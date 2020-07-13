Investment Conclusion

We are bearish on shares of Papa John's International (PZZA). Our Sell Thesis on the company is based on our conviction, that longer term, the turnaround effort currently being undertaken will be unsuccessful. We believe that the PZZA's attempts to first reset the business to 2017 levels and then drive additional growth will fail because the firm's fundamentals from a macro and micro perspective are weak. On a macro level, they don't have enough brand recognition in foreign markets to grow significantly, and pizza growth in domestic markets is weak. On a micro level, since 2017, the company's customer base has fundamentally shifted from heartland dwellers to city dwellers, a relatively smaller population. Moreover, over the years that PZZA has struggled, its customers have moved on to the competition, and the competitors given their larger resources and scope have the wherewithal to outwit and outspend PZZA on any initiatives it might implement to recapture market share from them. Furthermore, we're skeptical about the strategies the company has implemented to effect a turnaround. We have a Sell Rating on PZZA with a 3-year Price Target of $48/share based on our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis.

Investment Thesis

In 2019, based on retail sales, PZZA was the fourth largest quick service restaurant (QSR) pizza company in the world and in the United States ((U.S.)) behind Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Yum Brands' (YUM) Pizza Hut, and Little Caesar's. However, PZZA is far behind DPZ and Pizza Hut is both retail sales and number of stores domestically and internationally. At year end 2019, overall the firm had open 5,395 restaurants, comprising 3,288 restaurants in North America and 2,107 restaurants in additional geographies. In FY2019, PZZA generated: ~$3.7 billion in retail sales, ~$2.9 billion in North America and $884 million in other regions, same store sales decline of 2.2% over 2018, $1.6 billion in revenues representing a depreciation of 2.6% over the prior year, $0.24 in loss per share (LPS), $61.8 million in operating cash flows and $24 million in free cash flows.

The predominant element surrounding the PZZA story is whether the company has the ability to turnaround the business from the sharp decline it has experienced over the past several years. We do not believe that PZZA can effectively perform a reset of the company. The reasons behind our skepticism appear below.

We are unconvinced that PZZA can generate sufficient retail sales through geographic expansion to effect a business turnaround. In our view, the firm's strategy to expand retail sales by launching additional stores will not be successful. Although, in North America, PZZA with 3,288 stores at year end 2019, certainly has the white space to open new stores, we believe the new stores will struggle to generate sufficient retail sales. Our argument is driven by several factors.

First is the element of low retail sales growth in the QSR pizza category, which in 2019, experienced a growth of 1.3% over 2018. Given the low growth, the QSR pizza market is highly competitive, and PZZA will find it challenging to encourage customers to make the switch from their current favorite pizza restaurant to a newly opened PZZA restaurant. The QSR pizza industry is highly fragmented, over run by independent smaller pizza stores that command their own cult customers, and the power of the larger pizza chains that can outwit and outspend PZZA by a large margin to protect and expand their share of the pizza market. The combination of a low growth industry and a fiercely competitive market will make it difficult for the new stores to generate meaningful retail sales.

That pizza is typically considered to be a value restaurant food selection, and PZZA's menu items are typically premium priced, is the second factor driving our view that PZZA will be unsuccessful in generating meaningful traction in retail sales at newly opened stores. In that regards, given the success of the large pizza chains that have strongly focused on value as their predominant strategy to drive retail sales and the factor that PZZA with its premium strategy was already experiencing declining retail sales growth prior to the events of late 2017, clearly indicate that continuing with the premium strategy is not going to garner dramatic retail sales at the new stores.

That retail sales growth was already decreasing and PZZA was losing market share to DPZ, even before the dramatic decline in the business indicates that there are likely systemic and strategic issues that underpin the failures the company has experienced. This the third factor driving our conviction that PZZA is unlikely to witness dramatic retail sales at new stores. That our analysis failed to reveal any sharp shifts in operational and corporate policies at the firm indicates that the fundamental issues surrounding the company persist and will reflect in low retail sales at PZZA's new stores.

With respect to international expansion, we're of the view that PZZA will find it challenging to attract franchisees in significantly large numbers to launch new stores due to the limited brand recognition the company enjoys in foreign countries. Moreover, although QSR pizza is expected to experience high growth in numerous international locations, PZZA's business will be hindered not only by a lack of brand recognition but also because the large pizza companies that compete with the firm domestically have an established presence in most major regions of the world. Therefore, we believe, that although PZZA will experience higher growth in retail sales in international markets when compared to North America, the outcome will not sharply improve the company's retail sales growth.

We view the fundamental shift in the customer base due to initiatives implemented following the events of 2017 as a significant challenge to PZZA's recovery. An additional primary issue, we believe will prevent substantial growth of PZZA's retail sales is that the customer base for the company has fundamentally shifted because of the strategic change the company has adopted as a response to the developments of 2017. In our assessment, the customer base now skews towards urban areas, whereas traditionally PZZA customers were typically residents of the American heartland. Given that the pizza market in cities is relatively more competitive, the firm will face additional challenges in securing retail sales in those areas. Moreover, since the American heartland represents a larger addressable population, the shift in customer base will further erode retail sales for PZZA.

In our opinion, the fierce competition in the QSR pizza market will limit the impact of strategies the company implements to turnaround the business. In synopsis, large and small pizza companies benefited from PZZA's struggles, captured market share from it, and are not likely to relinquish the customer base they garnered from the company. Moreover, relative to 2017, when PZZA's challenges began, the competition has further established itself, expanded its resources, scope, and loyal customer base. Given the success that DPZ, and Pizza Hut, and Little Caesar's, but also smaller chains like MOD, and Blaze, not to mention the numerous independent pizza parlors have enjoyed, the competition is today better equipped to not only protect their market share from PZZA but further secure market share from it. The challengers have not sat still and are not sitting still, they are continuously reevaluating their competitive strategies and introducing new initiatives to sustain and grow their retail sales. We believe, given the competitive dynamics in the QSR pizza industry, PZZA is going to find it difficult to generate enough retail sales to reflect in a turnaround for the company.

PZZA 2019 Average Sales Per Store Are Lower Than Those Recorded In 2014 And Far Behind Many Of The Competitors

Source: Pizza Power Report, 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

We view the current management team's outlook towards reinventing the business as a major deterrent. We are not enamored by the strategies management has implemented to turnaround the business. They have failed to address the systemic factors that were derailing PZZA's growth even before the events that began the dramatic slide in the company's fortunes unfolded. It is important to note that at the time, PZZA was losing market share to DPZ and its revenue growth rate as well as average sales per store were declining. Instead, management enacted a sharp strategic change in response to the company's founder's unfortunate comments, and rolled out generic initiatives to fuel growth, without reevaluating the core factors behind the company's failing performance. In our opinion, the policies currently in place at PZZA are unlikely to turnaround the business.

PZZA Was Experiencing Declining Revenue Growth Rate Prior To 2017 Events

Source: TIKR.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, July 2020

RISKS

Dramatic Change In The Competitive Landscape. PZZA would be the likely beneficiary of any considerable decline in retail sales of DPZ and/or Pizza Hut. However, such a scenario appears unlikely because not only are the two companies firmly established in the market, they are dynamic and nimble about rapidly taking measures to overturn the impact of strategies they view as damaging to their business.

Three-Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 3-year Price Target of $48/share for PZZA. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 5% (vs. FY2019 decline in revenue growth of 2.6%). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 5.5% (vs. net profit margin of negative 0.5% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of PZZA's historic financial reports, we model normalized operating cash flows as 7% of revenues/year and straight line capital expenditure as 2.3% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 3% and a weighted average cost of capital of 8% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current diluted outstanding share count of 31.8 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Bottom Line

PZZA mishandled strategy following the polarizing comments from its founder and the strategy has and will continue to cost the company dearly. PZZA's persistent growth hiatus, has resulted in continued loss of market share, which the firm will find impossible to recover from large competitors, given their significant scale, scope and resources, and from small competitors, which in many cases have highly loyal customers. Overall, PZZA appears to have lost its way, and the best scenario for the company will be a takeout from a QSR conglomerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.