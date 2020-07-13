We believe the company is taking the necessary steps to create long-term shareholder value through its product portfolio and building management solutions.

Acuity Brands (AYI) stock performance has been lackluster for the past three years losing more than half its value. While the market is definitely negative about the future of the business, AYI’s operating results don’t paint a grim picture.

The market’s forward-looking outlook is possibly pricing-in increased competition in an otherwise commoditized market, plus the still ongoing trade dispute and COVID-19 uncertainty on non-residential and residential construction do not help matters either. However, we believe the company is taking the necessary steps to create long-term shareholder value through its product portfolio and building management solutions.

AYI is a solid FCF generator. It also sports a healthy balance sheet with $520 million in cash and total long-term debt of $432 million (including operating leases). In the last quarter alone, AYI generated $163 million in cash from operations, while spending $13 million in CAPEX and with sales for the quarter dropping 18% from the prior-year period. AYI’s 10-year median FCF margin is 8.3%.

With a forward EV/Sales multiple of 1.1x and a P/FCF multiple of 9.7x, AYI is selling at cheap valuations. At an FCF yield of 10%, we believe this is a good opportunity to start a small speculative position. The company’s cyclical top occurred at the end of 2017 when the market for lighting products started to slow down and continuing throughout 2019. The outlook for 2020 wasn’t positive either, with management disclosing a cautious position as they still saw sluggish demand for lightning products.

With no solution to COVID-19 in sight, things went from bad to worse for AYI. A second wave could result in construction projects being delayed or outright canceled. Because we can’t time the market, our buy recommendation is solely based on valuation. The strong balance sheet plus the historical profitability of the company, even during the great recession of 08’-09’, gives us the confidence the company has staying power.

The Big Picture

If investors would only base their investment decisions by looking at the reported numbers, we believe the stock would not have underperformed as badly as it has. That is not to say the company has been without its hiccups though.

However, the overall picture looks solid. AYI has grown its top-line from $1.6 billion in 2010 to $3.6 billion by 2019, for a solid compounded annual growth rate of 9%. Growth in their revenues came from tailwinds within the lighting industry, as customers began adopting new lighting technologies for power efficiency, a strong construction market, and retrofit opportunities. The company generates 98% of its sales from its North American region. Their revenue mix is evenly split between new constructions and renovations, while 85% comes from non-residential projects and only 15% from residential markets:

Fueling growth has been the M&A strategy at the company. During a nine-year period, AYI has spent $1.1 billion on acquisitions. As part of its acquisition strategy, the company has been diversifying its product portfolio by acquiring business in the IoT, software, and automation markets:

Continuing the topic of AYI’s M&A strategy, management has made the following comments:

So we're -- we've used about 1/3 of our free cash flow to acquire businesses. It's been around technology. It's been around enhancing our portfolio, and, to a lesser degree, expansion with -- in certain verticals. So we look for businesses that we can tuck into our portfolio and/or expand our technology. So you saw us do certain acquisitions. Distech was a great acquisition because of the consolidation of how buildings operate. So we're looking at technology to tie these things up, and we're looking for lighting companies that can add to our portfolio and allow us to leverage our access to market. – Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference.

The focus on expanding their technology footprint bear fruit with the introduction of their Atrius Integrated Solutions in 2017. Atrius is a combination of IoT business solutions, intelligent luminaires, lightning, and building management controls. If that sounds complicated, the slide below explains in layman terms what this new product does:

We believe the IoT space could become a long-term growth driver and a boost to revenues as consumers begin another upgrade cycle. Lightning is found in every public, private, and residential space, so the potential market for AYI’s solutions is big. Currently, the company has deployed the Atrius solution to over 5,000 retail stores in North America:

For us, the installed base continues to be a large opportunity for renovation, and we continue to focus on that, particularly as new construction seemingly is in a funk as it has been for the last 8 quarters. What do we mean by that? It's really bringing the IoT capabilities. What we are doing is, this reflective ceiling that sits above you, yes, provides light into the space. But because it's gone digital, we're now able to put different types of sensing capability, BLE radios into these luminaires, we're able to tie these luminaires together in really an IoT network

The good thing is that AYI has a market-leading position. Management believes (as stated in their annual report) that their TAM is over $20 billion. With revenues in 2019 of $3.6 billion, that gives AYI a market share of approximately 18%. Having a significant share of the market makes it less of a challenge for AYI to introduce new services, as they already have a solid customer base. As such, we see the adoption of Atrius as accelerating in the future.

Besides having growth opportunities ahead, we like how management has been able to keep operating costs under control. The rise in their COGS, which has affected gross margins, is mostly attributed to inflationary costs and the impact on tariffs which are events outside the control of management. However, the company has been able to sustain operating income margins in the mid-teens due to controlling G&A expenses, which as a percentage of sales, has decreased from 24.3% in 2010 to 20.6% in 2019, indicating operating leverage working in favor of AYI. To us, it also indicates acquisitions have been well integrated into core operations and accretive to shareholders. From 2010 to 2019, EPS has grown from $1.8 to $8.29 per share.

The Bottom Line

From a sales multiple perspective (EV/Sales), AYI is trading for cheap. Since we can’t time the markets, we believe this is a good place to start a small speculative position. We say speculative because the broad market is acting in strange ways. While we believe AYI has long-term staying power, coupled with a high market share, we don’t feel too confident in allocating a sizeable position for a long-term hold. There are still too many unknowns and we believe the economy is not in a healthy place. A second wave from COVID-19 could result in states shutting down again, putting a halt in construction projects.

That said, a good quality company at cheap prices has the potential to yield good results. We believe that is the case with AYI.

