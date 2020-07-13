Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Purnha as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

We are usually reluctant to participate in IPOs and upcoming Ant Financial issue, 33% owned by Alibaba (Nasdaq: BABA), will be no different. The issue did nudge us to take a closer look at the online lending space in China again, including 360 Finance, Inc. (Nasdaq: QFIN), which is one of the three major next-generation online lending platforms in the country.

We are impressed with what we saw. Even though investors continue to ignore 360 Finance, the business has transitioned towards more data & technology-centric, away from credit risk management. In the meantime, shares are still trading at multiples reserved for at-risk banks.

As the Chinese economy recovers and demand for credit booms, platforms like Ant Financial’s MYbank, WeBank (Majority owned by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)), and 360 Finance will be key intermediaries.

No doubt, risks are aplenty

If you are a faint-hearted deep value guy, chances are you have already taken a break from these markets and not spending time reading investment research notes, but even for growth loving brave hearts, the Chinese financial sector is worth treading carefully.

History is not kind to Chinese financials

The country’s banking system is still dominated by large state-owned banks and developing a culture of responsible banking will not be easy or quick. The biggest long-term threats raised by China Bears are the risk of shadow banking system blowing up, overleveraged small-medium business segment, and high interest rates in the shadow lending system.

The collapse of high-flying peer-to-peer lending stocks like Qudian (NYSE:QD)and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) due to changing government regulations is still fresh in the memory of many investors.

The competition will be fierce for 360 Finance

Just as a reference to understand what 360 Finance is up against, Ant Financial and Tencent’s finance unit will help channel more than 5 trillion ($700 billion) of loans to online users this year.

Banks use their data, like payments, to evaluate borrowers, including those lacking collateral and credit histories. The success of MYbank is important for Ant Financial given open banking strategy is expected to contribute 65% of Ant’s profits by next year, up from 35% three years ago.

Why now is a good time to look at 360 Finance? Proven itself

Fighting behemoths successfully, maintaining credit quality with high growth

360 Finance, Inc. 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 464% 107% 26%

As the chart above shows, the revenue growth trajectory suggests the company is holding its own among the likes of Alibaba and Tencent Holdings. Besides the strong sales growth, loan origination also grew 26% during the first quarter and well on the path to loan origination of RMB 220 billion for the year.

Purnha’s source: 360 Finance presentation

What’s more meaningful is that this growth was combined with improving asset quality and during the stressed economic environment due to lockdown. D1 delinquency rates are down to 6.6%, M1 collection rates have increased to 85.8% and a provisional coverage ratio of 400%. A big reason for this is higher quality borrowers that the company focuses on, e.g. more than 60% of 360 Finance’s borrowers already have credit cards.

How will it continue to execute? Focusing on things that matter

At the core, the business is simple – find higher-quality borrowers at a lower cost of acquisition, originate loans at cheaper rates than peers, and avoid credit risk. And the company is taking steps towards that by,

Transitioning to asset-light model

Lowering the cost of capital

Lowering the cost of customer acquisition

Transition to asset-light business model underway

360 Finance, Inc. 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Consolidated revenue Growth 464% 107% 26% Segments Credit driven services 493% 92% -3% Platform services 228% 336% 213%

As the chart above shows, revenue from platform services, where the 360 Finance takes no or limited credit risks on loans facilitated, is growing fast and the main growth engine from here onwards, even though the business makes up 18-20% of the total revenue.

Being a capital light model of loan origination and referral services, the growth of this business is freeing up significant operating cash, helping improve free cash flows. Outstanding loan book from this business was 21.2% in the first quarter, up from 19.5% a quarter before.

Lower cost of capital

Lowering the cost of capital, thus allowing cheaper rates to borrowers, can be another major differentiator, and here again the company is making the right moves.

Somewhat on the lines of Ant and Tencent, 360 Finance has acquired 30% stake in non-state-owned Kincheng Bank of Tianjin Co., which should lower the cost of capital for the company by as much as 6%, thus allowing them to actively compete in lower APR markets where Ant Financial is pretty active.

Efforts to reduce the cost of capital are already bearing fruits, be it the 4.2% coupon rate on the latest ABS announced or increased the number of funding partners to 84 at the end of last quarter.

Purnha’s Source: 360 Finance, Inc. Presentation

Lower cost of customer acquisition

The cost of acquisition plays a big role in both the profitability as well as growth in the sector since the lower cost of acquisition can allow the company to compete aggressively in a commodity business like finance.

On this front too, positive initiatives are bearing fruits. Sales and marketing expenses have continued to come down fast, 10% of total revenue (ex. Revenue from releasing of guarantee liability due to ASC 326 related change) during the first quarter down from 30% year ago.

Acquisition cost for each new borrower with approved credit line has come down to RMB159 during the first quarter from RMB228 in fourth quarter 2019, mainly due to tighter approval rate and more diversified marketing channel strategy, sustainable things.

Wow, but what will highlight this mismatch to the market? Ant IPO

Ant Financial is rumored to be valued around $200 billion, with $17 billion of revenue in 2019 and approximately $2.5 billion of profits, which comes to almost 12 times revenue and 80 times 2019 earnings.

In comparison, 360 Finance is trading at less than 2 times revenue and 7 times 2019 earnings. On forward earnings, comparison becomes even more ridiculous.

Yes, we at Purnha believe that the market will be forced to look at the stock as the Ant Financial IPO date gets closer, which may not change much to the business but may act as a strong catalyst for the stock.

ASC 326 changes related confusion offer a good opportunity

The company was required to adopt a new accounting standard, ASC 326, which requires the company to recognize guarantee revenue as per amortized schedule through the loan life cycle, whereas provision for this contingent guarantee liabilities remains to be recorded as a whole at Day 1. This has made a comparison to past numbers a bit difficult. Although most analysts will look through it, any confusion will offer an opportunity for investors who don’t shy away from looking at SEC filings.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections. We own shares of 360 Finance, Inc.

