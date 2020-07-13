This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

Forescout was the top cash merger arbitrage performer last week as traders were encouraged about the prospects of a successful deal consummation. The stock rose steadily throughout the week helped by a variety of positive news. First of all, news of the Q2 earnings report suggesting figures were to be ahead of the market consensus. Also contained in that particular 8-K filing was a reference to the ongoing takeover dispute with Advent. Michael DeCesare, CEO and President of Forescout Technologies said:

I am extremely proud of our team’s performance. We remained focused and executed well, despite macroeconomic challenges and the impact of ongoing litigation with Advent International. The strength of our quarterly results shows the compelling value proposition for Forescout’s solutions and that we can execute and deliver despite obstacles. We believe Advent’s claims are without merit, and we are continuing to pursue our rights under the existing merger agreement.

Then on Friday it was reported Advent had asked the case, currently set for July 20, to be adjourned because "because the original lenders for the Forescout acquisition terminated their debt commitment." Advent says it has contacted alternate lenders with no luck and is willing to agree to a deal termination date extension.

The tone of this language is of particular note. Previously Advent had appeared confident any court action would result in their favor and that Forescout would be found at fault. This latest twist appears to lessen that stance and with FSCT resolute in their defense of no wrongdoing this outcome has become a lot more difficult to call. We believe the rise in the stock price reflects the increased probability of an amicable resolution. Whereas we may have been tempted to take a small speculative position previously, at these levels, we will decline to do so. The stock finished up for the week by $3.22 at $24.79, a fall of 14.93% against an offer price of $33.00 from Advent International. Although the simple spread may look tempting at 33.12%, we are not looking to take a position in this stock at this moment in time.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

BREW suffered a reversal of fortunes this week following last week's successful run. The stock had been progressing well as asset disposal news was welcomed by traders and the deal closing probability increased. However, during the week if was revealed the company may face an “uphill battle” getting DOJ approval as third parties have raised issues with the current disposal plan. Although this point was thinly reported in the wider media it still managed to have a significant effect on the stock price.

This latest development appeared somewhat unexpectedly. It was previously assumed the sale was progressing. Subsequently, the stock moved down $0.48 or 3.07% to $15.15 against a $16.50 offer from BUD. The leaves the simple spread at 11.72%. The expected completion date is unchanged from the previous guidance of "the transaction is expected to close in 2020". We shall maintain our position for the time being.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued its rally during the week and despite a dip on Thursday posted yet another impressive return. Traders welcomed non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers Report as it moved back to an expansionary reading. This does perhaps highlight the growing gap between the technology led recovery in the broader market and the traditional manufacturing base. Despite the continued surge in fresh covid cases, traders are focusing on the longer term and seem content to accept any temporary halt to the economic recovery as some states curtail or even suspend their re-opening programs. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 1.72% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) had a more subdued climbed through the week. The positive performance was helped by the rise in financial targets such as by TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and E*Trade (ETFC) and FSCT and FIT. The broad based short instruments used to hedge the deal spread risk appear to have made little impact enabling the index to move ahead. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 1.24%and continues it positive run.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.78% SPY 1.72% Index Dispersion 5.38% VIX (1.41)% Winners 9 MNA 1.24% Losers 5 ARB.TO 0.09% Week Ending Friday, July 10, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads performed well last week extending their positive run. Traders were buoyed by the announcement of new deals offering new investment opportunities at a critical time as well as interpreting the announcements that the deal making process is feasible in these troubled times. The winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 9 to 5 with 1 non-mover. There were 5 cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 0.78% whilst the dispersion of returns was 5.38%. The figure is significantly above the 3-month average and the long-term look-back period. It is one of the highest recorded figures in recent weeks. The positive performance of the portfolio was primarily attributable to the gains made in FIT and the recovery by FSCT. Gains were also made in 58.com and ACIA.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 29.86%. This is marginally higher than last week's figure of 29.18% and is due to the advances mentioned above and the inclusion of new deals such as National General Holdings and SINA Corporation. As we move into the third quarter, we expect various announcements regarding the updating of deal closing timelines and will update our numbers accordingly. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 17 deal constituents. Traders are once again cautioned against rushing into deals simply as a way of employing capital whilst genuine opportunities become scarce.

