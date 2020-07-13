SMPL is likely to appreciate in the near term and is a possible acquisition target by any larger packaged food producer wanting to add healthy snack brands.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a simply good investment. The company went public in 2017 as a special purpose acquisition company that acquired the well-known Atkins brand in the transaction that took it public. Since then, SMPL has expanded its brands to include Simply Protein and Quest, both of which fit well alongside Atkins. This company is not fully appreciated by the market but should soon outperform as it gets recognized.

I believe that SMPL will soon become recognized for several of its differentiated characteristics, but especially for its ability and willingness to provide an outlook and/or any sort of forward guidance. In a world where many companies are either paralyzed or suffering from a state of severe shock that has rendered them incapable of providing any sort of outlook, SMPL just provided the market with some when it provided its most recent earnings report, on July 8. The release included this sentence, among others:

The Company anticipates 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.86 to $0.90 versus $0.77 in 2019.

Technically, this is only guidance through to the end of the current quarter, which is SMPL's fourth quarter. Nonetheless, SMPL's ability to even state near-term outlook is because demand for its products was reasonably strong through the shutdown and appears likely to sustain or accelerate from here. Moreover, brand relevance is likely to remain strong and probably strengthen in the coming years, as it is probable that there will be an increase in consumer focus on diet and nutrition.

As a company that primarily sells snacks, and bars, in particular, there is some reason to presume that consumption of SMPL's primary products is likely to increase as movement restrictions ease and on-the-go consumption opportunities return. Many of their snacks are compact and well suited for distribution through the existing e-commerce options that are dominating, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT), as well as direct to consumer options that may be developed to adapt to the new retail landscape.

SMPL is building a portfolio of related brands

SMPL's products are largely for individuals that want some sort of low carbohydrate diet, including the Atkins diet for which their core brand is named. Offshoots and neighboring diets that share a concern with some to most carbohydrates, and which these brands target well, include gluten-free, ketogenic, paleo, and Mediterranean diets, among others. Individuals with diabetes or related glycemic concerns that require reduced or sugar-free diets are also an important type of consumer for SMPL.

An Amazon search for Atkins brings up various snack bars and shakes, several of which have thousands of reviews. The items in the image below populated the top of the search. Please note that each of the title descriptions includes that they are keto-friendly, but the packaging does not.

(Source: Amazon search for Atkins)

This addition to the description is at least partly because of the strong demand for keto-friendly foods, as well as related low carb high-fat foods. This trend is meaningful enough to impact Atkins' marketing. The company now includes keto-friendly on marketing for their low net carb products.

(Source: Atkins Q3 2020 presentation with red markings added)

While I do not believe that Atkins products are ideal for ketogenic diets, they are close enough for a market that is starved for such snacks. Last year, SMPL acquired Quest Nutrition, which is also a maker of low carb snack foods, though primarily marketed as high-protein snacks. While both Quest and Atkins are both known for low net carb snacks, Atkins and Quest do not really overlap all that much.

Most of the Atkins products are low carb candy and chocolate replacements, including shakes, while the main Quest product is a meal replacement bar that is high protein and also low carb. Quest also brings with it a wholly differentiated nutritional philosophy than Atkins. The main customer of an Atkins product is likely trying to lose weight, where the Quest consumer is more likely to be physically active and may even be hoping to add some muscle. In any case, both wish to do so without many carbohydrates.

The Quest brand is rather excellent and was probably a great bargain for SMPL to acquire in that it is growing and could have become a major competitor to Atkins in the long term, but it will now help serve related markets. Beyond their primary protein bars, Quest also makes cookies and chips, and even pizza. Moreover, Quest had some direct to consumer capabilities and developed infrastructure that SMPL can apply to Atkins, including Quest's cloud-based enterprise resource planning platform. The value of that platform is considerably greater due to the increased market share that direct to consumer and e-commerce options now control.

SMPL also owns the Simply Protein brand. Simply Protein serves a related market within the low carb universe of snacks, but with clean ingredients, by which they mean being non-GMO, having no artificial sweeteners, and being gluten-free. Simply Protein also uses plant protein, where the Quest brand uses dairy-based protein. Simply Protein serves a similar differentiated consumer within the broader low-carb marketplace and the brand appears capable of significant growth in the coming years.

SMPL is likely to improve as it streamlines

I believe that SMPL will experience significant synergies through the combination of these three brands, including scalable improvements from overlapping supply chains and combining marketing budgets. Moreover, Quest provides SMPL a method of selling direct to consumers, which may bring with it numerous opportunities for growth. SMPL will also be able to use the more significant Atkins media presence as catalysts for awareness of the Quest and Simply Protein brands and trying some of their products.

(Source: SMPL September 2019 Presentation)

One risk SMPL may suffer from is that the company currently outsources product manufacturing and that could expose the company to serious supply chain issues. Further, as SMPL grows, it will likely become more important to control manufacturing in order to ensure the availability of finished products, as well as to fully appreciate lower unit costs as they production scales. Developing such manufacturing capability would be an expensive expenditure here but could be advantageous over the long term and make the company more profitable as it scales up.

SMPL should be getting noticed

SMPL is an atypical company in multiple ways. It is fairly new in that it went public in 2017. Moreover, it went public as a special purpose acquisition company, which is now in vogue, but which was considerably more unorthodox just a few years ago. Also, it appears to be named for its least well-known brand and not its core business.

SMPL should become better recognized, both for the power of its brands and the numerous trends upon which they may capitalize. In particular, these brands are within fast-growing sub-categories, including snacking, health & wellness, nutrition, and meal replacement.

(Source: Finviz with red line added)

SMPL's brands are likely to grow, while many brands may soon disappear. SMPL's ability to survive and potentially take market share through this current pandemic is not fully appreciated by the markets. These brands should now be more highly valued than they were before the pandemic, as surviving brands that are likely to take a growing market share. For these reasons, I believe SMPL shares are likely to appreciate over the next few quarters, and that share valuation will soon return to its prior trading range of between $26 and $30.

SMPL is also a probable acquisition target. Packaged food has several giant competitors that could easily acquire SMPL. Their manufacturing capabilities may easily transition to making these products, and it may help them gain share in some increasingly important consumer trends. I do not expect an acquisition to be imminent but do believe that this company could fit into a larger entity and may become an attractive asset in the coming years.

Conclusion

SMPL is not well-known or understood and appears undervalued. SMPL's brands are surviving the pandemic and are likely to do well going forward. SMPL is likely to have a greater market share in the future and deserves to be valued at or above its prior valuation. SMPL shares appear likely to appreciate in the near term, including a possible gap up to return to its prior trading range, and the company appears to represent a decent long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.