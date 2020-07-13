New revenue streams from epidiolex for treatment of TSC should come on-stream in 2nd half of year.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) had a good month in June. A host of further bullish factors appeared following the company's Q1 earnings.

My article in May detailed the promising pipeline and other bullish factors for the company. I will not repeat that in detail here.

The stock price has done well this year following the general COVID-19-induced market fall. This is illustrated below:

Source: Charles Schwab

The continuing good news should enable the stock to rise further leading up to the Q2 earnings announcement at the beginning of August. Confirmation of product approval for TSC (tuberous sclerosis complex) is likely at the end of July. So, that could be the time for further rises in the stock price. The pipeline opens up the potential for very strong growth for the company over the coming years.

"Nabiximols" (known as "Sativex" overseas)

The company has released further information on why it is so excited about prospects for this drug. It is administered by oral spray and is primarily a combination of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). The key Phase 3 trials with the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) are set to start in the second half of this year. Analysts are generally bullish on the stock, and this news just inspired one analyst, Evercore, to raise their outperform target. They now see a doubling in price to US$275 based on the revenue potential of nabiximols.

The first phase of trials will be directed at the treatment of MS (multiple sclerosis) spasticity. Later trials will be for SCI (spinal cord injuries) and for PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder). Later in the year, we will see the clinical programmes with the FDA for spinal cord injuries and PTSD studies begin. The company is confident this could lead to an official NDA (new drug application) with the FDA in 2021. "Sativex" (as it is known outside the USA) has been approved in 25 countries around the world. This makes it almost certain there will be no problems with side-effects of usage of the drug in the testing process.

Numbers and definitions can be imprecise, but in the USA alone, it is generally considered that:

* According to company figures, worldwide, there are up to 1 million known sufferers of MS. About 80% of sufferers get spasticity.

* About 300,000 people suffer from some form of SCI. According to the company figures, there are 250,000 to 500,000 cases per annum worldwide, and 12,000 each year in the USA. Of these, about 80% suffer from spasticity.

* About 8 million people every year in the USA claim to have some form of PTSD.

These numbers can be compared with the total population who suffer from (DS) Dravet Syndrome and LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome). Those are the conditions for which epidiolex has been approved and on which the company's stock price has so far flourished on the back of increased revenues. This addressable market is usually put at about 40,000 and puts it in the orphan drug category.

CEO Justin Gover tends to be cautious in his statements and not given to hyperbole. However, he stated in the information release:

'"We are excited to present the details of our clinical programme and regulatory strategy for nabiximols which we believe support the potential for a substantial near-term commercial opportunity in the USA....confidence that this product should represent a significant value driver for GW Pharma."

Present treatments for spasticity are very unsatisfactory, and new treatments have not been forthcoming in recent years. If nabiximols really do prove as efficacious as the company seems to believe, the revenue opportunities long-term would put the company into a whole new category.

The opportunities for spasticity are summarised here:

Source: GW Pharma

This news on nabiximols is just the latest in pipeline developments which were summarised here when GW Pharma announced their Q1 results.

In late May, the company produced the following pipeline schematic:

Source: GW Pharma

The timelines and the conditions to be treated show a strong and smooth rising trend over the coming years if all goes according to plan. The company seems to have a clear line to developing medicines for an increasing number of conditions over the coming years.

One particular item of long-term interest may be the Phase 2B trials in schizophrenia due later this year. There are thought to be about 3.2 million people in the USA alone suffering from this condition.

The CBDV trials for autism spectrum disorder are also promising, but still a long way down the line. The company had, last year, undertaken an open-label trial and placebo-controlled investigations. About 1 in 54 children are thought to suffer from autism.

Patients for phase 3 trials in Rett Syndrome have been recruited. The study is expected to complete in August 2021. Hopes for efficacy are high due to the similarities in the conditions which epidiolex already treats. It is a rare condition affecting almost exclusively young girls. About 1 in 10,000 girls are thought to suffer from it. The figure could in fact be substantially higher as it is thought that often it is not diagnosed correctly.

Not included here is also the rich promise of epilepsy treatment for adults emanating from the approvals for childhood epilepsy conditions. This off-label usage revenue potential is very substantial, but hard to quantify exactly.

In addition, it should be noted that the products are all protected strongly by patents.

Epidiolex for TSC

Epidiolex is at advanced testing for TSC (tuberous sclerosis complex). This condition has about 50,000 sufferers in the USA and about 1 million worldwide. I detailed this in an article here. Potential revenue is thus greater than for the present treatment of DS and LGS combined. Commercialisation now looks close as this is under priority review by the FDA. At the Q1 analyst call, the company confirmed that pre-launch preparations are well advanced for marketing of TSC in the USA.

Gover stated in May:

"Having been granted priority review by the FDA for our proposed label expansion to include TSC, our U.S. commercial team is actively preparing for the launch of this indication in August".

In Q1, the company's revenue was US$120.6 million and resulted in a net loss of US$8.0 million. The addition of epidiolex for TSC would likely double revenue and wipe out any losses. It would reinforce a stable long-term picture of a profitable company. From company comments, it seems clear they are ready to be up and running with sales and marketing with physicians, if the expected approval date from the FDA of 31st July holds good.

The Competition

GW Pharma is the leading player in the medical field for cannabis products. This is true both in terms of its product development and its finances.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has certainly had its boosters as regards treatment of DS.

The recent approval by the FDA for its "fintepla" drug for treatment of DS was seen by some as a major threat to GW Pharma's epidiolex revenues. The product is a liquid solution of fenfluramine, which had raised concerns by some market watchers, but it has been approved. The FDA did indeed interpose some caution over long-term use. The market was not very excited by the outcome, as illustrated below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I think the early first starter success of epidiolex in the market will lead to not many patients wanting to switch to the new drug. In addition, it will, I understand, be substantially more expensive than epidiolex.

My article in February summarised some of the other direct cannabinoid competition to GW Pharma. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was one with a lot of support from some. The announcement in early June that its "zygel" product had failed to meet primary and secondary endpoints is a big blow to the company's stock price, as evidenced below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Another one I had covered and which had its support from some writers was Insys Therapeutics (OTCPK:INSYQ). It is now under bankruptcy proceedings and some of its leading executives in gaol.

If one believes that there are a lot of potential medical benefits from the use of cannabinoids, then GW Pharma is undoubtedly the safest bet for future potential gains. It has the most promising pipeline, a history of testing efficiency, which some rivals do not share, and is well-financed.

"Epidyolex" in the UK

In June epidyolex (the European name for epidiolex) was reclassified by the U.K. government from a Schedule 2 drug to a Schedule 5 drug. This follows approval from the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and from the ACMD (Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs).

This is quite meaningful. It cuts costs of the drug. It makes the medicine easier to dispense with repeat prescriptions, and it is easier to increase the quantities prescribed. It reduces reporting requirements by doctors and pharmacists. It enables less controls on storage details needing to be provided. This reclassification is likely to be followed by other European nations as it is spear-headed by the EMA. In addition, the U.K. Government specifically states that this move down to Schedule 5 (the most liberal usage category) did not apply to other CBD products on the market.

The reclassification by the U.K. authorities follows a similar one by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) in the USA when they descheduled epidiolex as a controlled substance.

It should be noted there are also substantial potential revenue possibilities for the company's treatments in Asia, as countries there open up to allowing cannabinoid treatments.

Risks

* FDA Drug approval is never a sure-fire thing. Epidiolex and nabiximols both have a long testing history now, so lack of approval because of side-effects is very unlikely. However, efficacy in treatment of conditions is never a given.

* Better competing treatments from other companies may emerge.

* Further knock-on effects from prolongation of the COVID-19 epidemic. The effect has been quite slight so far though, and an indirect one. There have been some delays to testing in the USA and some delays to product roll-out in Europe.

* Stock price manipulation by hedge funds. This is likely to cause some short-term fluctuations but not harm the long-term value of the company and its stock price. My article here dealt with this issue.

Conclusion

Each month seems to bring more good news about GW Pharma. The next dates to watch for the stock price movement could be end July and early August. That is when confirmation (or not) of epidiolex for TSC and Q2 earnings will both be revealed. Investors may think now represents a good time to buy into the stock before these events.

Long term, the pipeline remains rich in promise. In particular, developments in regard to nabiximols could be a medium to long-term strong booster of the stock price. Other usages of epidiolex and of other drugs in the pipeline give the company an extended pathway of opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.