performance, we expect to pay our fiscal year 2020 dividends from operating cash flows.

This was good news. At the previous analyst call, which was held to discuss first quarter results, Volk said he wished to see more information before confirming the dividend would be paid. Now, he has the information he said he needed and STOR has served its shareholders well. Any questions about its dividend commitment have been answered after a severe economic disruption.

CEO Volk then obligingly set out the reasons for this confidence. And they read like a checklist of key facts about STOR.

Our ability to maintain this dividend through this global pandemic is owed to the tenacity of our customers, the exceptional work of our team, the vitality and relevance of business sectors that faced mandated closures in April and May and to our historic financial conservatism, which saw us enter this difficult period with the lowest dividend payout ratio in the net lease sector together with the corporate leverage that we had, which was the low end of our target range.

Let's break this statement down a little.

Tenacity of customers

Well, instead of 'tenacity', think 'strong coverage of rental expenses'. Prior to the crisis, STOR's tenants had rent coverage of 2:1. STOR bases its relative optimism regarding its cash flow on discussions with tenants over the last few months. The coverage ratio means STOR tenants can maintain rental payments after a dip in sales.

Importantly, STOR focuses on unit level profitability, which means it works off the financial statement of its tenants' business at the individual locations it lets to them. Tenants in the course of restructuring tend to try to remain in profitable addresses. This approach reinforces STOR's resilience. 70% of its tenants are investment grade, but within this, STOR is also ensuring it deals with these tenants' more profitable business units.

STOR considers this approach the foundation of its investment process.

Source: Company Presentation

Connected to this, it's worth remembering that STOR tends to acquire properties at or below their as new replacement cost and sets rent at or below the market average for comparable properties. Again, this gives STOR some margin for error.

To sum up, profitable rental units, strong cash coverage of rent per customer, reasonable entry prices for acquisitions, and conservative target rents all increase durability in a crisis.

And the crisis is easing, at least for now.

Vitality and relevance of business sectors that faced mandated closures in April and May

The recent update call confirmed things are coming back. To summarise:

Cash collections for the month of June on the active portfolio were 76%, up substantially from 64% in the month of May.

Increase in rent collections from May to June was led by health clubs, full-service restaurants, and family entertainment as they reopen.

The improvement between May and June was in line with reopenings geographically.

91% of STOR sites are open or partially open, up from 85% a few weeks ago and just 65% in April.

Only one new rent deferral request in June.

98% of active June portfolio rents have been resolved.

It is difficult to see the market completely ignoring this as data about the experience of STOR customers after the market low on 18th March roll out.

Financial Conservatism

We saw above that STOR has a conservative "stack" of components in its approach to acquisition, rental rates, and analysis. It also has a conservative payout ratio, despite handsome dividend increases since 2015.

Source: Company Presentation

The payout ratio shows you that STOR can take quite a hit to revenue and still pay its current dividend. While the second quarter was certainly messy, STOR felt comfortable keeping to its dividend target.

REIT investors should always take a haircut on their estimation on a stock's yield over a ten-year period to accommodate a recession in their outlook. We are in the midst of such haircuts now, but the business is already emerging.

Conclusion

In maintaining its dividend during a very tough quarter, STOR is signalling its view that the disruption will be temporary and underlining why it operates in a framework of financial conservatism.

I will look to open a position in STOR in my own investment portfolio over the next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.