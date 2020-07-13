A simple covered call writing strategy is expected to play out very well and will lead to 20+% annualized returns going forward.

Introduction

Trading well above its old resistance zone of $185-195, Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) stock has recently broken out to the upside. The leading customer relation management SaaS company can rely on rock-solid free cash flows with annual growth rates settling at 18-20% over the past five years. While I bank on lower growth rates from FY 2022 onwards, there's a lot to like about the company despite its lofty forward FCF multiple of 28 for FY 2023. Future shareholder returns are therefore expected to land between 12% and 15% when factoring in some safety margin in the form of multiple contraction. Since there are liquid options available on the stock, a simple covered call writing strategy is expected to play out very well and will lead to 20+% annualized returns going forward. In addition to that, a combination of reducing risk first and then leveraging our returns via buying call LEAPs will yield even better results.

Business Characteristics

In search of long-term leaders that can be implemented in our option strategies, I'm looking at a couple of parameters to separate the wheat from the chaff. First and foremost, can the company retain its economic moat and squeeze FCF out of its business? Second, we're looking for underlyings that are ranked among the best stocks of the entire US market based on predictability and relative outperformance. Lastly, is there an opportunity to utilize option strategies in order to increase our long-term probability of profit and minimize standard deviation in our portfolio returns? Salesforce easily passes all of our system criteria. Let me highlight four fundamental aspects that demonstrate its true strength, the current technical picture and three option strategies that can be combined to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns.

#1: Wide Economic Moat Results in Solid FCF Generation

Its CRM market share has grown steadily to 18.4% in FY 2020, making it the biggest player in a fragmented market where Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are relatively small competitors. In fact, Salesforce captures more market share than all of its four biggest rivals combined. As such, Salesforce's dominance paves the way for predictable cash flow growth and FCF margin expansion to 23.3%. Stickiness to its services is reflected in 94% of revenues being generated from subscription-based solutions, along with high switching costs that form a barrier for customers to leave for one of Salesforce's competitors.

#2: Ample Free Cash Flow Generation To Fuel Accretive Takeovers

The primary reason why dedicating some of your capital to Salesforce is a good, long-term idea can be explained by its robust free cash flow generation. Not only have these cash flows been growing faster than revenues for a long period of time, analysts are also expecting an uptick to $7.5B over the next three years compared to $4.5B today. Without any new acquisition having the proportion of Tableau (a deal of $15.7B), Salesforce's net cash position will mount to $23B by the end of FY 2023. To put some context around that number, it's about 13%-14% of its current market cap. A possible takeover prey could be Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) as such a deal would leverage Salesforce's presence in healthcare cloud-computing.

#3: Large Addressable Markets & Unmatched Growth

Growing by an annualized rate of close to 12%, total addressable markets for Salesforce's businesses continue to expand. More importantly, these opportunities are widespread across many industries including analytics, commerce, marketing...

Compared to its nearest competitors, very few are close to matching Salesforce's revenue growth and booming cash flow generation. In fact, every three to four years, the company expects to double its sales pointing to a $35B target by FY 2024.

#4: Attractively Priced On Forward Three-Year Basis

Based on the FY 2023 numbers, FCF is expected to come in at around $7.5B with a fat net cash position of $23B. Taking these two numbers into account, shares are trading at a forward FCF/EV yield of 4.8%, which is quite reasonable given its anticipated high-teens free cash flow growth. All in all, I consider the stock to be attractively valued on a five-year horizon.

Technical Analysis

Looking at the monthly technical picture, Salesforce shares are hovering near all-time highs with a possible breakout move to $225. The MACD has recently seen an up-cross, while the Directional Movement Index is ready for a new positive streak as shown below.

Option Strategies

Let's now explore the strategy possibilities in the world of options.

1) Monthly At-The-Money Covered-Call Writing

Cumulative Performance: Backtesting Results (From June 2010 to May 2020)

The first strategy I'd like to present to our readers is at-the-money covered call writing. This means selling a covered call against 100 shares of stock you already own with a strike as close to current market value as possible. At the end of the expiration period, we roll out to an at-the-money strike regardless of whether or not we have to pay a debit. No management prior to expiration or early assignment was taken into account.

Below, three curves are plotted. The red line represents an at-the-money covered call without rolling down during a correction. For example, we maintain a $100 strike on a stock that's dropped from $100 to $95. The blue line is the buy-and-hold performance, while the green line is an at-the-money covered call which picks a strike that's always at-the-money, i.e., thus also rolling down when a pullback occurs.

As can be seen from the graph above, the at-the-money covered call strategy without rolling down performed the best, while the buy-and-hold investor would have generated a return equal to that of at-the-money covered call writing with rolling down. But what about the risk-adjusted returns for each strategy?

Selling at-the-money covered calls without rolling down would have generated 25.4% in annualized returns, with 23.5% standard deviation. It's risk-adjusted return is 70% higher than that of the baseline (buy-and-hold).

A buy-and-hold approach would have returned an annualized 22.1%, with 35.2% standard deviation.

The green line should be seen as the most active covered-call writing strategy, producing 21.3% annualized returns with 17.4% standard deviation. Quite surprisingly, the risk-adjusted return is almost twice that of buying stock.

Annual Returns and Drawdown Graphs: Backtesting Results (From June 2010 to May 2020)

As for the annual returns per given year, we'll notice that in high IV environments the covered-call writer tends to outperform the buy-and-hold investor (for example in 2011, 2015, 2016).

The reason why the covered-call writing has produced such great risk-adjusted returns can be found in the following graph. By selling a covered call, we're collecting a premium which dampens the losses on our long stock position. Even if the stock goes down, we can still capture a 0.5% time value return.

As such, we're reaching new highs more frequently than the buy-and-hold investor.

The loss-mitigation factor is more pronounced for the active covered-call writing strategy which rolls down during corrections instead of maintaining the strike. However, there's a trade-off we cannot neglect: rolling down means a lower profit potential when a rebound takes place.

Subsequently, given Salesforce's stellar past returns, the outperformance gap between the "passive" and "active" covered-call strategy is pretty wide. It should be noted, however, that in very bullish market environments any covered-call write strategy is expected to underperform holding stock outright. Fortunately, Salesforce's decent IV of 34% has led to a steadily growing outperformance for the passive covered-call strategy.

Probability of Profit and Correlation: Backtesting Results (From June 2010 to May 2020)

The #1 success factor that distinguishes the covered-call strategy from buying stock is the probability of profit. We see less outlier moves and obtain a higher win rate than holding stock, i.e., more monthly trades were profitable.

In terms of measuring directional risk, the active covered-call writing strategy would have seen a relative beta of +0.39, which grows to +0.75 during corrections. The correlation with buy-and-hold returns is a strongly positive 0.73. As written in a previous article, monthly covered-call writing should be considered a beta reductor, not a correlation differentiator.

Conversely, the passive covered-call strategy sees a much higher beta (and thus directional risk) of +0.62 with a +0.86 correlation. In return for taking on more risk, we would have gotten a substantially higher reward.

2) 5% In-The-Money Covered Calls on Salesforce.com

5% in-the-money covered calls vs. buy-and-hold performance: returns (backtesting from June 2010 up until June 2019)

Another strategy that reduces both directional exposure and correlation is the one-year in-the-money covered call write.

Let's evaluate the forward one-year returns for 5% in-the-money covered calls with a one-year duration on CRM. For example: we enter a covered-call trade on June 1, 2010, and take a look at the return on June 1, 2011 ... we finally execute our last monthly trade on June 1, 2019, and take a look at our June 1, 2020, return. We do the same with a buy-and-hold approach. Both strategies are not managed and don't factor in the dividend distributions. The in-the-money covered call is thus held until expiration, as the backtesting results should paint a fair picture.

Please keep in mind that the in-the-money covered call trades that would have been entered during the extremely high IV readings in March of this year are NOT included in the study. That's because the realized forward one-year return is still unknown as it will depend on CRM's share price in March 2021.

As can be noticed from the graph below, the red dots are wide-spread, whereas the yellow ones are virtually perfectly correlated with the implied volatility level at order-entry. Given the noticeably higher standard deviation in Salesforce's buy-and-hold returns (of 20.6%), we'd expect to see more variations.

The box plots give us a perfect overview of the data distribution. For all observations in ITM CC, the spread between the 25% and 75% percentile is narrow, i.e. 4.3%. The 25% best trades would have had an average one-year return in excess of 12.5% with the maximum profit standing at 19.4% without any type of management. The minimum return would have been 7.9%, while the average profit amounts to 11.0% with 3.9% standard deviation.

As for the buy-and-hold results, the spread between the 25% and 75% percentile stands at 27.53%, indicating the variance in the data. More importantly, 31.48% of the time, the in-the-money covered call write would have outperformed the buy-and-hold strategy. To get the average return of 20.3%, we need to take the standard deviation of 20.6% into account.

Beta and correlation

The beta of the options strategy compared to buy-and-hold investing is close to 0. To put another way, we'll experience less directionally pronounced outcomes for the defensive options strategy.

Talking correlation, there seemingly doesn't exist a relationship between forward one-year returns for buy-and-hold investing and in-the-money covered calls. We, therefore, believe that in-the-money covered call writing on the right underlyings can be utilized as both a beta and correlation reductor.

Salesforce has proven to be an excellent in-the-money covered call vehicle as it not only exhibits relatively small standard deviation per unit of return (3.9% standard deviation on an average 11.0% return), but also acts as a zero-correlation strategy with buy-and-hold investing. If Salesforce were to go down, there's no guarantee of seeing a loss on an in-the-money covered call trade.

3) In-The Money Covered-Call Writing And Call LEAPs To Leverage Our Results

What would have happened if you chose to dedicate 10% of your capital to call LEAPs? As highlighted in our step-by-step playbook on buying call LEAPs, these investment vehicles can be utilized to leverage our returns. So let's take a look at the forward one-year returns for this hybrid strategy:

90% of our capital dedicated to 5% in-the-money covered call writing with one-year duration

10% spent on one-year call LEAPs that are in-the-money by 30%.

As always, we hypothetically put these positions on every single month (regardless of what's going on), evaluated the returns after one year and compared them to a buy-and-hold approach.

Some interesting stats:

The average forward one-year buy-and-hold return stands at 22.2% with 20.4% standard deviation in the observations.

The average forward one-year option strategy return came in at 19.1% with 12.1% standard deviation in the occurrences.

Correlation between buy-and-hold and option strategy returns: +0.96; beta of +0.73

In other words, a significantly higher risk-reward for the 90% ITM CC - 10% Call LEAP combination.

Conclusion

In our opinion, Salesforce is a great buy-and-hold stock as its wide economic moat, cash-minting business and strategic takeover opportunities allow for above-average shareholder returns. The wide economic moat and reasonable valuation will make us embark on this long-term buying opportunity. Most importantly, aside from just buying the stock outright, there are better ways to benefit from its bright business prospects by utilizing options.

