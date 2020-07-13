It has been an exceptional start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and Alamos Gold (AGI) continues to be a leader in the space. The company announced Wednesday that it had completed the much-awaited Lower Mine Expansion at its Young-Davidson Mine, a major milestone for the company that should drive margin expansion. As a result of this expected margin expansion and higher gold (GLD) prices, earnings estimates continue to climb for Alamos, with FY-2022 annual EPS estimates now sitting at $0.70, a more than 225% increase from FY-2019. Based on the company's industry-leading earnings growth, massive growth pipeline, and improving technical picture, I see Alamos Gold as a top-10 producer in the gold sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Alamos Gold had an outstanding start to H1 2020 despite the COVID-19 challenges, producing over 110,000 ounces of gold in Q1, and racing in to buy up 1.2 million of its shares during the mid-March market turbulence. These shares were repurchased at an average price of just $4.90 or $5.00 below current levels, one of the most impressive buybacks in the sector this year. Meanwhile, operationally, Alamos is finally over the hump of the investment phase at Young-Davidson. The company has been spending over $80 million per year now to complete the Lower Mine Expansion, and as of Wednesday, this work is finally complete. This is a significant milestone for the company as Young-Davidson has been a massive drag on Alamos's margins, given the high capital investment each year, with all-in sustaining costs consistently coming in above $1,000/oz. However, an upgraded 8,000 tonne per day throughput profile and more productive equipment will help to drive costs below $965/oz through economies of scale. Therefore, the Alamos Gold of H2 2020 and beyond should be much leaner and meaner, with Young-Davidson set to transform into a cash flow machine.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Elsewhere in Ontario, we have yet another benefit to margins, as the company repurchased and canceled a 3% net smelter return [NSR] on its Island Gold Mine in Q1. This has reduced the company's NSR on its mineral reserves from 4.4% to 2.2%, which should contribute to savings of at least $30/oz going forward. It's worth noting that Island Gold is already one of the lowest-cost mines globally, with all-in sustaining costs of $656/oz in FY-2019 with the full NSR in place. Meanwhile, the company is getting ready to release its Phase 3 Expansion Study at Island Gold, which is expected to show us what the mine might look like in the future with increased throughput of closer to 1,500 tonnes per day. Since Alamos acquired the project with the Richmont Mines acquisition in 2017, it's been the gift that's kept on giving.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see below, the company has managed to increase annual gold production from 99,000 ounces per year to 150,000 ounces at Island Gold, and the Phase 3 Expansion Study is likely to drive further growth to above 170,000 ounces of gold production per year long term. It's worth noting that despite this rapid growth in gold production at the company's lowest-cost mine, Alamos has managed to massively increase the reserve base, with gold reserves up from 887,000 ounces to 1.21 million ounces even after the 360,000 ounces of depletion. Even more impressively, while the company has grown the reserve base by nearly 40%, the reserve grade has also increased by 13%, currently sitting at 10.37 grams per tonne gold. As of year-end, the combined resource and reserve base at Island Gold is sitting at over 3.7 million ounces, up from 1.8 million ounces at the time of the acquisition, suggesting a 20-year mine life here at the current production profile if the company can continue converting ounces into reserves.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, the less-talked-about Mulatos Mine is also expected to improve materially going forward, as the mine is expected to benefit from reduced diesel consumption as Alamos connects to lower-cost grid power in 2020. In addition, the 5% royalty that's been in place since production began in 2005 has finally come to an end last year, and this should drive savings of up to $65/oz at the mine. Finally, the higher grades are also driving improvements in profitability, with the higher-grade La Yaqui Grande Pit coming in at 1.40 grams per tonne gold, more than 50% higher grades than the current Mulatos Pit. While 1.40 grams per tonne gold may not seem like that high-grade of material, it is very high-grade for a heap-leach operation, with many heap-leach operations pumping out massive profits below 0.70 grams per tonne gold. If not for the COVID-19 disruptions in Q2, the mine would have produced 155,000 ounces in FY-2020, but the shutdowns in Mexico affected this. Going forward, however, we should see production at an annual run rate of 155,000 ounces or higher. Let's take a look at how this might translate to the company's bottom-line:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, there was nothing to write home about for Alamos Gold in FY-2014 through FY-2016, as the company was posting net losses per share and hadn't established itself as a dominant producer. However, FY-2019 was a massive year for the company with an industry-leading earnings growth rate of 320% based on FY-2019 annual EPS of $0.21. If we look ahead to FY-2020, annual EPS is expected to come in at $0.36, and this is despite unprecedented headwinds at Island Gold and Mulatos, given the temporary shutdowns. Assuming the company can hit these estimates, this will translate to 71% growth in annual EPS year-over-year, more than double the average earnings growth rate for the sector. It's worth noting that this robust growth rate is lapping a year of 320% growth, and therefore, any increase in FY-2020 earnings would be exceptional. However, the estimates only get better looking out to FY-2022.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Alamos Gold expects to put up annual EPS of $0.59 in FY-2021 and $0.70 in FY-2022, which works out to 230% growth in annual EPS from FY-2019 levels. This works out to a compounded annual earnings growth rate of 49% from FY-2019 levels and shows that Alamos Gold is expected to triple its annual EPS in just three years ($0.70 vs. $0.21). The catalyst for this massive growth in the upcoming margin expansion with lower costs at Young-Davidson and Island Gold, as well as the higher gold price, going directly to the company's bottom line. Therefore, while Alamos Gold might look expensive at 46x last year's earnings, it's trading at less than 14x FY-2022 EPS, and I believe these are conservative estimates. Meanwhile, the company should have one of the most attractive dividend yields among sub-500,000-ounce producers as I expect the dividend to increase to closer to 0.9% based on the surge in free cash flow we should see in H2 2020. These growth metrics are further confirmed by the quant rating below, showing Alamos Gold ranked 4th in the sector among all of its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

(Source: Company Presentation)

However, the real differentiator for Alamos is the company's organic growth pipeline, with several projects waiting in the wings. While most companies rely on acquisitions to bolster reserves and increase production growth, Alamos Gold has further expansion potential at Island Gold with the Phase 3 plans, as well as Lynn Lake, Camyurt, and Agi Dagi and Kirazli to further bolster production. Importantly, Lynn Lake is yet another Tier-1 jurisdiction asset. While Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt are assets in Turkey, it's worth noting that Turkey is not the despised mining jurisdiction it used to be. For example, Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) managed to grow into a $2 billion market cap based solely on its Turkish assets. The stand-out asset which is waiting to go back into construction is Kirazli, which is expected to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold per year at industry-low all-in sustaining costs below $400/oz. If the company manages to bring this mine into production, it will provide a massive tailwind to margins, pulling Alamos's company-wide all-in sustaining costs below $850/oz on a consolidated basis. Currently, the project is held up as the company is awaiting the renewal of mining concessions.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Meanwhile, the company's Lynn Lake Project in Manitoba has a significant production profile of 175,000 ounces and projected all-in sustaining costs of $745/oz. These projected costs are also well below the company's current costs, which are closer to $975/oz, which means that Alamos's growth pipeline is not only massive, but it's accretive to margins. While the initial capital to bring Lynn Lake into production isn't cheap at roughly $350 million, this shouldn't be a problem to fund for Alamos as the company should have over $300 million in net cash by year-end. Based on this growth pipeline and assuming Lynn Lake gets a construction decision by Q1 2022, Alamos has the potential within its portfolio to grow into an 800,000-ounce per year producer from its current production profile of roughly 500,000 ounces. Most importantly, however, it would be a much larger producer with more attractive costs and margins as the 250,000 ounces of production in the wings are projected to come at all-in sustaining costs of below $700/oz on average.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While all of this is great, it doesn't mean much if the technical chart isn't confirming this view, but, fortunately, for Alamos Gold, the technical picture is sniffing out this long-term potential ahead of time. As we can see in the chart below, Alamos Gold has broken out of a massive multi-year base and has done so on record quarterly volume, suggesting that there's an apparent demand for the company's shares. Assuming this breakout is successful, the stock's first target would be the $12.00 area. Therefore, I believe any sharp dips in the stock should provide buying opportunities, and I continue to hold my position that was purchased below $8.50 in June.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While there's a dearth of production growth and investors continue to flock to volatile jurisdictions to find value, Alamos Gold has value written all over it below $9.75 per share, but some investors seem to be likely spooked by the high multiple. Generally, I would avoid any miner trading above 40x trailing earnings, but when it comes to a miner expected to grow annual EPS at nearly 50% a year compounded, the multiple is high for a reason. Given Alamos's massive growth pipeline, upcoming margin expansion from reduced royalties and the Young-Davidson Study completion, and the higher gold price, I see Alamos Gold as a top-10 gold producer in the sector, and I think we can see much further upside here long-term. Therefore, I would view any 10% pullbacks as buying opportunities, and I may add to my position in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.