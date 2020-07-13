This article discusses the long-run outperformance of Low Volatility, the performance in the virus-impacted first half, and a discussion of the potential path forward.

The third of seven strategies I will revisit in this series is "low volatility" comprised of stocks with low trailing realized price moves.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals, and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that low volatility - along with size, value, dividend growth, equal-weighting, quality, and momentum - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

As we examined in the first two articles in this series, this piece on Low Volatility also looks at a long time series study from Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. The dataset stretches back to July 1963, and forms monthly portfolios based on the variance of daily returns for the trailing 60 days.

While the expectation is that investors are compensated more for incremental risk, the historical performance shows that the highest risk portfolios (far right on the graph and table above) actually delivered lower returns. The two portfolios formed from stocks that had the highest trailing volatility in the dataset had the lowest returns.

Splitting this historical dataset into up and down markets sheds additional light on the performance of these volatility-sorted portfolios. In down markets, higher volatility portfolios dramatically underperformed, contributing to the underperformance of the highest volatility quintile.

Underperformance of this quintile of highest volatility stocks can be seen in a comparison of the 100 highest beta stocks in the S&P 500 (SPHB) versus the 100 lowest volatility stocks (SPLV) in that benchmark index over the longest available dataset. Over this nearly thirty year period, low volatility stocks have outperformed high beta stocks and the broad market with lower realized volatility. High beta has led at times, including the tech bubble run-up in the late 1990s and the mid-cycle period prior to the Financial Crisis, but has lagged over multiple full business cycles.

Performance in 2020

In the down market in the first half of 2020, low volatility has not outperformed the broad market despite the tendency for low volatility-tilted portfolios to outperform in past risk-off environments.

As seen in the attribution of the the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) versus the S&P 500, the low volatility strategy lagged by 8.5% in the first half. Roughly 44% (3.75% of 8.55%) of this underperformance is attributable to the Tech underweight (6.2% vs. 25.2%). An additional 15% of this underperformance (1.55% of 8.55%) is attributable to a 5.5% underweight to Healthcare. Those are the obvious performance drivers in a public heath crisis that has dictated remote work access. Perhaps a less obvious negative performance driver was the REIT overweight, which drove another 29% (2.51%/8.55%) of the performance differential as the low volatility index was overweight retail focused REITs.

The Path Forward

The Low Volatility strategy has historically outperformed in economic recessions, but has fared less well in this recession brought on by an exogenous economic shock. Using trailing price volatility as a selection mechanism had the strategy mis-aligned for an environment where the forward investing environment changed dramatically.

The iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility USA ETF (USMV) outperformed the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) by about 7% in the first half as the minimum variance portfolio had less pronounced sector skews. The more diversified strategy hews more closely to the capitalization-weighted market benchmark and outperformed relative to the Low Volatility Index in the second quarter. While the Minimum Volatility strategy outperformed the Low Volatility Index, it still lagged the S&P 500 by 3% in the first half.

This undeperformance for volatility-tilted portfolios was in part unique to the United States as Low Volatility outperformed in the EAFE region where Tech is less dominant in the capitalization-weighted benchmark, for-profit healthcare is less a feature of the economy, and REITs are not part of the tax code.

The Low Volatility strategy will rebalance quarterly to reflect the changing market conditions. Unlike Size and Value, the first two strategies that were referenced in the update to this series, Low Volatility would not be typically expected to outperform in the recovery. In an environment where we see more of a "W-shaped" recovery, characterized by a stop-start economic re-opening, these more defensive companies could claw back some of their first half underperformance. In a "V-shaped" recovery, which was increasingly priced into markets in 2Q, this strategy will lag.

Summary

Over a more 57-year history of U.S. equity markets, lower volatility stocks have generated higher risk adjusted returns than higher volatility stocks. The highest volatility stocks have underperformed on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis. Most of this outperformance by low volatility stocks has occurred in negative economic environments. The exogenous virus-related shock had a low volatility strategy pulled from the S&P 500 wrong-footed from a sector selection basis. Looking forward, the shape of the economic recovery will drive whether Low Volatility strategies can regain their footing. A continued sharp market recovery will see the strategy lag further, but a more up-and-down market environment should see the strategy offer its historic lower drawdowns as we move forward.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV.USMV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.