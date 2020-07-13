But there is a possibility the model can work, and at least for now that might be enough to keep the stock elevated as the company potentially makes some progress.

The rally seems like too much, given a lack of revenue and a questionable use case for the Solo.

To be honest, the story at Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) isn't quite as negative as I thought it was. SOLO stock, after all, is a former penny stock that's risen more than 300% in less than two months. And the gains seem to be driven by retail investors amid frenzied buying in electric vehicle names:

Data by YCharts

3-month chart

Source: Robintrack.net

The rally and its apparent source position SOLO as an attractive potential short target. And, to be sure, there is a bear case here. The company has minimal revenue at the moment. The use case for the company's Solo electric vehicle looks thin. Electrameccanica has a history of being overly promotional, and still needs substantial capital to get anywhere near self-funding. SOLO almost seems to have all of the worst attributes of other electric vehicle stocks.

That said, there is at least a glimmer of hope here. New management has come in after years of missed targets. Unit sales of the most obvious analogue to the Solo, along with an outsourced manufacturing agreement, suggest that modest market share worldwide could potentially support the current valuation.

I'm still extremely skeptical of the case for SOLO stock. But for those reasons and a couple of others, I'm not quite ready to short the name - at least not yet.

A Brief Look At Electrameccanica And The Solo

Electrameccanica is mostly pre-revenue at this point. The company does produce custom vehicles, owing to its purchase of Intermeccanica in 2017. But per the 20-F that unit delivered just seven cars in 2019, for total revenue shy of C$800,000.

But the company hopes to shortly begin commercial production of its first electric vehicle, the Solo:

Source: Electrameccanica.com

The Solo is a three-wheeled, single-passenger plug-in vehicle. It has a top speed of 80 miles per hour, and a range up to 100 miles. Features include power steering, air conditioning, and even a small trunk. Suggested retail price, per the 20-F, is likely to be about US$18,500.

Electrameccanica won't actually produce the car itself (though it has built 64 prototype vehicles in-house). Rather, it will be manufactured by China's Zongshen. Production should ramp in the not-too-distant future, though past targets have slipped.

Profiling As A Short

SOLO stock simply looks like a short. The stock has soared on little in the way of news; rather, it's tagged along with parabolic gains in Tesla (TSLA), Nio (NIO), and Nikola (NKLA). A new investor relations program announced on June 23 may have helped as well, but the immediacy of the rally suggests that the market moved on its own with little, if any, help from Electrameccanica.

Indeed, volume has soared, particularly in July. The above-cited Robinhood figures show high retail interest, with the stock among the 150 most-owned names on the platform. That alone piques short sellers, as we've seen some of these rallies of late often fade out even more quickly than they arrive.

Meanwhile, Electrameccanica has a long history of being overly promotional, as the well-named Vincent Ventures detailed on this site back in 2018. This is a company that in 2017 announced a C$4 billion order book. A few months later, as Vincent Ventures pointed out, its then-CEO said the Solo would be "as ubiquitous as the iPhone."

Under new management, the tenor of the commentary admittedly has been more muted. But an April press release, for instance, is an awfully flowery way of saying that the company rented a small space in a California mall. And the company took advantage of the rally last month to sell $20 million in stock at $2 per share, less than half Friday's close of $4.41.

Again, we've seen these kinds of moves in nano-cap penny stocks over the past few months, and in many cases the optimism has quickly faded as attention moves on to the next name. Given that there are more than a few investors who see NIO and NKLA (not to mention TSLA) as unworthy beneficiaries of retail buying, SOLO seems like an interesting short target for similar reasons. And the case here may be stronger given that, unlike larger EV plays, Electrameccanica doesn't actually have an underlying business at the moment.

The Case For SOLO Stock

That said, it's not impossible that this story plays out. Electrameccanica is moving toward production, even if past targets have slipped. The share sale which closed last month went a long way toward managing near-term capital worries. The company said in the 20-F that it needed roughly $25 million to get through 2020. The offering, net of fees, raised nearly $19 million. Warrants and options (the latter with an average weighted price just above $2) can provide more cash, and potentially enough to get through this year at least.

Valuation, meanwhile, is not that prohibitive in the context of the space. Pro forma for the share offering, options and warrants, the market capitalization remains in the range of $250 million. Using an extremely rough model, it would take about 13,000 deliveries annually to get the price-to-revenue multiple to 1x.

The obvious analogue for the Solo is the Smart car from Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY). That vehicle, in 2019, sold 107,000 units worldwide according to Daimler's annual report. Could Electrameccanica get something like a quarter of that figure within a few years? Gross vehicle receipts (at the $19K MSRP) would get to $500 million annually. Electrameccanica should be able to get to profitability at that point, given that production is outsourced.

Electrameccanica could take large steps toward the needed level of unit sales via the corporate market. (Indeed, most of the cited order book came from non-binding letters of interest, rather than via customer deposits.) Delivery companies are an obvious target, given the Solo's small size and fuel-saving electric motor.

There's also an obvious retort to any skeptics: in this space, the skeptics have been wrong over and over again. (The supposedly untrained traders on Robinhood, at least at the moment, have been on point.) Yes, Electrameccanica has missed targets - but so has Tesla. (Again, Electrameccanica does have new management, as Kroll, as well as several other executives, resigned last year.) No, the company doesn't manufacture the Solo - but Nio too outsources its production, and Nikola plans to. And while the Solo is (likely) a niche product, the Tofino prototype looks admittedly sharp, and Intermeccanica has been manufacturing high-quality cars (notably Porsche replicas) for years. Meanwhile, Nikola has a $20 billion-plus market capitalization based on a concept that is not that much further down the line. The optionality of the Tofino thus might have material value on its own.

To SOLO bears (and I admittedly lean that way), the story here seems like the worst of the sector, without the enormous potential markets in front of larger EV plays. But it is true that those 'weaknesses' in the sector's other stories have done nothing to dent investor enthusiasm, and hadn't done so even before the parabolic gains of late.

The Use Case And The Short Problem

I do think there's enough in the bull case to believe that Electrameccanica at least has a chance. But I don't see nearly enough to put money behind that bull case, particularly after the recent run-up.

The smart comparison is interesting, but has a major flaw. Daimler has pulled the car out of the North American markets which Electrameccanica is targeting. That comes after unit sales of less than 1,300 in 2018, which dropped to under 700 in 2019.

It's fair to ask how the Solo succeeds in the U.S. if the better-capitalized, more-established Daimler (which shifted smart to all-electric drive in recent years) couldn't. Surely, Daimler has the connections to try and drive fleet sales.

Smart's struggles have to color the growth story for the Solo. The worry is that there isn't a real use case for this kind of vehicle, at least in the U.S. That problem is larger in Canada, where Electrameccanica is headquartered, given that the company itself doesn't recommend driving the car in snow or ice, according to an AutoTrader Canada article from last year

In the U.S., the Solo is suitable primarily for urban drivers. Despite the 80 mph top speed, the car doesn't have airbags. (Those are not required under current Department of Transportation rules.) But it seems to be a narrow niche of drivers who have access to consistent charging in the city (either at home or at work), but without the means or desire to pay up for a Model 3 or another EV sedan.

Indeed, Electrameccanica so far hasn't drummed up much optimism. In a prospectus from 2018, the company said that as of Sep. 20 of that year, it had deposits ($250 refundable) for just 788 Solos. The customer deposits balance since then has risen by only about one-third, and actually declined modestly during the first quarter.

Put simply, I personally don't think this business is going to work. Americans haven't shown much demand for electric vehicles outside of the Tesla. Safety is a legitimate concern (though Electrameccanica's president did tell AutoTrader Canada that air bags were under development). The pandemic is a potential tailwind to urban demand, but I'm still skeptical (particularly in a zero interest-rate environment) that the Solo can capture share from vehicles like the Chevy Bolt.

That's not a short case, however. Even ignoring the disastrous track record of short trades in the EV sector, there's an obvious catalyst problem. The parabolic rally of late has faded in the last couple of sessions as I write this, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that continue. But the balance sheet is probably fortified through at least 2020, and there are going to be more press releases as the company moves toward higher production and builds out its modest footprint. (A Solo now is on display at a mall outside Phoenix, Arizona as well.)

To be sure, the rally of late seems like too much. I don't believe SOLO is going to hold these levels for good, and the declines may be swift. But in this market, and in this sector, that doesn't seem like quite enough for a short - yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.