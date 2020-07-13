Shares of Cornerstone, still at around half of where they started the year, have failed to rally alongside other software stocks.

So far, this has been a year of winners and losers, and especially in the software sector. Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) has been marked all year as a loser, and even after most technology stocks (and more specifically, SaaS software stocks like Cornerstone) have robustly rallied to new all-time highs, Cornerstone has remained stubbornly stuck at about half of where the stock began the year.

Data by YCharts

The company just also announced new leadership. After its $1.3 billion acquisition of Saba (paid almost entirely in cash, primarily by drawing down new debt), the company put Saba's CEO Phil Saunders in charge, while relegating Cornerstone's co-founder and CEO Adam Miller to the chairman spot.

Cornerstone's flat stock price movement since May suggests that the market doesn't think too highly of the transaction, despite two key updates in its favor:

An updated product strategy that shows Saba modules complementing the existing Cornerstone product stack

An increase in the estimated merger synergies to $50 million in annual savings (or about 6% of the combined company revenues), up from a prior forecast of $35 million

We note as well that the combined company generates a substantial amount of unlevered free cash flow, which is the primary valuation metric by which we should use to judge Cornerstone. The bottom line here: Cornerstone is too cheap to ignore. We haven't seen any red flags in its fundamentals beyond the general coronavirus headwinds that are hitting all enterprise software businesses more or less evenly. Investors should look for an opportunity to pick up shares on the dip.

Merger updates

There are two Saba-related updates that investors should be aware of. The first is Cornerstone has given us a vision of how Saba will fit into its existing HCM stack. As seen in the chart below, Saba's various modules will be fitted as cross-sale opportunities within Cornerstone's main product lines:

Figure 1. Cornerstone + Saba product stack Source: Cornerstone Q1 earnings deck

Saba brings with it $243 million of annualized recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR), and per Yahoo Finance, Wall Street is expecting the combined company to generate $919.9 million in revenues in FY21. At a ~$1 billion revenue run rate, the company will have greater breadth across the HCM space and also be one of the largest pure-play HCM providers in the market (for comparison purposes, Workday is expected to generate ~$4.2 billion in revenue this year, though the company's finance and ERP solutions make up a large chunk of that alongside HCM).

The second key update is a revision of the synergies between the two companies. By slimming down headcount, combining facilities, and merging infrastructure, Cornerstone is now expecting total synergies to hit $50 million annually by the end of this calendar year (representing ~6% of the combined company's revenue), substantially up from a prior forecast of $35 million.

Figure 2. Saba synergies

Source: Cornerstone Q1 earnings deck

Strong Q1 performance

The other key point to make is that, at least through Q1, Cornerstone has shown admirable standalone performance. Take a look at the key results below:

Figure 3. Cornerstone Q1 key results Source: Cornerstone Q1 earnings deck

Cornerstone still managed to grow its subscription revenues by 10% y/y to $144.4 million. The company did note that the coronavirus has impacted new logo adds. Speaking on the effects of the pandemic on the Q1 earnings call, outgoing CEO Adam Miller said:

Despite what we believe is a relatively stable and predictable aspects of our business, we’re not immune to the effects of this pandemic and we are seeing some business challenges that I’d like to discuss. First off, our new logo acquisition has trended down at the end of Q1. Our sales cycles for new customers generally range from 2 months for smaller customers to over 10 months as we get into large strategic enterprises. As the COVID situation caused the economy to freeze, we noticed the lengthening of sales cycles. We’re continuing to drive these opportunities forward, and many deals have already closed. And our reps can continue doing demos and writing proposals while working remotely, we expect that we could see the elongated sales cycles for new companies signing multi-year agreements with a new vendor until some sense of normalcy returns to the broader economy."

At the same time, however, Cornerstone noted that it still maintains high levels of revenue visibility thanks to its large mix of recurring revenues from existing customers. We note as well that as the Saba acquisition closes in Q2, we'll have that contribution to more or less mask any coronavirus headwind.

Perhaps more importantly, Cornerstone also managed to boost its operating margin to 16.6% - up 260bps from 14.0% in the year-ago quarter, and beating the company's guidance indicating a low-teens operating margin. The primary driver behind this was a five-point reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues.

We note as well that Cornerstone has back-estimated what a combined Cornerstone plus Saba free cash flow profile looks like - and after tacking on $50 million of synergies, the company's combined historical FCF arrives at $225 million of combined "unlevered free cash flow" (which essentially adds back payments made on debt).

Figure 4. Cornerstone combined FCF Source: Cornerstone Q1 earnings deck

While this is certainly an optimistic forecast if everything goes right on the synergies side (which rarely happens in M&A), we note that Cornerstone's current $2.33 billion market cap and $2.18 billion enterprise value look cheap against that combined FCF profile (even if we tack on the additional ~$1 billion in net debt that Cornerstone will have to pay out to Saba shareholders).

Key takeaways

Cornerstone certainly isn't the most exciting SaaS software company, but the acquisition of Saba will give it much-needed scale to maintain a leadership position in the HCM space. Be on the lookout for a buying opportunity here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive focus-list ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to focus list ideas. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers. Cut through the noise and add a valuable tool to your investing resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.