The transportation industry has been a tough one to get a read on, especially due to the unknown impacts of COVID-19. Nonetheless, some companies are carrying on and doing so very well. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is one of those companies. It has a very loyal customer base, and the leadership team has plenty of skin in the game. These fundamental traits along with a very nice potential technical breakout are what is drawing my attention to the name.

(Source: Google)

Who Are They?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has been around since 1985. The company operates as an asset-based truckload carrier that provides services in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Truckload, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company's fleet is made up of ~6,900 tractors and ~15,500 trailers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

What's Driving The Company?

One thing that is a major bonus is its customer base. As you can see below, there are some very large names on that list that keep the wheels turning (last pun, I promise). Anyone in business will tell you how important relationships are. Having a strong foundation with eight big names for over 15 years speaks volumes about the way you operate. 71% of the 2019 revenue came from the top 25 customers. There isn't anything sexy to the trucking industry. Get good customers, and keep them happy. U.S. Xpress has done a great job at that.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Something else to keep an eye on is the green revolution. U.S. Xpress has already made reservations in for Nikola's hydrogen-electric trucks. Just as many other trucking companies have shown they are willing to test out the EV Tesla truck whenever it comes out. This will reshape the industry and potentially bring down costs over time. The upfront cost is the tough pill to swallow.

Looking a little deeper into the revenue side, we can see that there has been a retraction from the growth we saw in 2018. What is positive is that analysts are expecting 2019 to be the low. This year and next are expected to both be years of positive growth. Albeit the rate isn't anything to write home about, the growth rate of over 6% from 2020 to 2021 would be much more of what we would need to see to stay "excited" about this stock long term. Some of the larger players in the field like Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) are both expecting to see a retraction of revenue in 2020. This is obviously largely in part due to COVID-19, but what is positive for U.S. Xpress is that it is expected to see overall revenue growth. Which is important given its market cap. One of the major positives U.S. Xpress pointed out after Q1 was that the average revenue per tractor on the dedicated contract side was over $4,000 for the fourth straight quarter. This division accounted for 37% of the revenue in 2019. At the peak (or at least what we thought was the peak) of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Xpress saw its customers representing 96% of the company’s pre-crisis revenues remained operational. This is a very good thing in terms of stabilizing revenues in tough times.

(Source: TIKR.com)

At the end of the day, the company needs to be profitable. After a pretty nasty EPS slide in 2019, analysts are expecting the turnaround to begin this year. This will also be very bullish for the stock as the recovery takes hold. As long as revenues can continue to increase across the board, we should see the EPS start to climb as well. Over the rest of the year, as long as we see the EPS start to climb closer to zero, we will know the company is on track. The balance sheet will improve as the company becomes profitable again. The debt-to-equity ratio is currently extremely high at almost 200%, but the debt is well covered by operating cash flow, which is a positive. This goes to show that the company's balance sheet should improve over the next couple of years with growing revenue and earnings.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Nothing But Buying

Something you do not see very often is absolutely no insider selling over the span of a year. Usually, there is some liquidation of some sort reported. This could be because the company has only been trading for a couple of years, or because the insiders have a strong belief that the stock has been oversold lately.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

I tend to side with the latter. Especially given that this was a $15 stock coming out of the IPO. Maybe the leadership team is overambitious, but I have a good feeling it will be proven right over the long term. These are not small purchases. As long as insiders are buying, there's no reason investors shouldn't be either. When the buying stops and the selling starts is when I would get a little concerned.

What Does The Price Say?

U.S. Xpress is a name I have seen showing up on my daily scanner for a couple of weeks now. There is a lot to like about the current technical set-up of the stock. Starting with the key level of ~$6.53. Looking below, we can see that this level showed itself to be support very early on in the stock's trading history. After that, we saw the big gap down about a year ago, and we haven't seen the level since. Earlier this year, right before COVID-19 hit, the stock was pushing the boundary to make a move back above the level. Fast forward almost five months, and we are doing it again.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Let me be clear that I am not advising a long position just yet, as any buying before the level is broken and held is just speculation. But if this level does break, we are likely headed for $10.

Yes, that is ambitious, but there isn't much resistance above the level outside of maybe $7.50 ish? Again, this is only relevant if there is a break.

What if we don't break? Well, we could be headed back down to the $5.36 level. For a medium-term hold, this is pretty well the only spot to put a stop right now. Which is about 16% from where we sit as of Tuesday night which is a little wider than I would prefer, but with the lack of resistance, the risk-reward is in your favor.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This is where I would usually talk about the moving averages specifically the high and mighty 200-day moving average, but because the stock has only been trading for just over two years, the moving averages really haven't had much time to create the great walls of support they usually do. What is of note is that the 50-day is above the 200-day, which is bullish.

Instead, I will talk briefly about the bull flag that originally drew my attention a couple of weeks ago. This is another very popular technical pattern that typically leads to a breakout as we can see below. I do not make any purchases while the formation is in progress (unless I catch the flag pole on a separate breakout). I will wait for the chart to confirm the breakout is real before any move.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Why I didn't buy right out of this one was mostly due to the level of resistance being so close. The breakout wasn't extremely clean out of the formation either. But in the last two days, we have seen very aggressive buying volumes, well above average. This leads me to believe a breakout is imminent.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, the company is backed by a very solid customer base that is going to continue moving product whether COVID-19 goes on for another year or not. COVID-19 is not a forever thing, and normal volumes will return, but maintaining those relationships is what is important at times like these. The leadership team has a vested interest in the company, which is always encouraging to shareholders. All of this paired with a very nice technical outlook could lead to a very nice breakout for the stock. This is one worth watching. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.