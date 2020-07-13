Headwinds

The odds of a SPAC ultimately succeeding aren't good. Newly de-SPACed companies, those that have gone public via a deal with a special purpose acquisition company/SPAC, face brutal headwinds. Sorting through the carnage in data compiled by SPAC Research, 73% of these stocks have fallen. The average one declined from $10 to $6.87 per share. This happens to be the chart for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV), the latest SPAC deal to close when it was bought by Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. earlier this month, but it could be the chart of any number of SPACs; it closely matches the average of their performances: The math checks out. Offer shares to outside passive minority investors, give sponsors 3,125,000 shares, pay the underwriters over $4 million, issue over 17 million warrants and the public’s shares are worth… somewhere between six and seven dollars (depending upon factors such as implied volatility). Many SPACs were doomed from the start. Some were too small to afford any company large enough to go public. Before the SPAC came along, the targets were private and in many instances it was for a good reason. They weren’t bought by a strategic buyer or by a private equity shop. They didn’t IPO. The private owners didn’t want to keep them in their current form. Then along comes a SPAC with a pile of case and a tight deadline and all of a sudden they're willing sellers. This is clearly a process that can suffer from both moral hazard and adverse selection.

Losers

Most SPACs are losers. The risk of doom is higher with certain SPACs such as the ten in this chart (OTCPK:XYNO) (OTCPK:ESTRF) (ROSE) (USWS) (RBZ) (XELA) (OTCPK:HUNTF) (KXIN) (CDEV) and (OTCQB:WINR). It is particularly high in small SPACs as discussed in SPAC Size Matters. Small SPACs failed their first market test when they raised a small amount of initial capital. Take that as a data point. The second market test is when shareholders have the chance to redeem. The ten funds with the highest redemption rates on average declined to $3.32. 90% fell with 30% crashing to less than $1. Most people wanted out so they took it. Their preference to not invest was subsequently matched by the general public’s preference to stay away. The debacles share other attributes: many were underwritten by small, obscure firms and they often had to resort to desperately structured units including a larger than average number of warrants and conspicuously including rights. Rights reek of desperation. They are the equivalent of offering to pay someone to go with you on a date; if it is really necessary, it is probably time to realize that something is not going well. I hope that this has succeeded at lowering your expectations to a realistic level.

Winners

Some win big. The good news is that some succeed and some of this success is for analyzable and durable reasons. The top ten deSPACed stocks -- (NKLA) (DKNG) (RPAY) (IMVT) (CCC) (SMPL) (PRPL) (SPCE) (AHCO) and (VVNT) -- have an average share price of $25.50 up from $10. On a percentage basis, their warrants did even better. They share certain characteristics. They are larger than the average SPAC. They tend to have experienced sponsors backed by an investment bank, private equity firm, or hedge fund. They are disproportionately likely to have worked with one of the top underwriters – Credit Suisse (CS), Citi (C.PK), Goldman (GS.PK), BofA (BAC.PK), or Deutsche (DB). But a particularly strong commonality is that they bought well-known brands familiar to the investing public including Nikola, DraftKings, Atkins, Purple, and Virgin Galactic (Twinkie was on this list for a while but its stock performance since has fallen off). Fully half of the deals were with household names. The fame of their brands appears to be a big help in attracting retail investors. These ten stocks are, on average, quite popular on Robinhood, with three among the top hundred most popular stocks for Robinhood traders to own.

Volatility

As a SPAC IPO investor, volatility is my friend. Since I am long warrants and warrants are options, I am very happy for sponsors to take big gambles. You want a space company? Cool, how about a time machine company? The winners more than pay for the losers in a well selected basket of SPACs. Volatility is particularly attractive in that a considerable number of the deSPACed shares are locked up. Limited floats exacerbate the influence of enthusiasts, who can dramatically bid up stocks that they are passionate about, even with relatively small orders. Give me a deal that will ignite passion. I want to see a long-haired billionaire in a space suit stop in from his private island to light off fireworks in front of the stock exchange. I want something my six-year-old thinks is “awesome!” That’s because I don’t need to like the investment, I just need someone to like it. As a value investor, I am counterintuitively, even perversely, willing to accept razzle dazzle from promotional SPAC sponsors. That is because when I refer to the top ten winners, I mean that they are winners for me as an original unit holder. They just needed to perform well enough to get to this point and provide me with a price-insensitive counterparty with enough liquidity to let me exit.

They aren't necessarily winners for everyone. Prospectively, four of these are attractive shorts, five are indifferent at best and only one appears somewhat attractive on the long side. But the virtue of volatile, even zany, SPACs is that they hold out the prospect of overpaying early equity and warrant holders when the markets go wild. Just because I’m a value investor doesn’t mean that I have to avoid such situations. I’m happy to own a growth stock or a momentum stock as long as I don’t overpay (or, ideally, pay anything) for that growth or momentum. I just put my original invested capital at risk at the right price, a price fully covered by the trust account, and occasionally stumble into opportunities to get overpaid. Bobbie Sue had the right idea; take the money and run.

Conclusion

Take a hint. Observe the multiple market checks that a SPAC goes through and take each one as a data point before you decide if you want to stick with it post-SPAC. Be radically selective; almost always say “no”. If you’re looking at a category that succeeds about 27% of the time yet you like much more than 27% of the deals, your standards might not be high enough. Want a specific security that fits every criterion for success? There is one SPAC opportunity that is a total outlier – a SPAC warrant worth 4-5x today’s price. Interested? I’ll post details shortly.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.