"The coronavirus pandemic has led to the largest drop in heat-trapping emissions in human history." That is the opening of a recent article in The Guardian reporting on the findings of a new study that global greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions are expected to decline by 4.6% YoY in 2020. To put this reduction in perspective, it is 5x greater than the drop that occurred during the depths of the Great Recession a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its lockdown orders, widespread switch to virtual work, and extreme disruption of air travel, has managed to accomplish a task that policymakers have signally failed to succeed at to date.

Some analysts believe that this reduction, which will ultimately reflect coronavirus-related effects that were concentrated in the first half of the year, shows that humanity is capable of achieving the massive reductions to GHG emissions that are necessary to comply with the targets established under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The International Energy Agency recently proposed a $3 trillion spending plan that would emphasize a post-pandemic economic recovery via the widespread decarbonization of the energy sector. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres argued earlier this month that certain fossil fuels such as coal should be fully excluded from countries' pandemic recovery plans. Many global policymakers believe that 2020's demonstration of the feasibility of substantial reductions to global GHG emissions will allow for the rapid intensification of decarbonization efforts.

There is reason to be skeptical of this initiative, of course. The lockdown orders prompted widespread social unrest in countries such as the U.S., and the reopening of many economies has caused their GHG emissions to quickly rebound. Humanity has seen the types of sacrifices that are necessary to achieve the Paris Climate Agreement's short-term goals (e.g., no driving, no flying, limited social gatherings and outings, and widespread virtual schooling) and largely disapproved, but even that barely scratches the surface. As the above Guardian article noted, further emissions reductions of 3% YoY will need to occur every year through at least 2050 if catastrophic climate change is to be successfully averted. An equivalent, at least in terms of effective GHG emissions reductions, to this year's 2-month lockdown orders will need to be implemented annually over increasingly long periods of time until becoming permanent, in other words.

While such a scenario is difficult to envision happening, it is no longer outside the realm of possibility. President Donald Trump's poll numbers have plummeted in response to his management of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Economist's election model gave Mr. Trump roughly even odds of obtaining a second term back in January, but more recently it has calculated a 10% probability instead based on the latest data. His high net-disapproval rating and its effect on down-ballot candidates has given rise to the prospect of a Democratic-controlled House and Senate in 2021. Such a result would make it much easier for Mr. Trump's Democratic challenger, former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, to deliver on the very ambitious climate plan that his campaign recently unveiled. That plan, which was developed in collaboration with Mr. Biden's primary opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders, would see the U.S. rejoin the Paris Agreement. It would also likely push a national target for U.S. GHG emissions of net-zero by 2050 (as Congressional Democrats have already pledged to enact).

This would have major ramifications for the energy sector, with the biggest impacts being felt by America's most important fossil fuel producer, Exxon Mobil (XOM). Notably, the net-zero target would require most existing reserves of petroleum and natural gas in the U.S. to become "stranded" so that they would remain permanently underground and in their original form. There is already an environmental effort underway to induce the stranding of domestic fossil fuel reserves via both drilling restrictions (e.g., New York State's ban on hydraulic fracturing) and restraints on new infrastructure (e.g., the successful campaigns that have been waged against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, to name but two that have recently been in the news). The policy shifts envisioned by national Democrats would see the full force of the federal government get behind efforts to cause domestic fossil fuel reserves to be permanently left underground.

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided investors with a rare look at how companies such as Exxon Mobil would be impacted by the future implementation of severe restrictions on petroleum and natural gas production. The global response to the coronavirus consisted of a wave of lockdown orders that were implemented across most major economies in March and April. Global petroleum demand fell by almost 11 MMbpd YoY in H1 2020 as the lockdown orders took effect. Global natural gas demand is also experiencing a record demand disruption that is expected to cause 2020's demand volume of that fuel to decline by 4% YoY. The reductions to both fuels constitute the largest demand drops in history.

Demand in the U.S. has been especially hard-hit despite the reopening of most states' economies beginning in late April. Weekly crude demand by refiners fell by as much as 25% from the 4-year average in April and, despite the reopenings, it remains almost 20% lower than the average now (see figure). This was driven by a reduction to weekly gasoline demand of almost 50% over the comparable period during the depths of the spring pandemic (see next figure), although diesel fuel and especially jet fuel were also disrupted. U.S. natural gas consumption is expected to decline by more than 3% YoY in 2020, driven in part by the shutdowns of many of the country's factories in late Q1 and early Q2.

Source: EIA (2020).

Source: EIA (2020).

The impact on Exxon Mobil of this reduced demand for petroleum and natural gas has been severe. The company's share price fell by more than 50% in 2020 YTD through late March and, a partial rebound notwithstanding, remains almost 40% lower now than at the start of the year (see figure). The share price collapse has corresponded with sharp reductions to the consensus analyst earnings estimates (see next figure). The company's FY 2020 consensus EBITDA estimate has lost almost two-thirds of its value since the start of the year, but the impacts don't end there. The consensus estimates for FY 2021 and even FY 2022 have also been revised lower, and analysts now don't expect the EBITDA amount that was originally projected for 2020 to be achieved until 2023 at the very earliest. When viewed in this context, the $120 billion that Exxon Mobil has lost from its market cap since January 1 is not entirely unreasonable.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The primary concern for the company's investors moving forward is that this level of demand disruption will need to be made both permanent and annually-repeating if the U.S. is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. If a 50% decline to weekly gasoline consumption for only a few weeks of the year seems like an extreme outlier, consider the fact that the climate plan that was recently released by House Democrats envisions a comparable reduction to annual gasoline consumption by the end of this decade. In other words, the relatively brief period of petroleum demand disruption that has occurred in 2020 would become permanent demand destruction by 2030.

This is not to say that Exxon Mobil's share price would perform in the same manner under such a policy scenario as it did in H1 2020. While the policies being pushed by Congressional Democrats and the Biden campaign envision large reductions to demand that would in turn cause supply to decline, much as has happened this year in response to the pandemic, not all petroleum and natural gas producers would be equally impacted during the early years. U.S. policymakers exert only little control over refined fuels demand outside of the country, and U.S. infrastructure for the importation of petroleum has largely been in place since the turn of the century. At greatest risk is the supply of petroleum and natural gas in the U.S. from relatively new reserves, as their novelty means that they often lack the full infrastructure needed for the fuels' extraction and movement to major markets.

Exxon Mobil's large amount of exposure is due to its status as the largest holder of U.S. petroleum reserves. At almost 3,500 MMbbl in 2018, the company held 44% more ending reserves in the U.S. than its next-largest peer on the list, Chevron (CVX). Likewise, Exxon Mobil was also the largest holder of U.S. natural gas reserves, although its position for that fuel's reserves was less dominant, being only 4% higher than the next-largest peer. Exxon Mobil has also held the status as the company with the largest volume of newly-discovered U.S. petroleum reserves in recent years, as well as being near the top of the list for newly-discovered natural gas reserves. Much of the petroleum and natural gas in these reserves would be extracted via hydraulic fracturing, also exposing it to Mr. Biden's proposed ban on new permits.

Exxon Mobil does have the ability to adapt, of course, in a way that would support its future earnings even under an operating environment in which recent demand disruption was made permanent by government policy. The company's European peer Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) had already been increasingly emphasizing decarbonized energy even before the pandemic, but more recently it announced a planned restructuring as it accelerates its shift away from fossil fuels. U.S. merchant refiners have been investing heavily in renewable diesel capacity, including the conversion of entire existing petroleum refineries to renewable feedstocks, in response to U.S. low-carbon fuels mandates at the state and federal levels. Exxon Mobil has not ignored this sector as it has continued to advance its efforts to produce the renewable feedstock that will be needed if this renewable diesel capacity is to meet its full potential.

Exxon Mobil's experience in 2020 does, then, provide investors with a glimpse into its future in the event that Democrats capture both the White House and Congress this November. The market certainly seems to expect that the company's dismal earnings outlook will lead to a dividend cut, given that the current dividend yield of 8.2% is more than 1.5x higher than its pre-2019 high (see figure). While 2016's general election did not contribute to the improvement of the company's fortunes that many of its investors had anticipated would occur under a Republican White House and Congress, that does not mean that 2020's general election will be equally low-impact. Exxon Mobil will likely need to transform its operations if the prevailing political winds continue to blow until November, or else face a more sustained repeat of its 2020 share price performance.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.