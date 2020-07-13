Article Thesis

Global central banks are engaged in quantitative easing on a scale that hasn't been seen before, which could result in some inflationary pressures during the coming quarters and years. Commodities may be a good way to hedge against this. On top of that, infrastructure spending around the globe is poised to increase, as a way of governments to jump-start economies, and since there is a large need to upgrade existing infrastructure on top of that.

BHP Group (BHP) (BBL), a global mining leader, is a good pick to play these themes. On top of that BHP's shareholder-friendly management pays out a compelling dividend yielding well above 5% to the company's owners.

Money-Printing Could Lead To Higher Inflation Down The Road

The current pandemic is a crisis like we have never seen in recent history: On top of a large medical toll, the crisis has also thrown economies and markets off track in a big way starting in March. Central banks had to act to prevent large-scale market failures, and interest rates were lowered to record-low levels in many countries. On top of that, major central banks such as the BOJ, the ECB, and the FED engaged in quantitative easing on a large scale, which means that they have effectively printed trillions in dollars to prop up markets and to guarantee that markets would continue to function normally.

Central bank assets exploded upwards, with the biggest move (up 80% over the last 12 months) seen in the US. Central banks of other economies also grew their assets by double digits, however. Was this the right choice? We believe that the answer is a clear yes, as this prevented global financial markets from failing, which would likely have caused even bigger problems.

But quantitative easing and extremely low interest rates come with a price tag. All else equal, these measures should result in higher inflation rates down the road, as money supply has grown by a lot, whereas the number of goods and services that are provided by global economies has not grown as much.

Higher inflation expectations are showcased in the above chart, with one-year forward inflation expectations standing at a high of 3.0%. Combined with the fact that investors receive almost nothing when they invest in treasuries or other fixed-rate debt, this throws up the question of how to protect one's investments from higher inflation that is eating away at one's net worth. Commodity exposure could be one potential answer to this question.

There Is A Large Need For Investment In Real Assets

Around the globe, investments in infrastructure such as housing, roads, bridges, ports, telecommunication infrastructure, and so on could grow meaningfully over the coming years. This is due to two reasons. First, governments around the globe will seek ways to boost economic growth following the current pandemic that has hurt economic output on a world-wide scale. Public investments are a great way to jump-start growth, as this leads to increased employment in the construction industry and drives demand for all kinds of goods and products. The US government, for example, has unveiled plans to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure as a way to combat the current recession.

In the long term, however, there is another factor that should lead to growing infrastructure spending. Governments in industrial countries such as the US and much of Europe, but also in emerging countries such as China have not invested enough to keep their infrastructure up-to-date with current needs. In fact, much of the world has under-invested in the recent past and has been living off past investments that were made decades ago. The American Society of Civil Engineers, for example, forecasts that the US will have to spend more than $4 trillion between 2018 and 2025 just in order to keep its existing infrastructure in place. On a global scale, the infrastructure investment needs amount to dozens of trillions of Dollars, showcased by a Worldbank report that sees an investment need of more than $90 trillion (yes, with a T) worldwide through 2040. The country with the biggest forecasted investment need in that time frame is China, which will have to invest $28 trillion alone.

For investors, this large need for infrastructure investments has a range of implications. First, existing infrastructure, such as pipelines, power plants, transmission lines, etc. may become even more valuable, as demand for infrastructure clearly is growing. This means that infrastructure players such as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and its daughters could be investments with big tailwinds. Second, companies that will benefit from increased construction could benefit in the long run, which includes construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar (CAT), for example. Third, companies that will provide the material that is used to construct these assets could see higher sales volumes. This brings us to BHP Group, one of the largest mining companies in the world.

BHP Group is a large player in iron ore, copper, coal, nickel, and a range of other commodities. Iron ore is needed to produce steel, which is required for basically every type of infrastructure project in some form. Copper is needed for electrical wiring in all new buildings, and for transmission lines, electrical vehicle infrastructure, etc. Most of the coal that BHP produces is metallurgical coal, so, once again, BHP supplies what is needed to produce the all-important steel. Nickel, finally, is added to steel to make it more resistant to environmental stress, while it is also used for battery production, which means that it should see increased demand thanks to the rise of electric vehicles and less centralized energy generation and storage.

BHP thus is not only a company that should benefit from inflationary pressure, as this will drive prices for its products, but BHP is also a key supplier of materials that will be in need across the globe for decades. The long-term outlook for BHP's business is thus not bad at all, we believe. The near-term outlook, meanwhile, is also positive, thanks to increased Chinese imports of many materials that have driven prices for copper, iron ore, etc. to very attractive levels.

Shareholder-Friendly Management Keeps Paying Out Attractive Dividends

Apart from inflation protection and a solid long-term outlook, BHP also offers a quite nice income stream thanks to a dividend yield that is well above the market average. BHP makes two dividend payments per year, the most recent payment was a $0.65 dividend paid during BHP's fiscal H1, or $1.30 per ADR. Assuming that both dividend payments will be the same (usually the final dividend in H2 is higher than the interim dividend in H1), this equates to $2.60 per ADR in annual dividends. This results in a dividend yield of 5.2% for the ADRs with the "BHP" ticker. ADRs with the "BBL" ticker, however, offer a higher yield of 6.3% due to their lower share price of $41 at the time of writing.

The structure with the two different tickers is somewhat similar to how Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is structured. There are two companies investors can invest in, a British and an Australian version in the case of BHP. In most cases, buying the British version, the one with the ticker BBL, is the better choice for individual investors, as it trades at a lower price and offers the same dividend. On top of that, dividends are not taxed by British authorities, so investors don't have to worry about withholding taxes.

Assuming the company keeps paying $1.30 per ADR on a semi-annual basis, BHP would pay out around $6.6 billion per year in dividends. This compares favorably to the company's cash flows:

BHP has generated $11 billion to $13 billion in free cash flows per year during the last couple of years, thus the dividend has been easily covered by BHP's strong cash generation, with a payout ratio of 60%, or a coverage ratio of 1.67 during the last 12 months. Due to the solid near- and long-term outlook, dividend coverage should remain attractive. BHP's net debt is also rather low, at just $13 billion, or equal to about one year worth of cash flows. Thanks to its very strong balance sheet, BHP would thus be able to finance its dividend even if earnings and cash flows would fall to a lower level for a period of time.

Over the last ten years, BHP Group has also bought back shares from time to time, although there were no regular purchases. BHP only did buy back shares when it felt that its balance sheet was strong and that its shares were attractively valued. This has resulted in a 10% decline in its share count over the last decade. The last such program was done in December 2018 through an off-market program worth $5 billion.

Takeaway

The mining industry can be cyclical, and BHP has commodity price exposure for sure. The stock thus is not a risk-less investment, and potential coronavirus outbreaks at its mines are another near-term risk.

Overall, BHP does not look too risky, and its outlook is attractive, we believe. Its commodity exposure should offer some inflation protection, and thanks to the need for massive infrastructure investments around the globe, demand for many of the products BHP produces should remain attractive in the future.

If investors buy the cheaper British shares or ADRs ("BBL"), they receive a dividend yield of more than 6% right here, and not a lot of share price growth would be needed to make this an attractive long-term investment. Due to the solid long-term growth outlook, total returns in the high-single to low-double-digit range seem very much possible here, which makes BHP Group worthy of a closer look.

One Last Word

