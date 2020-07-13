Huntington Ingalls Industries is coming to the end of a capital-intensive period, thus CAPEX will be reduced significantly which will improve free cash flow.

Company overview

In late 2019, a friend recommended me to look into Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) as a potential addition to my portfolio. I was certainly interested: they are America's largest military shipbuilding company, having built over 70% of the warships used by the US navy. They are also the sole US manufacturer of aircraft carriers and, together with General Dynamics Electric Boat (a subsidiary of General Dynamics (GD)), the only US builder of nuclear submarines.

I highly value defense companies that have large, long-term contracts with governments. These revenue streams are predictable, and while I cannot use the word guaranteed, they certainly have a higher degree of stability than when dealing directly with consumers or other private companies.

Another strength of these types of companies is the ongoing support and servicing contracts, which provide long-term revenue and cash flows to companies such as Huntington Ingalls Industries. These types of contracts mean that the company is not simply relying on new orders to keep their business going: they are actively involved throughout the lifetime of a ship. For example, the USS John F. Kennedy (CVN-79) was launched in October 2019. It is scheduled for Refueling & Complex Overhauls in the 2040s and for inactivation in the 2070s. These are both multi-year operations, with current estimates of ~$3.5 billion for RCOH and ~$1 billion for inactivation.

(Source: page 25)

As you can see from the pie chart above, in 2019, almost half of the revenue of Huntington Ingalls Industries came from Services and Refueling & Complex Overhauls.

It's clear there is a lot that I like about this company. So, why did I not purchase shares in 2019? Well, there is a certain degree of political risk involved and, quite frankly, I was not at all impressed by their cash flows.

Risk

As with any company, there are certainly some risks involved. Here, it is pretty straightforward: the US government is responsible for a large portion of revenue. While, in general, I view government contracts as a strength, the fact that such a huge percentage of revenue is coming from a single customer effectively puts all of Huntington Ingalls Industries' eggs in one basket.

Potential financial or political pressure could lead to defense spending cuts in the USA and this would extremely likely have a direct impact on both the top and bottom lines of Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Cash flow issues

As I mentioned earlier, I wasn't a big fan of their 2019 cash flows.

(Chart generated through TIKR.com)

As you can see, the company has managed to increase its cash generation capability nicely during the last few years. But their CAPEX has ballooned, mainly due to the investments made into improvements made to their shipyards.

For 2009, the company generated $896 million of cash from operations. From this cash, they funded $530 million of CAPEX and $149 million of dividend payments, effectively using up 75% of the cash provided from their operations.

I was worried that it would become increasingly difficult for them to keep up the dividend increases (recently averaging 20% annually), acquisitions such as the recent Hydroid Inc. deal for $350 million as well as their share repurchase program.

Future cash flows

As Huntington Ingalls Industries is coming to the end of a capital-intensive period where they spent billions to improve their shipyards, I wanted to take a look at how the cash flow situation will improve as CAPEX returns to its previous levels.

I've created a spreadsheet showing a possible scenario for cash flow development during the next 5 years. On the bottom of the spreadsheet, you will find the values used for calculations.

Cash from operations: Calculated with a CAGR of 0.8% (average during past 5 years)

CAPEX: Approximate values for 2020 and 2021 from Investor Day Presentation, page 66.5% annual increase after 2021

FCF: Cash from Operations minus CAPEX

Dividend: Calculated assuming a 20% annual increase

Historically, the company would use the remaining cash for acquisitions and share repurchases. The company is not heavily in debt but there is also the potential that some of this excess cash could be used to lower leverage, though I do not view this as a priority in the coming years.

Potential investors should also keep in mind that any share repurchase activity will indeed reduce the amount of cash required for future dividend payments due to the reduced share count. This effect has not been accounted for in the chart above.

Conclusion

While the cash flow numbers for 2019 were alarming, the wind-down in CAPEX will significantly improve the free cash flow generated. With lower CAPEX numbers, Huntington Ingalls Industries should be able to easily afford necessary acquisitions, annual dividend raises, and regular share repurchases.

Another capital-intensive cycle will come in the future, but the cash flow situation looks very bright for the next several years and owners of Huntington Ingalls Industries should benefit from increasing dividends as well as significant share repurchases during this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HII over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.