S&P 500: Expect Declines After Earnings

Current market trends and weak expectations for corporate earnings could depress valuations in the SPY while generating new rallies in the GLD during the second half of 2020.

However, these same investors seem to be ignoring the potential for massive declines in corporate earnings and clear vulnerabilities that have been exposed in the major stock benchmarks.

As investors enter into earnings season once again, we will be able to identify and assess meaningful clues that might allow us to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has actually influenced the business landscape throughout the country. Recent rallies in the S&P 500 suggest investors have largely disregarded massive downside revisions in corporate earnings expectations. However, the actual earnings results released this season might have a sobering effect on sentiment. Overall, these events could depress instruments like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) while sending valuations for the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the upward direction.

Source: Refinitiv, Reuters

Of course, most of the people that are alive today have had no prior experience with pandemics, and this has made it much more difficult for investors to put things into context. From a pure earnings perspective, recent consensus surveys for S&P 500 companies indicate the potential for declines of nearly -45%. If these projections turn out to be accurate, it would mean that the S&P 500 had its second-worst quarter on record with performances that outpaced even the first two quarters of 2009.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Since March 23rd, valuations in the S&P 500 have moved sharply higher in what many have already determined to be the most hated stock market rally in history. However, this underlying hatred has done little to prevent a "fear of missing out" amongst a majority of equities investors. On June 8th, the S&P 500 reached highs of 3,233 before encountering resistance from selling pressures. From a technical perspective, these moves were important because they created a bearish lower top formation, and this suggests that the S&P 500 is likely to encounter difficulties in any further attempts to overcome its pre-COVID-19 levels.

With the reopening of the U.S. economy, the number of new jobs created during the month of June beat analyst expectations (at 4.8 million new jobs), but this does not come close to replacing nearly 50 million jobs that have been lost, and we are still holding above 11% in the base unemployment rate. These new jobs also preceded the second surge in daily coronavirus cases, so considering the latest drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to be a sustainable development seems to be overly optimistic, in our view.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, CNBC

In recent weeks, recovery prospects have been driving the narrative that has propelled stock gains. But if we use the current unemployment situation as a way to view the economy on a sector-by-sector basis, it is very clear that some industries are doing far better than others. Not surprisingly, bars/restaurants and clothing retailers have seen some bounce-back relative to the weakest periods in April. This is a positive development, given the substantial portion of the economy that is devoted to the services sector. In June, the ISM report for the services sector rose to 57.1 (following readings of 45.4 for the month of May and 41.8 for the month of April). Results in the services ISM report beat analyst estimates by a wide margin, and this may have stoked enthusiasm for new long positions in the major stock benchmarks. New orders rose to 61.6 (following the May reading of 41.9), and business activity rose to 66 (following the May reading of 41).

Source: Trading Economics

Fortunately, obvious strength in both of these categories indicates a much-improved outlook for large portions of the U.S. economy. However, the consequences of a premature reopening plan have already become apparent, and it would not be much of a surprise to see new lockdown measures imposed in certain parts of the country. Additionally, investors must always remember that this is something that could happen at any given time and without much immediate warning. As a result of each of these factors, it is our view that the balance of risk in the current environment doesn't seem to favor the market's bullish expectations.

Source: FactSet

Historical trends also seem to support this bearish outlook if we look are quarterly earnings expectations versus actual quarterly earnings results. For companies in the S&P 500, analyst estimates tend to err on the conservative side of things. In many cases, expectations for bullish performances tend to be lower than the market's actual results. Over the last five years, analyst expectations for companies in the S&P 500 undershot the market's actual results by an average of 4.7%.

However, these types of trends are also true when bearish market environments are in place. During the first three quarters of 2019, analyst expectations calling for downward earnings performances cemented the negative outlook for each period, but the market's final results indicated declines that were much deeper. We can see that the same thing happened during the first quarter of 2020 (when actual results plunged by -15%). Overall, this does not bode well for corporate earnings performances for companies in the S&P 500, and investors should exercise a special level of caution when trading instruments like SPY during the upcoming earnings season.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Much better prospects can be found in assets that are closely connected to the valuation trends present in the precious metals space, and investors can gain added safe haven protection by selecting instruments with high liquidity levels.

As long as there are no significant surprises or deviations from the market's expectations for corporate earnings, the sobering reality of the situation may be enough to inject volatility into the equities space and send another round of buying activity into precious metals assets. The SPDR Gold Trust has already found its footing in this environment, and the ETF now finds itself in an orderly uptrend that could continue if we see investors sell stocks upon confirmation of a negative earnings season. Support now rests in the mid-160s, and it looks like any price dips should be viewed as bullish trading opportunities.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Similar types of trending movements have become visible in the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), and recent reversals in the gold/silver ratio suggest that SLV might have the potential to generate even greater upside when compared to GLD. However, conservative investors might want to focus on instruments that have the highest levels of liquidity, and this outlook favors GLD as a momentum play that is currently in an excellent position to outperform the vulnerabilities that will likely be present in the S&P 500 for the remainder of this troubled year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.